1. Governor McKee had hoped last Friday’s mea-culpa news conference would let him move on from the controversy over his administration’s treatment of Cranston Street Armory developer Scout. But that plan was derailed when Scout’s executives gave a lengthy interview to Kathy Gregg, alleging shoddy treatment by McKee’s team beyond the now-notorious Philadelphia trip. The story created a new problem for McKee: Scout lobbyist Jeff Britt disclosed he paid for the governor’s January lunch with his clients at Capital Grille — an ethics no-no if the food cost more than $25. McKee has now sent Britt a check, while telling reporters everyone is “making a mountain out of a molehill.” The governor has never sounded enthusiastic about the Armory project, which he inherited from Gina Raimondo, and the ongoing PR debacle has hardly helped; after previously saying he would reserve judgment until receiving an $84,000 third-party report on Scout’s project, the governor said Thursday he already thinks it’s not a good deal for taxpayers. Watching all this play out has been Speaker Shekarchi, who said the national news coverage about state officials’ behavior in Philadelphia is “not a good look” for Rhode Island. “It’s not what you want if you’re trying to bring businesses in,” Shekarchi said on this week’s Newsmakers. The speaker said he reached out to Scout’s leaders to apologize soon after the infamous trip, “and made my feelings known to Governor McKee.” Shekarchi also described himself as impressed by the Scout team, arguing their plan merits consideration for next year’s budget. “I certainly think, if nothing else, we owe them a fair look and to complete due diligence before we make a decision,” he said.

2. As soon as Joe Shekarchi and Helena Foulkes took a pass on the 1st Congressional District special election, Sabina Matos was believed to be in a strong position to win the primary. Matos reinforced that perception this week with back-to-back endorsements from Elect Democratic Women and Emily’s List, a sign of her support among D.C. insiders. “This really I think solidifies Matos’s initial position as the frontrunner in the race,” Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman told me, adding that she’s in “a good place to be at this point in the campaign.” Matos rival Aaron Regunberg has been busy on his own track, lining up endorsements to burnish his image as the progressive choice — a varied list that this week alone included Congressman Jamie Raskin, Climate Hawks Vote, the flight attendants union, and pop singer Vanessa Carlton. With Matos as the early establishment favorite and Regunberg as the left-wing alternative, the other dozen-plus Democrats all face the challenge of figuring out how to vault out of also-ran status to join them in the top tier. The state of the race should become clearer over the next couple weeks. Thursday is the deadline for candidates to declare — when lower-profile hopefuls could drop out, or surprise candidates could drop in — and July 15 is the second-quarter fundraising deadline. Wasserman said, “We’ve seen in years past instances where the candidate can have a prominent statewide office, they can raise an awful lot of money, but they’re overtaken by someone who catches fire with the base based on their story and their ads and their ability to connect.”

3. One candidate who still won’t be joining the 1st District fray: Joe Shekarchi. The speaker had ruled himself out of the race last spring, but last week he raised eyebrows by giving a coy answer to the Projo about whether he’d had a change of heart. “Nothing has changed since March, and I don’t know where these rumors have started,” Shekarchi insisted on Newsmakers. One of the many advantages he would have had in the special election was the all-but-certain endorsement of the Rhode Island Democratic Party, which is effectively controlled by the House speaker. But with Shekarchi taking a pass, nobody else is going to have the party endorsement on the Sept. 5 primary ballot, either. “The Rhode Island Democratic Party Executive Committee has voted unanimously not to make an endorsement in the CD1 special election,” Emily Howe, the party’s executive director, told me this week. “The Rhode Island Democratic Party is fortunate to have many wonderful qualified candidates running and the party will support the Democratic nominee in September.”

4. If you’re in Newport this weekend, you’re quite likely to run into a member of Congress. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is once again holding a summer donor retreat in the City by the Sea — hence why Providence City Councilor Miguel Sanchez and state Rep. David Morales had a surprise encounter there with Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. John Fetterman on Friday. Fetterman is one of a number of Democratic senators spending at least part of the weekend in Newport. Separately, Jamie Raskin is putting his endorsement of Aaron Regunberg into action by headlining a fundraiser for the 1st District hopeful on Sunday afternoon. The Regunberg/Raskin event is being held at Bois Doré, the $10 million mansion owned by Anne Fairfax and Richard Sammons, per an invitation shared by a Nesi’s Notes reader.

5. Here’s a dispatch from my colleague Eli Sherman: “All eyes are now on Brett Johnson, the Fortuitous Partners principal who came to Rhode Island in 2019 with a vision to redevelop a massive chunk of Pawtucket alongside the Seekonk River. The plan centers around a minor-league soccer stadium, and while his people report already having put nearly $30 million into the project, we discovered this week construction crews are pulling away from the partially built site to move onto other jobs because that first tranche of money is running out. Hanging in the balance is a public-private financing deal that hinges on Johnson drumming up millions more in private equity, along with securing debt-financing for his share of the capital stack. If successful, Pawtucket and state officials – in theory – would move ahead with a plan to float public bonds totaling $36 million, which would net about $27 million for stadium construction. The bonds have been on hold for months because the private money hasn’t materialized. On Friday, Governor McKee said Johnson’s financing gap is holding steady at about $10 million to $12 million, in line with what the developer told The Globe’s Brian Amaral in May – meaning Johnson doesn’t appear to have moved the needle since Amaral visited him in L.A. McKee, Johnson and Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien nonetheless remain steadfast in their optimism that financing will fall into place eventually and construction will pick up again. As of now, however, there’s no clear timeline for when that will happen, and there’s no indication Johnson will meet his self-imposed fundraising goal deadline next Friday.”

6. Three summers after the massive protests triggered by George Floyd’s murder, and the subsequent pledges by Rhode Island leaders to revamp the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, another legislative session has come and gone without a bill going to the governor’s desk. And while the Senate passed a LEOBOR overhaul in the final hours of the Assembly session last week, even Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said it was unreasonable to expect the House to take up such a controversial measure with so little time. On Newsmakers, Speaker Shekarchi said it has been hard to reach a compromise. “It’s a complicated issue,” he said. “You have a lot of people who are what I would call stakeholders. You have police unions, you have police chiefs, you have cities and towns, and you have advocates. And unfortunately, sometimes all of them don’t want to talk to each other, they want to talk at each other, and that makes it difficult to negotiate.” But Shekarchi said he is confident a LEOBOR bill will be enacted next year. “This will get done,” he said.

7. Sheldon Whitehouse has been regularly speaking out against the Supreme Court’s conservative majority and their outside supporters for over a decade. Lately, though, his strongest allies in the effort have been the justices themselves — notably Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, following ProPublica exposés about their cozy relationships with billionaires. Whitehouse’s view of the court has become conventional wisdom among Senate Democrats, many of whom used to be more deferential toward the justices. Now this week’s story about an Alito fishing trip has given Whitehouse the ammunition he needed to convince Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin it’s time for the panel to take up Whitehouse’s Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency (SCERT) Act. And while winning over enough GOP senators to break a filibuster seems like a tall order for Whitehouse, he expressed optimism when we spoke Thursday. “I think that the public pressure is going to build to the point where some Republicans are going to believe they have to do something,” Whitehouse said. You can read more from my interview with Whitehouse about SCOTUS here.

8. Senate Health & Human Services Committee Chairman Joshua Miller is in hot water again. The Cranston Democrat was arrested Thursday for allegedly keying a car at Garden City that had an anti-Biden bumper sticker on it; Miller’s attorney declined to comment, though police say the senator told them he thought the driver was one of the “gun nuts” who’ve clashed with him on firearms policy. (The explanation brought to mind a previous controversy involving Miller in 2014, when he apologized after telling a gun-rights activist at the State House to “go [expletive] himself.”) R.I. Republican Party Chairman Joe Powers is now calling on Miller to step down. “This behavior is unbecoming of anyone holding a leadership position,” Powers tweeted. “Miller has proven once again [that] he does not have the composure required to represent every constituent in his district and must resign immediately.”

9. Lifespan’s new top executives, CEO John Fernandez and CFO Peter Markell, say Rhode Island’s biggest hospital group isn’t bringing in enough money to compete in the current health care marketplace. The pair laid out their concerns on a recent conference call with reporters, with Markell saying their goal now is to achieve a 3% annual operating margin and $150 million a year in capital spending; Lifespan has only been able to allocate $75 million to $100 million in recent years. “We have a significant amount of deferred maintenance,” Markell said. “That’s one thing we’ve got to catch up on.” It’s a shift in tone compared with Fernandez’s predecessor, Tim Babineau, who had always put a positive spin on Lifespan’s financial performance. But it’s also closer to the views of some other health care observers, who’ve long questioned whether Lifespan (or Care New England for that matter) was making enough money to invest for the long-term.

