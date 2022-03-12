Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com — as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow me on Twitter and on Facebook.

1. From coast to coast, Republican hopes are rising about the potential for a “red wave” in this year’s midterm elections, buoyed by voter frustration over inflation and President Biden’s weak poll numbers. Could that wave be big enough to wash ashore in Rhode Island? State GOP Chair Sue Cienki and her newly hired executive director, Jesus Solorio, think so. Asked what motivated him to move from Illinois to Rhode Island to take the job, Solorio said on this week’s Newsmakers, “I saw that there’s a huge opportunity here in Rhode Island this cycle.” It wouldn’t take much for Republicans’ fortunes to improve — the party hasn’t won a statewide or federal race in Rhode Island in 16 years, and holds only 15 of the 113 seats in the General Assembly. The two biggest prizes in the GOP’s sights are the 2nd Congressional District and the governor’s office. In the 2nd District, Jim Langevin’s retirement has created an unexpected opportunity for a Republican pickup in a blue state, though one that won’t come easy considering Democrats are on alert and Biden won the district by double-digits in 2020. There are three Republicans currently competing in the 2nd District, but Cienki said she has no concern about a divisive primary weakening the eventual nominee. “You may not pay attention to the Republicans if there was not three people in the race — you’d be so focused on the Democratic side,” she said. “So it gives us an opportunity to be right in front of the press all the time.” The outlook for the gubernatorial race is even less clear, with a political unknown new to Rhode Island named Ashley Kalus the only GOP candidate being discussed. Solorio — who worked with Kalus in Illinois Republican politics and credits her with alerting him to the job opportunity in Rhode Island — said “she has an announcement coming soon,” and Cienki said she’s expecting Kalus to launch her campaign “hopefully this month.” However, the pair also said the energy in the party isn’t just around the big-ticket races. “We’re seeing an enormous amount of enthusiasm, particularly in the school board races and then in the General Assembly,” Cienki said.

2. The Republican primary in the 2nd Congressional District will heat up next week, when state Sen. Jessica de la Cruz formally kicks off her campaign with an event at 39 West Restaurant & Lounge in Cranston. “Everyone I talk to agrees that Congress has enough millionaires and career politicians,” de la Cruz said in a statement. “It’s time for a working mom who understands what families are facing.” Earlier this week, de la Cruz got a boost from House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, who put her on a list of “Women to Watch” who could earn her PAC’s endorsement down the road. By kicking off her campaign in Cranston, de la Cruz will be launching her campaign on the home turf of rival Allan Fung, who’s seen as starting out with significant advantages due to his years as the city’s mayor and his experience running statewide. Fung has kept a low public profile since announcing his entry into the race, focused on fundraising ahead of the March 31 quarterly deadline that will offer the first test of strength for all the 2nd District candidates. That includes a March 29 event at the Alpine Country Club, with suggested contributions ranging from $150 to the $5,800 maximum (half for the primary, half for the general). The host committee includes Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins, John Harpootian, Al Cerrone, Dan Harrop, Mike Lepizzera and Tony Bucci. The third candidate in the race, former Rep. Bob Lancia, remains active as well, describing himself in news releases as “the only Conservative Republican candidate running in RI-02 who lives in the district.” That appears to be a knock on both his rivals, tagging Fung as a moderate and de la Cruz for currently living over the border in the 1st District.

3. Democrat Nellie Gorbea got the most attention-grabbing headline of the week in the race for governor, issuing a call for Rhode Island to suspend the gas tax indefinitely until prices fall back to where they were before Russia invaded Ukraine. (She specifically called on Governor McKee to do that; her campaign hasn’t responded to a question about whether she was suggesting he issue an executive order or sign an Assembly-passed bill.) McKee told reporters Thursday he’d discussed the idea with legislative leaders, and there is concern about backfilling the nearly $150 million a year the gas tax provides for RIDOT, RIPTA and other agencies. Meanwhile, McKee’s campaign trumpeted a significant endorsement from organized labor, landing the support of the Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council and the Rhode Island Laborers’ District Council, including a quote of praise from Democratic powerbroker Armand Sabitoni. It’s the first big union endorsement in the race other than UNAP’s support for then-candidate Seth Magaziner last year. The Helena Foulkes campaign signaled it will be keeping education front and center in her message, releasing a policy plan that proposes spending $1 billion on public schools to help address learning loss post-pandemic. On the Republican side of the race, Ashley Kalus continues introducing herself to GOP regulars ahead of a public kickoff, with South Kingstown Republicans planning to host her for a March 22 event at a Narragansett restaurant.

4. Speaking of gas prices, it’s not exactly a news flash that they’ve hit a record high in Rhode Island, with AAA pegging the average price at $4.35 a gallon as of Wednesday. The previous record was $4.10 in June 2008, but the data nerd in me has to point out that the latter number isn’t adjusted for inflation; according to the CPI inflation calculator, that 2008 record was the equivalent of $5.32 a gallon today.

5. Former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa keeps working to capitalize on a first-mover advantage as the only announced Democratic candidate for general treasurer, with his campaign releasing a series of endorsements from mayors and lawmakers. He got another boost behind the scenes this week: during an event in Pawtucket with city and town Democratic chairs, Governor McKee indicated he plans to support Diossa in the primary, according to multiple attendees. McKee and Diossa have been close for years, serving overlapping terms as mayors of adjoining communities, and at one point Diossa was seen as a favorite to be McKee’s lieutenant governor. But backing Diossa also means McKee won’t be supporting a member of his cabinet, Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, if Pryor does decide to enter the primary. Meanwhile, Diossa will be in Washington on Wednesday night for a fundraiser hosted by Congressmen Tony Cárdenas, Ruben Gallego and Filemon Vela Jr. at a townhouse used by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’s political action committee, BOLD PAC.

6. The pending resignation of Health and Human Services Secretary Womazetta Jones put a spotlight on the significant leadership vacuum in that part of state government. At present there is no permanent director in place at the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services, or the Department of Children, Youth and Families, as well as at the state Medicaid office — agencies responsible for a huge amount of money and large numbers of vulnerable Rhode Islanders. Governor McKee did fill one vacancy this week, appointing former Rep. Maria Cimini to lead the Office of Health Aging, but finding a new secretary and multiple new directors is no small personnel task.

7. Eye on the General Assembly … House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Rep. June Speakman rolled out a new set of housing bills inspired by the commission she leads that’s examining the Low and Moderate Income Housing Act … Senate President Dominick Ruggerio joined Sen. Lou DiPalma and Rep. Julie Casimiro to call for major changes to how Rhode Island pays Medicaid providers … Senate Majority Leader Mike McCaffrey passed a resolution to hold special elections to fill vacancies in the offices of attorney general, general treasurer and secretary of state, rather than have lawmakers make the appointments. (The last time they did that was in 2001, when the General Assembly tapped Rep. Ed Inman to replace Jim Langevin as secretary of state.)

8. Two smart reads from my Target 12 colleague Steph Machado: a look at Rhode Island’s proposed new requirements to graduate from high school, and an overview of Providence’s city redistricting process.

9. Congressman Cicilline spent last weekend at the Polish border with Ukraine, speaking to officials and getting a firsthand look at the refugee crisis caused by Russia’s invasion. “The human suffering that is being caused by this invasion of a sovereign country by Vladimir Putin is just unspeakable, and it really does amount to war crimes,” Cicilline told me Sunday in an interview over Zoom from outside his hotel. “There was not a single member of our delegation who by the end of this trip was not in tears at the border,” he added. (Somewhat to my surprise, congressional staffers weren’t there to handle the interview logistics — Cicilline held his own smartphone while a House colleague, Pennsylvania Democrat Susan Wild, stood next to him with an internet hotspot to ensure a working connection.)

10. Eye on Congress … Jack Reed helped Iowa’s Joni Ernst get a provision into the Ukraine aid bill … Sheldon Whitehouse proposed a windfall-profits tax on large oil companies … Jim Langevin hailed cybersecurity provisions included in the $1.5 trillion federal appropriations bill … David Cicilline and other House Judiciary members want Amazon prosecuted for misleading Congress … Jake Auchincloss is trying to keep cryptocurrency from becoming a partisan issue … Bill Keating pressed the White House to speed up immigration for Ukrainians.

11. As the search for a new Rhode Island College president kicks off, speculation continues about whether Jim Langevin could get the job. And Shannon Gilkey — the state’s commissioner of postsecondary education and a member of RIC’s search committee — isn’t ruling out a change so that the job would be open to someone who lacks a Ph.D., as Langevin does. “I don’t have any indication from the board right now on that — doesn’t mean it won’t happen,” Gilkey told Kim Kalunian and Brian Yocono on 12 News at 4 this week. “We know across the country there are presidents with terminal degrees like I have, and some that do not. So we want a good, visionary leader for that campus because Rhode Island College is a gem to this state for affordable four-year degrees.”

12. The New York Times’ Marc Tracy recently filed a story about some good news for America’s embattled local newspapers: digital subscriptions. Tracy writes that “for an industry accustomed to doomsaying, the willingness of people to pay for digital access is giving many publishers hope that they have found a way to survive — and, according to the most optimistic, even thrive.” You can also see evidence of this in The Providence Journal’s circulation reports. Back in 2019, the statewide daily reported only about 4,600 subscribers paying for a digital subscription; as of the most recent report last September, that number had tripled to just over 15,000 subscribers. True, there are two sides to the circulation coin, and over the same period weekday print circulation fell from about 36,000 copies to 26,000. But Journal executive editor David Ng told me the digital numbers are a hopeful sign. “The Providence Journal is proud that more readers are engaging our trusted journalism and content online,” Ng said in an email. “From January through December last year, digital subscriptions increased 70%. We are focused on engaging readers 24/7 across multiple platforms with breaking news, in-depth reporting, and award-winning multimedia to meet the increased demand for digital content.”

13. The latest on the Aaron Thomas scandal: North Kingstown Superintendent Phil Auger resigned this week, ahead of a School Committee meeting Monday night where a potentially damaging internal investigation is set to be released.

14. What lies ahead for Rhode Island’s biggest hospital group now that the Lifespan-Care New England merger is dead? This week I talked with Lifespan CEO Tim Babineau about what’s next for the health system.

15. Max Roser offers a sobering but informative look at the risks of nuclear war.

16. Arthur Brooks argues the key to happiness is wanting less, not more.

Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers — R.I. Republican Party Chair Sue Cienki and executive director Jesus Solorio; Lifespan President and CEO Tim Babineau.