1. If anyone thought Speaker Shekarchi would ease up in 2024 on his push to increase Rhode Island’s housing supply, think again. In his remarks at Tuesday’s opening General Assembly session, Shekarchi said, “Many municipalities are embracing our efforts. … However, some are wrongly trying to circumvent the spirit of the new laws. We must not let this pushback alter our course. We must stand our ground and allow the reforms to take effect.” The data continues to aid Shekarchi. Home prices rose more in Greater Providence over the last year than anywhere else in the country, and officials estimate Rhode Island in 2023 again built far fewer housing units than needed. But resistance is growing. Town planners griped to the Rhode Island Current’s Chris Shea about their increased workload due to the speaker’s changes, with one declaring, “It’s a real pain.” Shekarchi’s response on this week’s Newsmakers: “I’m sorry it’s a pain, but it’s a real pain for the people who don’t have housing.” And in the Senate, leadership is resisting the speaker’s effort to allow more accessory dwelling units (ADUs). Still, Shekarchi has no intention of proactively watering down his ADU bill. “What I will say to everybody and anybody is that I don’t believe they’ve either read the bill or they don’t understand it,” he said. “The fear of an ADU is a fear of an in-law apartment,” he added. “That’s all it is, except we’re not saying it has to be limited to an in-law.”

2. In its short existence, the new R.I. Department of Housing has repeatedly made headlines for blowing deadlines. The first housing secretary lost his job after failing to complete an annual report on time in late 2022. The agency’s budget request to the governor arrived more than a month late last fall. And a new Senate Fiscal Office report on how Rhode Island is spending its federal American Rescue Plan Act money included this eyebrow-raising passage: “In preparation of this report the Senate Fiscal Office made repeated requests to the Department of Housing for a status update …. As of Dec. 15, 2023, the Department of Housing had not provided a response to these requests. This is the second year in a row that the Department has not responded to Senate Fiscal Office requests for information.” The Housing Department finally delivered the data on Dec. 26 — over a week after Senate Fiscal’s deadline — showing progress but plenty of money still unspent. Patti Doyle, who is now helping to handle communications for Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor, struck a conciliatory note in response to Senate Fiscal’s rebuke. “We are grateful for the legislature’s focus on housing and homelessness and we look forward to continued collaboration with the General Assembly on these important issues,” she said in a statement. On the plus side, the department delivered this year’s detailed annual housing report a day ahead of schedule.

3. And speaking of housing, I highly recommend The Boston Globe’s recent Spotlight series examining why home prices and apartment rents keep spiraling upward. While it’s focused on Massachusetts, many of the Spotlight team’s findings apply to the entire region. Read the whole series here.

4. The 2026 election cycle may seem far away, but don’t be fooled — candidates will be making moves this year to put themselves in position so they can raise money and get organized in 2025. Few people in Rhode Island politics are more respected for their political antenna than Speaker Shekarchi, so I took a little time on Newsmakers to quiz him about what he’s expecting. Will Governor McKee run again to stay in office through 2030? “He said he would and I believe him,” Shekarchi said. He anticipates McKee will face a rematch against Helena Foulkes, with Peter Neronha potentially in the mix, too. But those two shouldn’t expect an endorsement from the speaker if McKee runs again. “I’d have to make that decision at the time, but at least at this point, going forward, I see no reason why I wouldn’t support the governor,” Shekarchi said. A hot race for sure is going to be the contest to replace Neronha, who is term-limited out of the AG’s office. Shekarchi said plenty of House lawmakers are contemplating a run, and he expects the candidates will include Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dawn Euer, state Rep. Jason Knight and former Providence City Council President John Igliozzi. “Look, I know it’s natural for everybody — media, politicians — all of us want to predict the future,” he said. “But three years from now is an eternity in politics.” However, there’s one person Shekarchi is adamant will be on the ballot: Jack Reed, who will turn 77 in 2026 and must decide if he wants to seek another six-year U.S. Senate term. “He told me he absolutely will and I believe him,” Shekarchi said. “He’ll have my 100% full support.”

5. We’re about to have our first snowstorm in a long time, and the WPRI 12 weather team has you covered with everything you need to know. Here’s quite a statistic from our T.J. Del Santo: Providence hasn’t had a significant snowfall in nearly 700 days. That has also led to a shift in priorities for Mayor Smiley, who famously campaigned on municipal basics like proper snowplowing. “I came into office thinking snowstorms are what makes or breaks mayors. And what we dealt with all year was flooding,” Smiley told Kim Kalunian this week during a live interview on 12 News at 4. “And so our resolution is to get much more serious about resiliency and climate adaptation in the city of Providence. It is undeniable that we are feeling the effects of climate change, and we need to get serious fast.”

6. Should Providence residents and businesses split the cost of sidewalk repairs 50/50 with the city? That’s the idea under a new ordinance proposed by Councilor John Goncalves.

7. It’s been more than 12 years since then-Treasurer Gina Raimondo engineered passage of a sweeping pension overhaul that froze cost-of-living increases, radically restructured benefits and saved taxpayers billions of dollars. Now it looks like 2024 will see the most thorough reexamination of the reforms yet, with Treasurer Diossa’s Assembly-mandated review panel holding meetings and legislative leaders awaiting its recommendations. Many of us who were once well-versed on topics like reamortization and ARC payments have probably gotten a little rusty, so if you want to get back up to speed, spend some time digesting this PowerPoint presentation put together by the state’s longtime actuary, Joe Newton.

8. Kudos to Johnston Sun Rise editor Rory Schuler, who’s been doing textbook watchdog reporting on a curious leadership transition at the quasi-public R.I. Resource Recovery Corp., which runs the state landfill. It’s been less than two decades since the agency was rocked by a mismanagement scandal that cost Rhode Island $75 million, so any questions about its activities are bound to draw attention. Schuler was the first to report that Resource Recovery’s $253,000-a-year executive director, Joseph Reposa, was leaving unexpectedly last month with a $25,000 bonus. (Schuler noted, “During his tenure as head of the quasi-public agency he refused Johnston Sun Rise requests for interviews.”) The Sun Rise then scooped that Reposa is now at Vinagro Corp., which has taken over troubled RIDOT contractor Cardi Corp. And now the paper is fighting a public-records battle in an attempt to secure documents referenced on a board agenda that apparently detail unspecified misconduct allegations.

9. Does Rhode Island need an inspector general? It’s a perennial proposal from Republicans, sometimes attracting support from Democrats, though never those in legislative leadership. The state GOP made a savvy play to get more attention for the idea this year by rolling it out hours ahead of the first General Assembly session and linking it to the furor over the Washington Bridge. “How much more confidence would the public have in the ability to satisfactorily resolve issues we currently face, including the sudden closure of the I-195 bridge, if we had pro-actively invested in an office tasked with robust oversight and transparency in our governance?” asked Senate Majority Leader Jessica de la Cruz. What didn’t change: the ice-cold response from the House speaker and Senate president.

10. The 2024 Republican National Convention will be held July 15-18 in Milwaukee, with the Democratic National Convention following Aug. 19-22 in Chicago. Interested in running to be a delegate? The Rhode Island Democratic Party is hosting an informational Zoom meeting on Sunday at 5 p.m., with more details available in their Delegate Selection Plan. And if you want to run as a Republican, the state GOP has a mailing list you can sign up for here.

11. Ahead of today’s third anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Governor McKee traveled to Pennsylvania so he could join other Democratic governors in attendance for President Biden’s campaign speech assailing Donald Trump as a threat to democracy. Senator Reed issued a statement ahead of Biden’s address, labeling the riot an “insurrection” and urging Americans to focus on Trump’s actions. “He has promised pardons to those found guilty by the courts; he has vowed to go after his political opponents; and he has suggested that he would like to be a dictator,” Reed said. “This is the antithesis of democracy, our country, and the Constitution.” Local Republican elected leaders have generally avoided discussing Trump in the years since he left office, preferring the more comfortable terrain of criticizing Biden and local Democrats. But if their party decides to nominate Trump for president once again, as looks increasingly likely, they are bound to face more questions about him over the coming months.

12. Former Congressman Patrick Kennedy joined Meet the Press on New Year’s Eve for a roundtable discussion about mental health, and moderator Kristen Welker asked him to share why his late father Ted Kennedy opposed Patrick speaking publicly about his battles with substance-use disorder. “Well, like a lot of his generation these were very shameful issues,” Kennedy replied. “He suffered terribly from the trauma of seeing both his brothers assassinated. My mother suffered from terrible alcoholism. And it wasn’t anything we felt we could address because — frankly, it’s still the attitude that we can’t really fix this problem. And that’s the difference between our attitudes from yesterday to today. We can make an enormous difference. We can reduce the number of suicides dramatically if we have this as a public-health approach. We could reduce overdoses.” Kennedy’s next book, “Profiles in Mental Health Courage,” is slated to be published in April.

13. Did you know Pawtucket is home to one of the world’s largest collections of Campbell’s Soup memorabilia? For this week’s Street Stories feature, Johnny Villella and Mike Montecalvo visited Christine O’Very to see her trove up close, and the resulting story is m’m m’m good.

14. Tim White gave a great in-depth interview to retired Providence Journal reporter G. Wayne Miller for the latter’s Ocean State Stories website — you can read it here. Tim’s message to aspiring reporters? “For budding journalists, understand what a noble profession it is, and – despite what others may say – know that it is a cornerstone of a free society.” Amen!

15. New year, new projects — in addition to my work here at WPRI 12, I’m excited also to be joining Rhode Island PBS Weekly as a contributor for a new Weekly Insight segment alongside co-host Michelle San Miguel. You can watch our first segment Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. or online now.

16. Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers — Speaker Shekarchi.