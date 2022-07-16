Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com — as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow me on Twitter and on Facebook.

Programming Note: Nesi’s Notes will be taking a one-week break while your correspondent is on vacation. Look for the next edition here at WPRI.com on July 30.

1. Rhode Island’s Sept. 13 primary election is now just eight weeks away. Or is it just five weeks away? Or just four weeks away? Under the newly enacted Let Rhode Island Vote Act, any Rhode Islander can request a mail ballot, and those are expected to start hitting mailboxes as soon as Aug. 15. Then in-person early voting will begin at city and town halls on Aug. 23, continuing until the primary. Thus, for the second campaign cycle in a row, Rhode Islanders will be starting to cast their ballots in substantial numbers well before the traditional polling day. “The campaigns are going to have to gear up earlier,” says 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming. “The advertising has to start earlier, direct mailings have to start earlier. You have to start spending more money earlier. Yet at the same time you have to save some of it for before the primary Sept. 13.” The same dynamic is in play across the border in Massachusetts, where Politico’s Lisa Kashinski quipped this week, “August is the new September.” One big difference there: Secretary of State Bill Galvin is proactively sending mail-ballot applications to all 4.7 million registered voters in Massachusetts, which isn’t happening in Rhode Island. Common Cause’s John Marion says that’s one reason he expects early voting to be a bigger factor than mail ballots in terms of how Rhode Islanders alter their voting habits this year. Still, Marion acknowledges, “I don’t think we know what the new equilibrium will look like.” Fleming poses another big question: how many voters are even engaged enough to bother casting a ballot in this year’s primary? “At this point the candidates haven’t given them much to be excited about,” Fleming said. “I expect that will change soon — but then again, I’ve been saying that for the last two months.”

2. Hot off the presses: Tim White, Eli Sherman and I scooped Friday night that The University Club has been subpoenaed as part of the state and federal investigation into the lucrative contract that Governor McKee’s office gave to the ILO Group. It’s unclear what information prosecutors are seeking from the exclusive East Side club; it’s also unclear if the ILO probe will wrap up before the Sept. 13 primary.

3. Friday was the deadline for federal candidates to file their second-quarter fundraising reports, giving us a fresh glimpse of how much money Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District hopefuls have heading into the heat of the primary campaign. You won’t be surprised to hear who remains on top: Democrat Seth Magaziner, with $1.7 million in his account as of June 30. Republican Allan Fung was well behind Magziner with $762,000. Sarah Morgenthau was next among the Democrats with $621,000, followed by David Segal with $325,000 and Joy Fox with $173,000. (Omar Bah’s report still wasn’t available at press time.) Retiring incumbent Jim Langevin still has more money than any of his would-be successors other than Magaziner, sitting on $773,000 as of June 30.

4. Congressman Cicilline is making the most out of what could be his final months before becoming a member of the minority party again. On Thursday, the House voted 260-169 to pass his Active Shooter Alert Act, a bipartisan proposal to create a system modeled on Amber alerts for mass shootings. The White House gave its strong support to the bill ahead of the vote. He also got a number of his proposals into the must-pass annual defense spending package, including the Southern New England Regional Commission idea that he and Joe Kennedy first put forward back in 2019. Then on Friday, it was revealed that House leadership has given the green light for a committee vote on Cicilline’s assault weapons ban bill, another measure he has been pushing for years. (“This is a big deal,” wrote the team at Punchbowl News.) On top of all that, Cicilline’s high-priority and high-profile antitrust bills targeting Big Tech are still in play on Capitol Hill.

5. On that Big Tech legislation, though, Congressman Cicilline still has work to do in his own delegation. The Washington Post surveyed senators this week about their support for two key bills, and while Sheldon Whitehouse said he supports both, Jack Reed didn’t respond. I checked with Reed’s office and his spokesperson was noncommittal, saying Reed is still “reviewing” the legislation. That helps explain why Reed has been targeted by a barrage of industry-funded TV ads in recent weeks urging him to oppose the legislation.

6. David Cicilline has a new memoir coming out next month (as first reported in this column back on May 14), but it turns out he won’t be the only member of the Rhode Island congressional delegation hitting bookstore shelves in the coming months. Sheldon Whitehouse has inked a deal to publish a new book, “The Scheme: How the Right Wing Used Dark Money to Capture the Supreme Court,” due out Oct. 18. This is Whitehouse’s third book, and gives him another chance to make the bestseller lists. NPD BookScan tells me Whitehouse’s 2017 book “Captured” has sold 4,344 copies to date, while his 2012 book “On Virtues” has sold 1,859 copies.

7. The Democratic candidates for general treasurer dueled over endorsements on Friday as they seek the advantage in a race that many believe is competitive. Former Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor went first Friday morning, releasing a list of new supporters that included House Chairwomen Patricia Serpa and Anastasia Williams, Providence City Council President John Igliozzi and former Senate Finance Chairman Dan DaPonte. Pryor’s rival, former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa, followed up with a notable endorsement of his own — Cumberland Democrat Ryan Pearson, the current chairman of Senate Finance, who had considered running for treasurer himself. Diossa has also picked up another endorsement that is sure to get attention: longtime Democratic powerbroker Don Sweitzer is backing him over Pryor for the job.

8. Here’s a dispatch from my Target 12 colleague Eli Sherman: “It’s hard to fathom the amount of money fraudsters may have purloined when COVID-19 relief cash was pouring out of the state’s unemployment fund during the height of the pandemic. Auditor General Dennis Hoyle released an audit this week showing Rhode Island paid out at least $98 million of fraudulent unemployment claims through the first 16 months of the pandemic. But the more alarming number was his estimate of the overall total for fake claims: at least another $550 million. To put that into perspective, the state paid out about $2.3 billion in unemployment benefits during the time period examined by Hoyle, meaning it’s entirely possible nearly $3 out of every $10 went to fraudsters. DLT spokesperson Margaux Fontaine said the state has been able to claw back about $10 million of the fraudulently paid claims. And Rhode Island is by no means alone in being targeted. The Washington Post published an investigative report into federal aid initiatives earlier this year showing at least $163 billion in fraud during the pandemic. Hoyle also told me he researched how auditors in other states were reporting the fraudulent activity. His takeaway? ‘We were not an outlier. It’s surprisingly consistent across the 50 states.'”

9. “We’re #45! We’re #45!” Rhode Island inched back up to its all-time high on CNBC’s annual Best States for Business list this week, and here’s how the candidates for governor reacted to the news.

10. Tablet Magazine columnist James Kirchick has a new book out, “Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington,” which has been well received by political journalists. Among those he highlights is the late Massachusetts Democrat Gerry Studds, the first openly gay congressman. Studds was outed and censured in 1983 for a relationship with a 17-year-old House page, yet he went on to keep representing the now-defunct 10th Congressional District in Southeastern Massachusetts until 1997. Kirchick appeared recently on Josh Barro’s Very Serious podcast and reflected on how Studds managed to survive at a time when attitudes toward LGBTQ individuals were far less positive than they are today. “He was an excellent constituent-services congressman,” Kirchick said. “He was great on fisheries issues, and the Portuguese fishermen in New Bedford loved him, right? Because he was great on their issues. He did the job well. … If you’re a liberal Democrat from Massachusetts who isn’t going around lecturing other people how to live their lives, and you actually have a pretty progressive record on these issues, people don’t look at you as a hypocrite.”

11. Is the solution to Providence’s underperforming school system more politicking? That’s the proposal but forward by the Charter Review Commission, which is recommending the creation of a partially elected Providence School Board. Steph Machado has the details here; if you want to weigh in for or against the proposal, there will be virtual and in-person public hearings on July 25, 26 and 28.

12. CompeteRI, the CEO-backed initiative announced in May to help Rhode Island compete for money from the bipartisan infrastructure law, is getting national attention. Partnership for Rhode Island executive director Tom Giordano was in Washington this week to give a presentation about CompeteRI to the Metropolitan Civic Leadership Alliance, made up of CEO roundtable organizations from around the country. (Among those in attendance was Jay Ash, Charlie Baker’s former housing and economic development secretary, now CEO of the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership.) “CEO roundtables have a ‘GSD’ – get stuff done – mindset, and that was on full display in Washington this week,” Giordano told me. “It was great to talk with my colleagues from some of the biggest markets in the country about the work we’re doing in Rhode Island. Hearing their enthusiasm for CompeteRI validated my strong belief that big ideas start with public-private partnerships and a desire to bring economic development funds home.”

13. Many of us miss reading Charlie Bakst on the pages of The Providence Journal, 14 years after his retirement as Rhode Island’s preeminent political columnist. If you’re one of them, you’ll be glad to hear Bakst has paused his retirement not once but twice this summer to dip his toes back into journalistic waters. For the news outlet Jewish Rhode Island, Bakst has penned a fun remembrance of legendary gossip columnist Walter Winchell, who happened to also be his first father’s first cousin. And then Bakst is joining former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino this Sunday to reminisce about Rhode Island politics on the latter’s weekly WLNE-TV show, “In the Arena.”

14. I’ll be a guest on this weekend’s edition of “A Lively Experiment,” breaking down the latest on local and national politics along with host Jim Hummel and fellow panelists Rob Horowitz and Lee Ann Sennick. Tune in Sunday at noon on Rhode Island PBS or watch online here.

15. Lauren Collee offers a fascinating reflection on time in the digital age.

16. Adam Mastroianni argues that big ideas are not, in fact, getting hard to find.

17. Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers — state Sen. Tiara Mack; political roundtable. Watch Sunday at 5:30 a.m. on WPRI 12 or 10 a.m. on Fox Providence, or listen on the radio Sundays at 6 p.m. on WPRO. You can also subscribe to Newsmakers as a podcast on iTunes (or wherever you get your podcasts). See you back here next Saturday.