Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com — as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow me on Twitter and on Facebook. Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

1. There are many phrases you might use to describe Brett Smiley, but “party animal” probably isn’t one of them. So maybe it’s no surprise that the new Providence mayor’s biggest P.R. crisis to date has been over his decision to stop allowing open containers at PVDFest. “I guess I underestimated how much people care about being able to drink in the street,” Smiley said on this week’s Newsmakers, acknowledging he was “a little bit” surprised by the scale of the backlash. And while most of the mayor’s PVDFest changes are a done deal — new location, new dates, and, yes, no open containers — he says he’s heard the feedback and is looking to allow block parties as well as outdoor gatherings in front of restaurants and bars. Still, Smiley argues reaction to his changes wasn’t quite as negative as it may have seemed on social media. “There were also a lot of families that said that they didn’t feel safe or comfortable going to the festival as it turned into more of a street fair focused on open container and less on an arts festival,” he said. “What was important to me was that we recenter on what I believe it should be about, which is the arts, and cementing our place as … really, the Creative Capital of New England.” The biggest challenge now, he said, is putting enough officers in place to ensure public safety if booze flows more freely at PVDFest — particularly at a time when Police Department staffing is unusually low. “By the end of the evening in the last several festivals, it was kind of mess,” Smiley said. “And frankly that’s not the image I want for our city, and that’s not what I think we should be promoting.”

2. Sabina Matos has her work cut out for her if she wants to remain the frontrunner in the 1st Congressional District primary. Two of her chief rivals — Aaron Regunberg and Gabe Amo — both trumpeted impressive second-quarter fundraising hauls on Friday night, with Regunberg saying he raised over $470,000 in contributions and Amo reporting he raised over $460,000. (Amo’s team were also quick to point out he entered the race later than Regunberg and so had fewer weeks to solicit donations; Regunberg’s noted Amo wouldn’t disclose his cash on hand.) Matos’s advisers weren’t as eager to reveal hard numbers, saying Friday night they were still collecting checks and couldn’t offer any estimate for her quarterly total. Sandra Cano’s campaign wouldn’t share a specific number, either, only describing her as “on target” to hit her goal of $250,000. That said, Cano’s team is plotting a strategy that assumes she’ll be outspent, aiming to win with deep support from elected officials and (they hope) key labor unions. One candidate who’s got prominent observers scratching their heads is Jamestown businessman Don Carlson; the political newcomer has suggested he could spend $1 million, yet has made no visible effort to use that money to gain an early edge. Like Matos, Carlson refused to say how his first-quarter fundraising has gone, though it matters less in his case since he’s expected to spend lots of his own money. As for Nick Autiello, he said Friday night, “We are still working through our end-of-quarter numbers but will end with six-figures cash on hand.”

3. While most Rhode Islanders don’t appear to be paying much attention to the 1st District campaign, you’d never know it looking at the list of people who filed by Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline. A total of 35 candidates — yes, nearly three dozen — pulled papers to seek David Cicilline’s old seat. And 22 of them entered the Democratic primary, which is likely to be decisive in the deep-blue district. Most of the entrants don’t have a prayer of winning, and many may even know that, but if nothing else it’s a chance to get 15 minutes of fame. Not that all 35 are expected to make the ballot: to do so, each one needs to collect 500 signatures by July 14, which in past years has proven to be a tall order for some long-shots. Still, it’s not hard to imagine a dozen or more candidates qualifying for the Democratic primary, only making it harder for the ones who have a real shot to stand out in such a large crowd. Republicans could have a primary, too, since four GOP hopefuls filed for their party’s nomination.

4. Just last year, state Sen. Josh Miller was being discussed as a serious candidate for Congress or a potential Senate majority leader. Now he’s on national TV struggling to keep his story straight after keying a car at a shopping center. The initial headlines about the 69-year-old Cranston Democrat mostly focused on his alleged vandalism — strange behavior in and of itself. But the political damage will likely be worse if Cranston authorities decide to charge Miller with obstruction of justice for his statements to police during their investigation. Miller has been in the Senate since 2007 and represents a strongly Democratic district, but his colleagues may struggle to maintain their current omertà around the incident if a fellow lawmaker gets charged with lying to law enforcement. Also, the Miller incident shows just how impactful the adoption of police body-worn cameras has been; the senator is undoubtedly in more trouble because all of his statements were captured on video.

5. The Rhode Island Ethics Commission’s staff investigators are going to have a busy summer. A crowd of reporters was on hand Tuesday as the commission voted to authorize a full investigation into whether former state officials David Patten and Jim Thorsen violated the state ethics code during their now-infamous visit to Philadelphia. The investigation is already somewhat unusual in that the commission staff itself filed a complaint against Patten and Thorsen, rather than waiting for an outside complaint to come in. The outcome will be closely watched. Still, it might not even be the most high-profile ethics investigation relating to the Philly fiasco: the state GOP has filed a complaint against Governor McKee for letting lobbyist Jeff Britt pay for his lunch back in February, potentially violating the ethics rule against taking gifts over $25. The governor says people are “making a mountain out of a molehill,” but the commission already fined McKee $250 back in 2019 for failing to comply with ethics rules around freebies. And then there’s the unrelated investigation into Speaker Shekarchi, also launched in response to a complaint filed by the GOP. He is being scrutinized over whether he should have recused himself from consideration of a 2017 bill that would have led one of his legal clients hold weddings on his farm. The speaker insists there is no merit to the complaint, but Republicans are gleeful at all the bad publicity for Rhode Island’s top Democrats.

6. Providence mayors come and go, but one thing stays the same: they all complain about how stingy Lifespan is when it comes to funding city services. Executives at Rhode Island’s biggest hospital group have never hidden their aversion to making payments-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOTs) to the city, always suggesting that any money they provide is offered on a case-by-case basis based on the organization’s current profitability. Mayor Smiley rejects the premise, arguing that if Lifespan can find space for a nearly $4 million CEO pay package in its budget, it can also pencil in a seven-figure contribution to city coffers. Lifespan is currently the only major tax-exempt entity, college or hospital, that isn’t negotiating with City Hall over PILOTs. “We’ve made no progress, and that’s frustrating to me,” Smiley said. “The Lifespan budget is bigger than the city’s budget,” he added. “The last time they made a payment to the city of Providence — which was over a year ago — was around $300,000. That’s like me buying you a cup of coffee. I mean, that is a tiny payment.” Smiley and Lifespan CEO John Fernandez are scheduled to meet this month as the mayor seeks to jump-start the conversation. In the meantime, Smiley won a victory over the phalanx of State House hospital lobbyists with passage of a new law requiring tax-exempt institutions to pay property taxes anytime they lease space to a for-profit enterprise. “This legislation is a big deal,” he said. “It’s the first time that I can remember in my public service in Rhode Island that anything passed the General Assembly that gets anywhere close to the topic of taxing nonprofits.”

7. Tim White has the details on U.S. District Judge William Smith’s (partial) retirement.

8. And speaking of the judiciary, the Supreme Court ended June with another round of historic decisions, including Thursday’s ruling that banned affirmative action in higher ed. That decision will have the greatest effect at the nation’s most elite universities, including Brown. So what is the current racial and ethnic balance at Brown, anyway? According to the school’s official data, the roughly 1,700 students in this year’s freshman class were 31% non-Hispanic white; 21% Asian; 14% international; 13% Hispanic/Latino; 10% non-Hispanic Black or African American; 9% non-Hispanic multiracial; and 3% unknown. (The categorization is Brown’s.) What all those students have in common is their good fortune: Brown rejected 95% of the 50,000 young people who applied to join its Class of 2027. And that’s despite continued growth in the size of Brown’s undergraduate population, which has expanded by 23% over the last 15 years.

9. Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zach Cunha is growing alarmed about how often police are finding devices that turn semi-automatic handguns into fully automatic weapons, “essentially spraying bullets.” Eli Sherman and Tim White talked with Cunha about the threat.

10. As of today, Rhode Islanders can seek therapy from thousands of new psychologists.

11. If you’re like me, you’re not sure what to make of Apple’s newly announced $3,500 Vision Pro, due out next year. What exactly is “spatial computing,” and is it really something the average person will want to use? But since people said the same thing about the original iPhone (no physical keyboard!) I’ve been keeping an open mind. And I’m more intrigued after reading longtime Apple watcher John Gruber’s essay on his experience testing a Vision Pro.

12. A perfect short essay by Jeremy B. Jones: “Obituary for a Quiet Life.”

13. Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers — Mayor Smiley. Watch Sunday at 5:30 a.m. on WPRI 12 and 10 a.m. on Fox Providence, or listen on the radio Sunday at 6 p.m. on WPRO. You can also subscribe to Newsmakers as a podcast on iTunes (or wherever you get your podcasts). See you back here next Saturday morning.