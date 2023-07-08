Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com — as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow me on Twitter and on Facebook. Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

1. Ever since Don Carlson emerged as a potential candidate for Congress, his Democratic rivals have nervously wondered just how much money he could spend on his campaign. This week the Jamestown businessman finally gave us some hard numbers, announcing he’s cut a $600,000 check that vaults him to the front of the pack financially among the 22 Democrats seeking David Cicilline’s seat. But if you thought that was the prelude to a big TV ad buy, think again — Carlson says he’s launching a digital marketing push Monday, but doesn’t expect to go on the air until later in July. “I think it depends a lot on when people start paying attention,” Carlson said on this week’s Newsmakers. “That’s been the rate-limiting factor for us so far … with all these candidates, it kind of gives people a headache, and they’re having a hard time paying attention.” A former U.S. House staffer to Joe Kennedy II and Jim Himes, Carlson brings a unique perspective to the crowded race, even dropping a reference during our interview to the “Secret Congress” theory of under-the-radar legislating. Right now Carlson’s financial edge isn’t large enough to put him in a whole different league from his rivals; both Aaron Regunberg and Gabe Amo raised over $450,000 during the second quarter. But Carlson told me he might put in even more of his own money, “if that’s what it takes.” Meanwhile, Sabina Matos has refused for a week to divulge anything about her fundraising, suggesting her campaign isn’t excited about the number (though that didn’t stop them from reserving $280,000 in TV time starting July 25.) You can count 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming among those who can’t believe how low-key the race remains. “I’m shocked,” Fleming said on Newsmakers.

2. Is Sabina Matos still the frontrunner for Congress? Not if you believe a new poll commissioned by U.S. Term Limits, an advocacy group that supports, well, term limits. The RMG Research survey last month of 300 likely Democratic primary voters found Aaron Regunberg on top at 22%, followed by Matos at 17%, Gabe Amo at 8%, Don Carlson at 3% and almost half of voters undecided. Lots of caveats here: RMG didn’t release the whole survey, only four of the 22 Democrats were mentioned, Amo has taken their term-limits pledge, and the margin of error is 5.7 percentage points. All that said, RMG did conduct a 2nd District survey a year ago that was in the right ballpark, and Matos can hardly complain since she sought publicity for her own internal poll last month but refused to release the full results. Your best bet is to focus less on the exact percentages and more on the big-picture takeaway: Regunberg and Matos are both strong contenders for the seat, but there is a massive opportunity for other candidates if they can find a way to catch fire. No wonder Nick Autiello called a news conference to urge a robust schedule of debates.

3. What else is going on in the 2nd District race? Sabina Matos got some national TV exposure during a weekend MSNBC appearance with Julián Castro. Aaron Regunberg trumpeted more progressive endorsements, including one from actress Jane Fonda’s climate-focused PAC. Gabe Amo’s team released a 30-second digital campaign ad with a “West Wing” theme that former White House chief of staff Ron Klain tweeted out. Nick Autiello used his own money to visit Ukraine, demonstrating his interest in foreign policy and getting some photos for social media. Sandra Cano criticized the Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity after the group urged conservatives to vote in the Democratic primary and to press candidates about trans issues. John Goncalves took the early lead in signature-gathering ahead of next week’s deadline, with 188 validated signatures as of Friday evening. And the Current’s Nancy Levin spotted that the Rhode Island Republican Party has already endorsed one of its four 1st District candidates, giving the GOP imprimatur to Gerry Leonard Jr., a retired Marine officer.

4. You might think that when a billionaire pops up looking to invest money in your city, a mayor would want to hear him out. But as of Friday morning, Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien still hadn’t connected with Stefan Soloviev, the real-estate tycoon who has suddenly expressed an interest in buying McCoy Stadium. The mayor’s staffers appear to see the whole discussion as a distraction, as they emphasize the fact that voters have already approved borrowing $330 million to build a new high school on the stadium site. Yet Soloviev isn’t some obscure figure — when he took over his father’s real-estate empire in 2018, it merited a full write-up in The New York Times. Asked Friday by WPRO’s Tara Granahan about his efforts to talk with Grebien, Soloviev said, “We tried a couple of times to reach out — I have not spoken to him. His office reached out to me last night.” Whatever happens to McCoy, it will be interesting to see if Rhode Island leaders can capitalize on Soloviev’s interest somehow.

5. The recent arrest of state Sen. Josh Miller — and the Cranston police chief’s disclosure that the city solicitor is deciding whether Miller will face obstruction charges — is drawing new attention to Rhode Island’s unusual practice of having police act as prosecutors for misdemeanors. As Julia Rock and Harry August reported for The Appeal back in 2019, Rhode Island is one of only eight states where cops can handle the arraignment of defendants; in Massachusetts, each county has a district attorney who does local prosecutions. In a 1998 law-review article, RWU School of Law Professor Andrew Horwitz argued that letting police officers who aren’t licensed attorneys act as prosecutors is “highly problematic” and “terribly misguided.” But Rock and August found no appetite from either the attorney general or the judiciary to stop the practice, in part due to the cost of hiring more prosecutors.

6. After six months on the job, General Treasurer James Diossa has a new way for donors to give him campaign contributions. Diossa recently established the JAD PAC, according to a Board of Elections filing, joining other top state officials who operate a political action committee separate from their individual campaign account. The PAC’s treasurer is longtime Democratic poobah Don Sweitzer.

7. Nothing says summer fun like a 45-minute conversation about state budget policy, right? On his latest Very Serious podcast, Josh Barro talks to Yale Law’s David Schleicher about his new book on state fiscal crises, and the pair touch on Rhode Island about halfway through. “I sort of think of Rhode Island as the poster child for this weird behavior,” Barro says, alluding to the 38 Studios debacle. But, Schleicher counters, “Rhode Island is also one of your happy stories in some ways.” It’s an interesting conversation. Josh wrote one of my favorite articles about Rhode Island by an out-of-stater, a 2012 Forbes piece suggesting the state should seek an E.U.-style fiscal union with its richer neighbors. That suggestion was largely tongue-in-cheek, of course. But it offers a reminder that for all the upsides of being close to Greater Boston, Rhode Island’s location on the map also leaves the state in a constant uphill battle to compete with Massachusetts and Connecticut on public services despite having much less money. It wasn’t always this way: Rhode Island was actually slightly richer than Massachusetts at the start of World War II, but has been losing ground for 80 years. The average Massachusetts resident now earns $85,000 a year, while the average Rhode Islander only earns $65,000.

8. Speaking of Massachusetts, Rhode Island often looks enviously across the border at the Bay State’s No. 1 rankings for K-12 education outcomes. But Beacon Hill’s big reform push is now three decades in the past, and policymakers there are struggling with some of the same questions roiling Rhode Island. James Peyser, who recently finished eight years as Charlie Baker’s education secretary, offers an informative look at the state’s current situation here.

9. East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva is now hosting a TV show on public-access cable that his office says will “bring positive news to a greater audience.” The mayor’s first guest was Governor McKee.

10. I’ll be appearing on WGBH’s “Under the Radar” this weekend for a regional New England news roundup, along with host Callie Crossley and fellow panelists Arnie Arnesen and Steve Junker; tune in Sunday at 6 p.m. on 89.7 FM. You can also listen online here.

