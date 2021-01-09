Nesi’s Notes: Jan. 9

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. In the wake of her appointment to President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet, Gina Raimondo’s rise may seem inevitable. Yet it almost didn’t happen: a shift of under 15,000 votes in 2014 would have short-circuited her ascent and made Allan Fung Rhode Island’s governor. But she won that race, and then a more convincing re-election victory four years later, all the while cultivating a national image as a pragmatic moderate in an increasingly left-leaning Democratic Party. No amount of glowing press in New York and Washington would have gotten Raimondo to this point, though, if she hadn’t impressed the Biden team so much during the VP search and then the cabinet selection process. It is a testament to her smarts, her drive and her 24-karat résumé (Harvard, Yale, Rhodes Scholar). There will be time to assess Raimondo’s legacy in the coming weeks. However, it’s already striking that her biggest policy achievement may turn out to have been her first, the landmark 2011 pension overhaul; the public will undoubtedly remember her best for her high-profile leadership during the early months of the pandemic. (Maybe a “Knock it off” T-shirt will take its place next to Governor Garrahy’s flannel shirt at the Rhode Island Historical Society.) Now, after a decade in which Gina Raimondo was the dominant figure in Rhode Island politics, the Raimondo era is coming to a close. And her replacement with Dan McKee, combined with the transfer of the speakership from Nick Mattiello to Joe Shekarchi, ensures 2021 will be a year of real change in Rhode Island politics.

2. Rhode Island’s 1,057,125 residents make up just 0.3% of the United States population. But within weeks Rhode Islanders will hold two of the most prominent positions in Washington, thanks to Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed (due to the Georgia runoff results) and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Quite something for Little Rhody. (And all the more apropos since, in an only-in-Rhode-Island turn, Reed was once Raimondo’s babysitter.)

3. Credit to Republican Governors Association spokesperson Mike Demkiw for some local flavor in his news release criticizing Governor Raimondo’s appointment: “Raimondo’s track record of failure on jobs and the economy is as lengthy as a CVS receipt and one worthy of scrutiny.”

4. There may be little love lost between Gina Raimondo and Dan McKee, but she has given the lieutenant governor an enormous opportunity with the timing of her departure. He will take office during or soon after the height of the coronavirus pandemic, just as highly effective vaccines are being rolled out statewide, which should ease the crisis considerably. By late spring or summer, he may be able to lift some of the major restrictions Raimondo has put in place. And the same factors should be improving conditions all across the country, boosting economic activity and bolstering the jobs recovery. (Goldman Sachs now expects the U.S. economy to expand at a torrid 6.4% rate in 2021.) And with Democrats in full control of Washington, it’s more likely that additional relief money will be sent to Rhode Island, easing the budget crunch. Of course, as McKee and his advisers well know, they still have to execute on policy and politics in the coming months to ensure he reaps the benefits of all this. But if he does, he has the opportunity to cement a positive first impression with voters in the same way Charlie Baker did while managing the MBTA crisis of early 2015. And if McKee heads into the 2022 election as a popular incumbent, it will scramble the calculations of his many erstwhile Democratic primary rivals. “It’s going to put him in a lot stronger position,” 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming said Thursday, adding, “It’s going to be a lot easier for him to raise money.”

5. The actual mechanics of the transition from Governor Raimondo to Governor McKee are still being sorted out, with McKee saying Friday he plans to spend the weekend finalizing his transition team and getting up to speed on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 response. (He has already said he plans to keep the current leadership in place to fight the pandemic.) While McKee has not yet addressed reporters, it’s expected he will speak publicly early next week. Meanwhile there is so far no word from the Senate Commerce Committee in Washington on the schedule for Raimondo’s confirmation hearing, which will help determine when she officially resigns and hands the reins over to McKee.

6. Need a crash course in Dan McKee 101? My colleague Eli Sherman has you covered here.

7. Based on previous precedent, Dan McKee will appoint his own successor as lieutenant governor, though there are now competing proposals in the General Assembly to give lawmakers a say. Plenty of ambitious Rhode Island pols are making clear, publicly or privately, they want the job. But while a midterm appointment is certainly a plum prospect, it’s no guarantee of electoral success. The last time an appointed lieutenant governor ran for re-election in his own right, Republican Bernie Jackvony in 1998, he lost to Charlie Fogarty by six points. And four years later, when Secretary of State Ed Inman ran after being appointed to finish Jim Langevin’s term, Inman didn’t even make it to the general election, losing the Democratic primary to Matt Brown.

8. Meanwhile, the General Assembly convened for the first time in 2021 in temporary pandemic digs to elect Joe Shekarchi as House speaker and return Dominick Ruggerio as Senate president. There is some irony in the fact that Gina Raimondo is choosing to leave her office after six years battling Nick Mattiello at the very moment when Shekarchi, her own former campaign manager, is taking over. “I am absolutely thrilled that she has reached the pinnacle of her personal and professional career in President-elect Biden’s cabinet,” Shekarchi said Thursday night. “However, it is a bittersweet day because one of the reasons I was most excited about being elected speaker was to have the opportunity to work closely with her again.” As the only member of Rhode Island’s ruling triumvirate who already has his sea legs, Ruggerio could be strengthened by the transitions in the offices of governor and speaker, though he will have his own challenges managing a Democratic caucus that now includes a contingent of dissenting progressives. Ruggerio will also hold considerable sway over Dan McKee’s personnel decisions, since any changes the incoming governor wants to make among his cabinet officers will require the advice and consent of the Senate. Legislative-executive dynamics should be interesting to watch in the coming months.

9. One of the signs there is a new speaker in town: Joe Shekarchi proactively criticized President Trump while speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s session, something his predecessor and fellow Democrat Nick Mattiello rarely did. Discussing the vaccine situation, Shekarchi said, “The federal government promised us a lot more supply, and they haven’t delivered on that. Quite frankly, I don’t really want to be partisan, but we have a president who’s not focused on the pandemic or the vaccine — he’s trying to overturn a legitimate election. And I think that if he focused on the vaccine, that’s the best way he could put himself in a position if he wants to run again. My humble opinion.”

10. It shows what an insanely newsy week it was in Rhode Island that we have gotten this far before discussing the assault on America’s democratic process we all witnessed Wednesday. After a half-decade when it seemed there was no line Donald Trump could cross without losing the support of large parts of the Republican elite, he is suddenly on shaky ground, with serious talk of his removal from office and criticism from leaders who had previously been too cowed by his popularity among the GOP grassroots to say much. “Everyone needs to accept that Biden won the election, including President Trump,” Rhode Island’s Republican National Commiteeman Steve Frias said Wednesday. “The continuation of our republic is more important than a Republican holding onto the presidency.” (Frias’s willingness to directly challenge the president was unusual enough among RNC members that The Washington Post sought him out for comment.) David Cicilline was early to recognize the gravity of what had transpired, becoming the first member of Congress on Wednesday to call for Trump’s impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment. By Friday night the article of impeachment Cicilline had co-authored — charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection” — had won more than 160 cosponsors, and Speaker Pelosi was giving it a hard look.

11. Here’s an item from my Target 12 colleague Tim White: “On Oct. 18, Jhamal Gonsalves was critically injured when he was involved in a terrible crash while being pursued by a Providence police cruiser driven by Patrolman Kyle Endres. The next day, the state police and attorney general’s office were tasked with answering two key questions: did Endres’s cruiser strike Gonsalves’s moped, and either way, should the officer be charged with a crime? It took nearly three months, but Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Thursday – in a lengthy and thorough news conference – that the answer to both questions was no. An important aspect of Neronha’s probe was that he decided not to enlist a grand jury to get to the bottom of it. If he had, state law would have prevented his prosecutors from disclosing the evidence they gathered to support their findings, and that lack of transparency was clearly not a cost Neronha was willing to pay. It’s also notable that the AG’s decision in this case was in contrast to his approach in the 2019 Wyatt Detention Center investigation, where he tapped a grand jury to scrutinize a correctional officer who sent his truck into a group of protestors. There, the grand jury declined to charge the officer, but Neronha was prevented from fully detailing why — an experience that may have influenced the AG’s approach in this case.”

12. The U.S. Senate will be split 50/50 in the new Congress, with Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote to give Democrats control. For the majority party, though, a 50/50 Senate is not the same as a 51/49 Senate. “It is different, because 51/49 it’s clear who’s in charge,” Jack Reed told me Wednesday, saying he expects Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to negotiate a power-sharing agreement along the lines of what was done in 2001. Reed did say he expects to still become Armed Services chairman in a 50/50 Senate, since “past is prologue.” … And speaking of the Senate, Ron Brownstein explains here why control of the upper chamber now seems to be permanently on a knife’s edge.

13. There’s still a pandemic raging around us, with Tuesday seeing Rhode Island’s second-highest one-day total for new cases yet (1,591). My colleague Alexandra Leslie has the latest on the state’s vaccine rollout plans here.

14. Massachusetts’ new House speaker is not off to a great start.

15. With the departure of my colleague Walt Buteau for Tampa, our weekly Street Stories feature is being placed in the capable hands of 12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo, who will continue working with our chief photographer John Villella. Street Stories is always a highlight in our Friday evening newscasts, and if you miss them on TV, you can find them all on WPRI.com here.

16. Two passages in the world of Rhode Island journalism saddened the press corps this week. First was the tragic death of longtime WJAR political reporter Bill Rappleye, taken by cancer much too young at the age of 66. As I said on Twitter after news of Bill’s death, he was a great journalist, an old-school TV reporter, and an enemy of all BS. Rapp was a famously skilled hockey player, and I like to think he brought the same ethic from the rink to his day job — he competed fiercely, but he’d also clap me on the back if I managed a good scoop. Also lost this week was longtime Warwick Beacon staple Joe Kernan, and I share this remembrance of Joe from my wife and colleague Kim Kalunian: “A true newspaperman, Joe had an acerbic wit and a knack for making the police logs sing. I’m grateful I knew him. In one of his last emails to me he wrote, ‘I also wanted to urge you to stay in love with the truth. We need it.'” I think Rapp would have agreed. Rest in peace, Bill and Joe.

17. Feeling more anxious in the past year? It’s not just you. Lifespan’s Dr. Ernestine Jennings offers some practical advice to take care of our mental health.

18. America’s last known Civil War widow has died at age 101. She married her late husband in 1936, when he was 93 and she was 17.

