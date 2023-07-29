Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com — as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow me on Twitter and on Facebook. Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

1. The biggest question in Rhode Island politics right now is this: how big a political hit has Sabina Matos taken from the signature scandal? With no public polling in the Democratic primary for Congress, it’s impossible to say for sure. But there’s no disputing it did damage. The lieutenant governor’s team hopes to quickly turn the page on the fiasco, at least to the extent they can amid an active criminal investigation. Matos began airing her first TV ad on Tuesday and has established a notable presence on the airwaves, with plans to spend $100,000 over her first two weeks. More importantly, on Friday her campaign got its best news since the signature scandal began: one of her D.C. endorsers, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus BOLD PAC, has reserved $300,000 in TV time for a 10-day span starting Friday. Not only will the money provide more air cover for Matos as she works to shore up her standing after the recent controversy — it’s also a sign of ongoing support from the Washington groups that she’s depending on to make up for her own campaign’s financial disadvantage. Matos got more support from Washington later Friday with a new endorsement from New York Congressman Ritchie Torres, who like Matos is Afro-Latino and who has written about the challenges that poses on Capitol Hill. Still, in a primary that’s expected to attract so few voters to the polls, any lingering effect on voters from the signature scandal could be harmful to Matos. “We’re talking about a small turnout,” 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming said on this week’s Newsmakers. “You lose 500 to 1,000 votes — that could have a big impact.”

2. So where does that leave the rest of the 1st District field? One candidate poised to benefit is Aaron Regunberg, who’s been the lieutenant governor’s leading rival so far. His campaign has been disciplined, hammering a progressive message and announcing a drumbeat of lefty endorsements, including a big one this week from Bernie Sanders. Regunberg paired that with his TV-ad debut, distinguishing himself from the other top candidates by emphasizing his support for the Green New Deal and Medicare for All. Also hitting the airwaves this week was Gabe Amo, whose ad is titled “Experience” and highlights his service in the Biden and Obama White Houses. It’s a clear pitch to “normie” Democrats, positioning Amo as an alternative option for voters turned off by Matos and wary of Regunberg’s leftism. Two more Democrats will join the first three on the airwaves next week. Don Carlson has moved up its TV start date to Tuesday, and while political observers have questioned why he didn’t use his financial advantage to get a jump on the others, his campaign insists he will be “out-communicating all other candidates on television and across multimedia platforms” once he gets going. And Sandra Cano, whose team has been emphasizing her focus on a strong ground game, has placed an $85,000 TV buy through the primary to try and bolster her name recognition. So far none of the other seven Democrats has indicated any plans to go on TV; some think that a low-turnout election can be won without mass-media appeals.

3. House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin Abney’s aborted bid for Congress caused a lot of head-scratching, even among his friends and allies; the Newport Democrat had a story to tell, but never ramped up a real campaign. His candidacy ended in some sort of confusion over ballot signatures in Providence. And now the short-lived effort could come back to haunt Abney, after Republicans filed an FEC complaint over an apparently illegal $50,000 loan he took from Newport political donor John Brooks. “It is strange how House speakers repeatedly appoint persons to the House Finance Committee who have trouble managing money,” GOP Chairman Joe Powers said in a statement, linking Abney with Ray Gallison, Ken Marshall and Carlos Tobon. Brooks told our Eli Sherman that Abney hadn’t realized the loan was a no-no under campaign-finance rules, and is busily raising money from friends and family to pay it back. (Abney didn’t respond to our request for comment.)

4. News you can use: Secretary of State Gregg Amore’s office has launched the online mail-ballot application that was authorized under the 2022 Let RI Vote Act. So if you want to vote by mail in the 1st District primary, you can request your ballot here. The primary is Sept. 5, and early voting starts Aug. 16.

5. As Governor McKee wraps up the opening seven months of his first full term, he’s gone through a challenging stretch. There was the national embarrassment of the Philadelphia trip, which has now ensnared him in an ethics investigation. General Assembly leaders killed his proposed sales-tax cut and convinced him to break with his mayoral allies over a controversial pension bill. His handpicked lieutenant governor spent the last two weeks dealing with a serious campaign scandal. That’s the glass half-empty version of events. But McKee can also point to positives. His most cherished policy, the Learn365 after-school initiative, secured funding from the legislature and is signing up municipalities. Unemployment is low as the national economy remains resilient. And a new poll shows the good impression McKee made on voters during last year’s campaign has lasted, with Morning Consult pegging his job approval rating at 52% as of the spring. McKee’s political resilience should never be underestimated — just ask Helena Foulkes, Aaron Regunberg or Catherine Taylor.

6. The Slater Compassion Center bounced a $500,000 check to the state, and now the business is warning that the retail market for marijuana is underwhelming so far.

7. North Smithfield’s Jessica de la Cruz is the Senate GOP’s first new leader in a quarter-century, having just finished her first session after succeeding Dennis Algiere. And while de la Cruz says she’s always open to compromise, she is less inclined to accommodate the Democratic leadership team than Algiere was. That includes speaking out against Ruggerio’s decision to forego any punishment of Health and Human Services Committee Chairman Josh Miller for lying to police about keying a car. “Simply put, he’s tarnished the institution,” de la Cruz said of Miller on this week’s Newsmakers. “And I’m so disappointed because, he’s a colleague and I don’t dislike him — I work with him. We’ve had great interactions about legislation, and he’s always been respectful to me. So it pains me to say it, because he’s a colleague, but I do think at the very least Senator Miller should step down from his chairmanship.” She added, “I have talked to the Senate president about it and he knows how I feel. But it is ultimately his decision.”

8. Kate Wilkinson reports the ACI will start limiting solitary confinement to 30 days.

9. Rhode Island’s two U.S. senators have been in the national news quite a bit this month. Sheldon Whitehouse is at the center of the debate over ethics at the U.S. Supreme Court, praised by supporters and condemned by critics for his no-holds-barred critique of the high court’s conservative majority. Whitehouse secured a long-sought legislative victory last week when the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced his SCOTUS ethics bill, even if Republicans are expected to block the measure from getting anywhere near the president’s desk. “Remember as we debate this: the Court’s financial disclosure requirements are a law, passed by Congress; its recusal requirements are a law, passed by Congress; and the body that implements financial disclosure and code of conduct issues is the Judicial Conference, a body created by Congress,” Whitehouse told the panel. “Please let’s not pretend Congress can’t make amendments to laws Congress has passed, or oversee agencies Congress has created.” Unsurprisingly, Justice Alito disagrees sharply with Whitehouse, telling The Wall Street Journal: “No provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court — period.”

10. Meanwhile, Jack Reed is now nearly six months into a battle with Alabama Republican Tommy Tuberville over the latter’s decision to block all military promotions until the Pentagon changes its current policy on abortion. On Wednesday night, Reed led a parade of Democrats who took to the Senate floor demanding that Tuberville end his blockade. Congressional Quarterly’s John M. Donnelly described Reed’s comments as the “most striking,” writing, “Reed is known for being soft-spoken and open to compromise and rarely takes aim at individual senators or questions any lawmaker’s motives. Those manners were all thrown by the wayside Wednesday. Reed aimed an uncharacteristically blistering fusillade of criticism directly at Tuberville.” At one point Reed even said, “Release the hostages, senator.” (Tuberville remained unmoved.) Then, 24 hours later, Reed was standing beside Chuck Schumer at the Senate podium as the pair cheered passage of the annual defense policy bill, which Reed shepherded to passage on an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 86-11. Now comes the harder part for Reed: negotiating an agreement on the defense policy bill with Kevin McCarthy’s House Republicans, who passed a much more conservative version that Reed and the White House won’t accept.

11. Some residents of Smith Hill and the North End in Providence are probably going to feel like it’s a regular election year based on how much campaign activity they can expect in their neighborhoods over the next few weeks. Not only are they residents of the 1st Congressional District — they’re also residents of Rhode Island Senate District 1, which was represented by Maryellen Goodwin until her death earlier this year. Goodwin’s seat is being filled on the same timetable as the congressional vacancy, with the primary Sept. 5. Four Democrats and one Republican pulled papers to run for Goodwin’s seat by Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline — the Democrats are Nathan Biah, Jake Bissaillon, Mario Mancebo and Michelle Rivera; the Republican is Niyoka Powell.

12. Former Lifespan CEO Tim Babineau’s house is on the market for $2.6 million.

13. New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell has made it official, announcing late last week he’ll seek re-election as leader of the region’s second-largest city. Mitchell, who was first elected in 2011, is currently serving the city’s first-ever four-year mayoral term, and if he wins in November he’ll hold the job for at least 16 years. “I want to continue the work that we’ve been doing for over a decade now to really elevate New Bedford’s trajectory as a city,” Mitchell told Kim Kalunian during a live interview on 12 News at 4. “We’ve moved mountains. We’re a much safer city now, we’re a city that has its finances secure — it is a place that’s thriving in many respects. Turning around a city is not an overnight exercise. I’m passionate about my city, and I want to just see the work through.” Mitchell is the heavy favorite in the fall election, with the deadline just days away and no big-name opponents stepping forward to challenge him. Former Mayor Scott Lang ruled himself out during an appearance on WBSM, though he made sure to tweak Mitchell while doing so. “I think he can do better. I think anyone can do better, but he needs the input,” Lang told the radio station’s Chris McCarthy and Marcus Ferro. “He needs the input, he needs to listen. That’s what it comes down to.”

14. Walter Shapiro on nine ways the upcoming presidential race could surprise us.

15. Twenty years ago this summer, when I was 19, my mother died of glioblastoma. It’s the most common and deadliest form of brain cancer. In the years since I’ve kept an eye on efforts to fight the disease, and I’ve been dispirited to see so little progress. Even Americans as prominent and well-connected as Ted Kennedy, John McCain and Beau Biden discovered there was nothing substantial that could be done once they were diagnosed; glioblastoma killed all three. But at a time when we’re seeing incredible progress made against other cancers, why is glioblastoma so intractable? To learn more, and to honor Mom’s memory, I decided to spend some time reporting on the topic — and found reasons for optimism right here in Providence due to research being done at Brown and Lifespan. My story will air in two parts Tuesday on 12 News at 5 and 6 p.m., and you can watch the teaser ad here. I hope you’ll tune in.

16. On the same topic, I highly recommend Globe reporter Alexa Gagosz’s new big-picture piece on Brown’s push to create an NIH-certified National Cancer Institute in Providence.

17. Also take a moment to read Shalise Manza Young’s lovely tribute to Bill Reynolds.

18. Longtime Nesi’s Notes readers know I was a big fan of Tony Bennett, and while his death at 96 wasn’t a tragedy after a long life well lived, it’s still a loss to know he no longer walks among us. Bennett was a professional performer for over 70 years, but I gained new admiration for him over the last decade as he continued to release terrific new recordings after turning 90 years old. That’s the equivalent of if Bing Crosby had released a brand-new top 10 album in 1998, or if Frank Sinatra had done so in 2010. (Both were long dead by then.) There’s been so much great writing about Bennett since his death it’s hard to choose something to recommend, so I’ll steer you to two of my favorite jazz writers. Ted Gioia takes stock of Bennett here, and also collects 10 of his best jazz collaborations here; Marc Myers has a wonderful collection of video and audio clips of Bennett here.

19. Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers — Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz. Watch Sunday at 5:30 a.m. on WPRI 12 and 10 a.m. on Fox Providence, or listen on the radio Sunday at 6 p.m. on WPRO. You can also subscribe to Newsmakers as a podcast on iTunes (or wherever you get your podcasts). See you back here next Saturday morning.