Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com — as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow me on Twitter and on Facebook. Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

1. Is Sabina Matos the frontrunner for Congress, or just a frontrunner? The answer to that question should be clearer by midnight tonight, when Matos is finally forced to disclose her second-quarter fundraising numbers. The lieutenant governor has refused to share that information, unlike her leading rivals — all but confirming she failed to keep pace with Aaron Regunberg and Gabe Amo, as well as the heavily self-funding Don Carlson. Still, there’s no sign the Matos high command is alarmed about her position in the race. They point to the growing list of outside groups that have endorsed Matos — Emily’s List, BOLD PAC, Elect Democratic Women, the Latino Victory Fund — which they expect will spend lots of money to amplify her message in TV ads, mailers and the like. And Matos added another important group to the list Friday when the Laborers union made its support for her official. All that said, Nellie Gorbea’s failed gubernatorial campaign last year offers a cautionary tale about relying on third-party groups to overcome a fundraising disadvantage. Matos sees Regunberg as her biggest threat, and vice-versa; the former state rep has a clear message, plenty of money, and residual name recognition from his near-miss 2018 bid for the same office Matos now holds. Neither can ignore Amo, though. He nearly matched Regunberg in second-quarter fundraising, just landed his first major outside endorsement from the Congressional Black Caucus PAC, and hasn’t accumulated negatives from previous runs the way the other two have. As for Carlson, he remains a conundrum; he’s got money, and has made a good first impression on some voters, but he’s only just starting to be vetted.

2. As I write this item on Friday night, the secretary of state’s office reports 13 Democrats have filed the 500 signatures required to make the Sept. 5 primary ballot for Congress. And Faith Chybowski, the office’s ever-helpful spokesperson, says it’s possible even more will surpass the 500 mark, since local canvassers have until Tuesday to finish processing their paperwork. “I have never seen a primary field this crowded,” said 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming, who’s been an up-close observer of Rhode Island politics for a half-century. “I really thought the numbers would dwindle,” he said. “But I think they all say, ‘Hey, if there’s 15 candidates on the ballot, I’ve got a shot.'” Do they? Beyond the four candidates mentioned above, nobody has a stronger claim to relevance than state Sen. Sandra Cano, who just got a notable union endorsement from UNAP and has a strong geographic base in the Blackstone Valley, but more limited financial resources. The other elected officials running — state Sen. Ana Quezada, state Reps. Steve Casey and Marvin Abney, Providence City Councilor John Goncalves — also have an existing base of local support to build off thanks to their current positions. Former state official Nick Autiello is trying to leverage his network and aggressively seeking earned media. U.S. Navy veteran Walter Berbrick argues he’s going to surprise everyone. Stephanie Beauté, Spencer Dickinson and Allen Waters have all cleared the 500-signature threshold, too.

3. Republicans acknowledge they are heavy underdogs in the 1st District special election; the seat has been in Democratic hands since 1994, and just last year the GOP failed to secure a winnable seat in the more friendly territory of Rhode Island’s 2nd District. But sometimes lightning strikes — think Scott Brown in 2010 or Doug Jones in 2017 — and Republicans want to be prepared in the event Democratic primary voters choose a vulnerable nominee on Sept. 5. GOP leaders have bestowed their endorsement on Gerry Leonard, a political newcomer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Jamestown who they think gives them their best shot of winning over independent voters this fall. Leonard isn’t getting a clean path to the Republican nomination, though: former Middletown Town Councilor Terri Flynn has submitted enough signatures to force a GOP primary.

4. Hard to believe but true: the first votes in the 1st Congressional District primary will be cast one month from tomorrow. Early voting begins Aug. 16.

5. Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council CEO Mike DiBiase is about as mild-mannered as they come, so it’s striking to see him so clearly frustrated over the current state of Rhode Island’s K-12 funding formula. “The formula as originally designed is complicated,” DiBiase tweeted Friday. “The latest changes by the Assembly make it virtually incomprehensible, with no clear policy goal.” Among RIPEC’s findings: the school districts that got the biggest increases in per-pupil state aid since 2021 were Jamestown, Barrington and East Greenwich. You can see the full report here.

6. State Sen. Josh Miller will indeed face an obstruction charge in court Tuesday.

7. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse have two of the whitest staff rosters among Senate Democrats, according to an annual survey released this week. The tally shows 23% of Reed’s staffers and 22% of Whitehouse’s identify as non-Caucasian, lower percentages than all but five of their 51 colleagues. (Joe Manchin, Jon Tester, Angus King, Jeanne Shaheen, Tammy Baldwin ranked below Reed and Whitehouse.) The staffs of the Massachusetts senators are much more diverse, with 47% of Ed Markey’s staff identifying as non-Caucasian and 60% of Elizabeth Warren’s saying so.

8. Here’s how you can try to become Rhode Island’s next federal judge.

9. Citizens Financial Group is New England’s biggest bank, but it’s still far smaller than megabanks like JPMorgan Chase, placing No. 15 by assets in the national rankings at last check. CEO Bruce Van Saun, who’s led the Providence-based bank since its spinoff from RBS back in 2014, made a bold move to expand its size last spring, putting in a bid with the FDIC to acquire the assets of failed lender First Republic. Citizens lost out to — surprise! — JPMorgan Chase. But Van Saun isn’t bitter. “The story doesn’t end there,” he said on this week’s Newsmakers. “What was interesting is, a lot of the folks who worked at First Republic knew who the other competitors were — ourselves, PNC, for example — with JPMorgan. [They] have become free agents when the deal gets signed, and they can decide if they want work at JPMorgan or work someplace else. And we’ve had 50 of their senior private bankers and a big number of support people decide to come to Citizens.”

10. A few months back I reported on the push to have Massachusetts move municipal elections to even-numbered years in order to stem dismal voter turnout. So far there’s no sign that effort is gaining any traction; here in our region, New Bedford, Fall River, Attleboro and Taunton will all go to the polls to elect mayors this November. But the argument has made headway in New York, where state lawmakers just approved a bill that will end odd-year elections for many town and county officials.

11. Mayor Smiley and the City Council are at odds over Buff Chace’s tax deal.

12. I could have filled this entire column just by collecting all the tributes to Bill Reynolds, the legendary Providence Journal sportswriter who has left us too soon at age 78. But I loved this short reminisce posted on Facebook by another Journal icon, M. Charles Bakst: “A Barrington High and Brown University basketball star, [Reynolds] emerged as a terrific, insightful, quick, versatile chronicler of several sports and the human condition, with a great self-effacing sense of humor and a dead-on sassy attitude toward State House politicians. I know he had a residence somewhere, but it seemed to me that when he was not out covering a game he lived in the Journal newsroom. He staved off retirement for years, and when I’d ask him why he wasn’t packing it in, his answer amounted to: Where else would I go? At the end, Billy had dementia, and it was a sad situation. But what a life he lived and what a legacy he has left. Indeed, ‘Story Days,’ a book of his columns, has just come out and is available at Books on the Square.”

13. I’ll be a guest on this weekend’s edition of “A Lively Experiment,” breaking down the latest on local and national politics along with host Jim Hummel and fellow panelists Steve Frias and Maureen Moakley. Tune in Sunday at noon on Rhode Island PBS or watch online here.

14. Narragansett Beer’s latest celebrity collab is with, believe it or not, Bing Crosby.

15. Hollywood is facing a reckoning as the “peak TV” era comes to an end.

16. A programming note: Nesi’s Notes will be taking the week off next Saturday so your humble correspondent can spend a little time with my family.

17. Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers — Citizens Financial Group CEO Bruce van Saun. Watch Sunday at 5:30 a.m. on WPRI 12 and 10 a.m. on Fox Providence, or listen on the radio Sunday at 6 p.m. on WPRO. You can also subscribe to Newsmakers as a podcast on iTunes (or wherever you get your podcasts). See you back here July 29.