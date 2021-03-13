Nesi’s Notes: March 13

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com — as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow me on Twitter and on Facebook.

1. For Rhode Island policy wonks, the unveiling of the governor’s budget bill is typically one of the biggest days of the year. Yet the release Thursday of Governor McKee’s 2021-22 tax-and-spending plan wasn’t quite as big a deal as usual. That’s partly because McKee was only in his ninth day on the job; while the new governor clearly put his stamp on the document in places, many initiatives had their roots in Gina Raimondo’s administration. That makes it only a partial scan of McKee’s policy DNA. A bigger factor, though, was what happened in Washington about two hours before the budget: President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion relief bill into law. Talking to fellow budget-watchers this week, there is a consensus that people have yet to wrap their heads around how much money $1.9 trillion is, and all the effects it will have. Senator Reed’s office estimates the package will yield $1.78 billion in direct government aid for Rhode Island, including $1.1 billion for the state and $131 million for the city of Providence. That alone is a lot of cash, and it’s far from the sum total. Another $430 million will flow to Rhode Island’s K-12 school districts through the Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief Fund; there’s $180 million for its colleges, too. A host of other programs get more funding. Households will receive stimulus payments, child tax credits, and enhanced unemployment benefits — spurring economic activity, and tax receipts. As Daniel Vock wrote Friday, “It’s hard to overstate what a big deal the new American Rescue Plan is for states and local governments.” With that in mind, Senate Finance Chairman Ryan Pearson is emphasizing the need to craft “a long-term plan for this one-time infusion of federal dollars.” Thus the final budget is likely to look very different from what McKee put forward. And just as Governor Carcieri’s administration had to manage the Obama stimulus, and Raimondo had to oversee distribution of CARES Act funds, the McKee administration will be judged in part by how successfully he implements the American Rescue Plan in Rhode Island.

2. One benefit of Governor McKee having to submit a budget containing no Biden money is that it gives us a look at Rhode Island’s underlying fiscal situation. And the picture isn’t great. Just before the pandemic, Governor Raimondo’s administration forecast the deficit for 2022-23 at $65 million; a little over a year later, the red ink for the same fiscal year is now pegged at $374 million, over five times higher. Obviously, a huge influx of federal cash is going to make a big dent in that number, if not wipe it out entirely. But Rhode Islanders shouldn’t start singing “Happy Days are Here Again” — without structural changes on either spending or revenue, the state is going to find itself back in the same situation once the Biden money is spent.

3. Here’s a dispatch from my Target 12 colleague Steph Machado: “The question in Rhode Island for quite some time has been when — not if — marijuana will be legalized for adult recreational use. This year the talk on Smith Hill has shifted to hashing out the best model for a tax-and-regulate system, with Senate leadership and Governor McKee both proposing their own plans this week. (House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi has not yet taken a position on legalization.) Both proposals are similar in that they call for a private business model that taxes cannabis sales at roughly 20%, in contrast with the state-run pot shop proposal Governor Raimondo had put forward. But the Senate bill, spearheaded by longtime legalization supporter Josh Miller and Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey, would set up a Massachusetts-esque five-member Cannabis Control Commission to run the show and license the retailers; McKee would keep the program under the Department of Business Regulation. The new governor’s plan would also cap the number of licenses at 25 in the first year, with another lottery similar to the one DBR plans to hold this spring to pick six new medical marijuana dispensaries. DBR Director Liz Tanner complimented the senators on their plan during a briefing Thursday, an indication that common ground may be found between the administration and the Senate, though the House remains a question mark. Something to watch for as the differences get hashed out is how much preference is given to the existing marijuana dispensaries in obtaining a retail license — those are likely to be quite lucrative.”

4. And here’s a dispatch from another Target 12 colleague, Eli Sherman: “One inheritance from Governor Raimondo that Governor McKee would probably prefer to live without is the financial debacle at Eleanor Slater Hospital. The state-run facility, with campuses in Cranston and Burrillville, has cost the state more than $60 million in general revenue since it fell out of federal Medicaid compliance in September 2019. As part of his budget, McKee has proposed changes that Raimondo’s team had been exploring: to downsize the Cranston campus while creating a standalone psychiatric unit there, and to build a new $65 million long-term care facility on the Zambarano campus in Burrillville. The proposal has evoked little response so far from employees, doctors and lawmakers, who have decried the downsizing effort for several weeks. But watch for those conversations to heat up, since the plan also involves eliminating 100 full-time positions — meaning Team McKee and some union groups could be getting to know each other a lot better over the next couple months.”

5. Who will be Rhode Island’s next lieutenant governor? Governor McKee says he plans to make a decision within the next 30 days, but his office continues to release only limited information about the process. After days of questions, McKee spokesperson Andrea Palagi on Friday afternoon released a list of individuals who are interviewing candidates — but refused to disclose who has been interviewed so far, or who is being interviewed next. She did confirm that interviews are being held at the private offices of CFO Compliance, the campaign-finance firm founded by Brett Smiley. (One aspirant tells me she was given the option to be interviewed either in person or on Zoom.) The current State House conventional wisdom has Providence City Council President Sabina Matos, former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa and R.I. Democratic Party Treasurer Liz Beretta-Perik as top contenders, but many others have applied. For now, here is who’s doing the interviewing for Rhode Island’s No. 2 job: Tony Afonso, Channavy Chhay, Dr. Catarina DaSilva, Brad Dean, Rosa DeCastillo, Erin Donovan Boyle, Brendan Doherty, Craig Dwyer, Chris Farrell, Paulette Hamilton, Bill Murray, Jennifer Ortiz, Joe Polisena, Armond Sabatoni and Kristin Urbach. (After seeing that list of names, one of the LG applicants — Lisa Ranglin of the Black Business Association — tweeted: “This process appears to be a joke. One can assume they already selected the person for the LT. job.”)

6. Steph Machado reports that if Sabina Matos does become lieutenant governor, John Igliozzi would succeed her initially as Providence City Council president. Why? Because Michael Correia resigned as president pro tempore — with that post vacant, the council rules say the longest-serving council member will serve as president until a new one is elected.

7. After leaping to the top of the national vaccination rankings, Rhode Island has slowed down its pace of inoculations over the last two weeks, with the seven-day average falling from over 9,000 shots on March 3 to only 7,100 as of Thursday. Health officials continue to cite a lack of supply from the feds, but Governor McKee says he is hopeful the state can make the vaccine available to all adults by May 1. “If Rhode Island can get the supply we need, we can meet President Biden’s goal,” McKee said.

8. One of the biggest Rhode Island stories of 2021 is going to be the big Lifespan-Care New England hospital merger. So for this week’s Newsmakers I gathered the leaders of the organizations involved: Lifespan’s Tim Babineau, CNE’s Jim Fanale, Brown’s Christina Paxson and Brown Medical’s Jack Elias. Among the headlines: Fanale says they are not contemplating a spinoff of Kent Hospital to win over antitrust regulators. “All of these hospitals are important to the system,” he said. “We’re not interested in splitting anything off. … We’re keeping everything together because it’s vital if we’re going to be able to take care of the public health of this state.” We also discussed concerns about cost increases or job losses, how the merger could help Brown conduct cutting-edge research, and what the timeline is.

9. Speaking of Rhode Island’s hospitals, the congressional delegation helped engineer a bit of a jackpot for them in the pandemic relief bill. The issue is about as arcane as you can get: the “imputed rural floor” that helps decide Medicare reimbursements. Basically, Trump administration health officials decided in 2018 that the three states designated as having all urban hospitals — Rhode Island, New Jersey and Delaware — should not have the payment formula artificially tweaked as if they had a mix of urban and rural hospitals; the decision cost them millions of dollars. Senator Whitehouse has been using his seat on the Finance Committee to fight the regulation, and working with colleagues like New Jersey’s Bob Menendez, the change got into the relief bill. Whitehouse’s office estimates it’s worth at least $28 million a year to Rhode Island’s hospitals. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, unsuccessfully tried to strike the change early Saturday morning during the all-night debate on the relief bill, but Whitehouse stood to defend it. “Knowing how much my colleagues on the other side love unelected bureaucrats, I want to make sure it’s clear that this is a unilateral decision made by an unelected bureaucrat to change the way hospitals are compensated,” he said in a one-minute speech around 7 a.m. Lifespan CEO Tim Babineau said his organization was “extremely grateful to the congressional delegation” for the effort, saying, “They have been tireless in their advocacy from the moment this issue was brought to their attention.”

10. Eye on Capitol Hill: Jack Reed on Friday held the first of what will likely be many news conferences on the American Rescue Plan, touting a new $28.6 billion grant program for restaurants that SBA will run; applications aren’t available yet. Reed also chaired a hearing on national service, including whether women should be drafted. … Sheldon Whitehouse mixed it up with his Republican colleagues on the issue of “dark money” and judicial selections during his new subcommittee’s first hearing. … David Cicilline tangled with Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene after he proposed a rule change to stop her from delaying votes; after she called him “Mussolini,” he took offense, then used it for a fundraising solicitation. Cicilline also chaired a House hearing on the economic challenges affecting local news. … Jim Langevin booked Ways & Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal for a telephone town hall on Monday night; Governor McKee and the DLT’s Matt Weldon are also joining. (And Langevin’s press secretary, Victor Morente, confirmed he is departing the congressman’s office after a year and a half to lead communications at RIDE.)

11. Gina Raimondo spent her first full week as commerce secretary continuing to get up to speed on the wide-ranging responsibilities of her new department, as well as settling into her sizable new Washington office and getting used to her bigger security detail. The Biden administration continues to send her out for media interviews, including a Friday morning hit on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” with the former governor appearing from Providence. Meanwhile, the Commerce Department is getting a big budget boost from the new relief law: the measure includes $3 billion for the U.S. Economic Development Administration, roughly 10 times that agency’s usual annual allotment. Spending that money effectively will be a key early task for Raimondo and her team.

12. A week after then-Lt. Gov. Dan McKee appeared before the House Small Business Committee to share his thoughts, one of his potential 2022 rivals — General Treasurer Seth Magaziner — made his own appearance before the panel. Magaziner offered seven policy ideas for helping Rhode Island small businesses bounce back from the pandemic, and they also served as a bit of an early look at the types of initiatives he might tout if he runs for governor. One idea of Magaziner’s is set to be introduced as a bill shortly: penalty-free delay of tax deadlines for small businesses. The treasurer argues it’s a cost-free way for the state to give short-term financial relief to businesses operating on slim margins — the revenue can still count for this fiscal year even if the payment arrives next year, and the state’s cash balance has enough of a cushion to handle it. (Recall that fear about running short on cash was why the obscure Disaster Emergency Funding Board had to vote last March to authorize up to $300 million in short-term borrowing.) The treasurer also flagged Boston’s relief grants as “among the most streamlined in the region.”

13. Tim White explains how detectives finally cracked the case on a 1991 Mafia slaying.

14. As regular readers know, Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District is an odd duck geographically, stretching from northern Fall River all the way up into Newton. Don’t take my word for it: listen to Joe Kennedy, a Newton resident himself who represented the 4th from 2013 to 2020. “The district is very diverse economically,” Kennedy told a Newton League of Women Voters forum this week. “And the northern part of the district — particularly Newton, Brookline, Wellesley, Needham — is very much organized, particularly around progressive politics. … Every community’s got its challenges, and every community has its needs, but [the northern area] is a community on the whole that knows how to exercise the levers of power to get to their congressman, to get to their senator, to make sure that they are stopped and engaged.” He continued, “Folks up north know how to get you. Folks in the southern part of the district — it’s a lot harder. We would do office hours in every community that I represented over the course of the term — you do it in Brookline and the line is out the door and around the corner; you do it in Fall River and it’s harder to get people there. And so yes, I think there’s an onus then on the representative to make an additional concerted effort to be out in that community, to spend additional time, energy, effort and resources, to understand that community.” Kennedy was joined at the forum by Barney Frank and Jake Auchincloss, his predecessor and his successor respectively, to discuss their experiences representing the 4th. You can watch the trio’s full conversation here.

15. The announcement that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has finished its review of the multibillion-dollar Vineyard Wind project was greeted with excitement on the South Coast, especially in New Bedford, whose port will be the launching site for construction. “We here in New Bedford see this as a real great opportunity to create jobs for folks, to attract investment, to expand our tax base, and do a lot of other good stuff,” Mayor Jon Mitchell told my colleague Shiina LoSciuto on Monday. Meanwhile, Rhode Island is gearing up for its own industrial-sized offshore wind project, as Ørsted and Eversource prepare to start early construction activity on Revolution Wind later this year. (Ørsted bought Deepwater Wind, which built the Block Island wind farm, in 2018.) Revolution Wind is supposed to provide enough electricity to power about one-quarter of Rhode Island’s electric grid; it’s currently going through the permitting process.

16. Here’s a bonus dispatch out of Providence from my Target 12 colleague Steph Machado: “With the trial of Providence Police Sgt. Joseph Hanley wrapping up and a verdict expected next week, I’m getting a lot of questions about what happens next with his job at the Providence Police Department, where he remains employed but on unpaid suspension. Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré told me Friday the department is moving forward with efforts to fire him no matter the outcome. The Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights — a state law — put the termination process on pause until after the criminal case is adjudicated. In the case of an acquittal, the Police Department could quickly initiate the hearing process, which involves a panel of active or retired police officers selected by both sides. But if Hanley is convicted and appeals the decision to Superior Court, the LEOBOR process will likely remain on hold. Hanley, meanwhile, would have a right to an entirely new trial by jury at the Superior Court level, which is how appeals of District Court bench trials are handled in Rhode Island. Since it’s unlikely Hanley would serve jail time for misdemeanor assault, I asked him and his lawyer outside the courthouse Friday whether his bigger concern with a conviction is the prospect of losing his job (which would also lose him his full pension). ‘You’re not off base with that,’ attorney Michael Colucci replied, declining to comment further.”

17. Pangea.app, a Providence-based company that connects college students with employers, has caught the attention of the Boston Business Journal after getting selected for the startup accelerator Y Combinator.

18. With St. Patrick’s Day coming up Wednesday, did you know the 1952 John Wayne classic “The Quiet Man” was partly a commentary on McCarthyism? (It was also a favorite film of my grandfather’s — except it was my Italian-American grandfather, not my Irish-American one!)

