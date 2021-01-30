Nesi’s Notes: Jan. 30

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com — as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow me on Twitter and on Facebook.

1. After getting through her confirmation hearing Tuesday with only a scratch, Governor Raimondo appears well on her way to becoming the nation’s next commerce secretary. True, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and other Republicans have criticized her noncommittal comments about the Chinese telecom company Huawei, as did Karl Rove in The Wall Street Journal. But with Democrats in control of the Senate and even the Commerce Committee’s Republican chairman signaling his support, not to mention the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Raimondo should have no problem rounding up the 51 votes she needs. Even though her eventual confirmation looks like a sure bet, however, there remains a bit more uncertainty around when exactly it will happen. Once the Commerce Committee votes on Raimondo Wednesday morning, Chuck Schumer will have limited time to get her confirmed before the impeachment trial begins Feb. 9; if Republican senators make an effort to delay the vote, it’s conceivable the timing could slip. For now, Raimondo’s advisers are working with the expectation that she will be confirmed sometime late next week — not long after she delivers her farewell State of the State address on Wednesday night. And at that point, the Governor McKee era will begin.

2. How, exactly, will Gina Raimondo’s time as governor end and Dan McKee’s begin? The Rhode Island Constitution is clear — as soon as Raimondo is officially a federal officeholder, she is no longer a state officeholder. Article III, Section 6 says: “No person holding any office under the government of the United States, or of any other state or country, shall act as a general officer or as a member of the general assembly, unless at the time of taking such engagement that person shall have resigned the office under such government; and if any general officer, senator, representative, or judge shall, after election and engagement, accept any appointment under any other government, the office under this shall be immediately vacated.” So Raimondo will have to either issue a formal letter or declaration of resignation, perhaps setting a set date and hour when it takes effect, or else her governorship will end the moment she’s done reciting her oath of office for the cabinet.

3. It takes a village: I’m told Jennifer Bogdan — who stepped down in July as Governor Raimondo’s communications director to take a job at Brown University — has been volunteering in her off-hours to help her successor Josh Block craft Wednesday’s unexpectedly sudden State of the State.

4. Now that he’s about to inherit the state’s highest office, Lt. Gov. Dan McKee is starting to see how his words can upend the news cycle. Last Saturday morning, McKee’s team reached out to reporters to say he wanted to speak out that day in support of prioritizing teachers for the vaccination plan — just a day after the state’s panel of experts had decided against an occupation-based approach. As Eli Sherman reported, McKee’s comments caused immediate consternation behind the scenes, as state officials struggling to roll out a complex program in the midst of a leadership transition tried to figure out how to adapt to the incoming governor’s viewpoint. On Monday McKee began having daily conference calls with Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, and by Tuesday he was telling PBN that he felt his comments had been misconstrued; on Thursday he stood by Alexander-Scott praising a plan that still prioritized vaccinations by age, health and location rather than occupation. In a one-on-one interview with McKee on Thursday afternoon, Kim Kalunian asked if he had given teachers false hope. “Well, first of all, they know about the amount of supply we have and the demand — you know, it’s not going to happen overnight,” he said. “But I think that the encouraging thing for them is that they’re in the conversation now. Right? They’re in my conversation, they’re in today’s presentation today — so that’s really progress.” Later in the interview, asked what had surprised him most so far about his sudden prominence, McKee replied with a smile, “I think the biggest surprise is that there’s more press attention; I think that that is clearly one of those surprises. So I’ve got to hone up my skills there.”

5. The backlash against Lifespan and Care New England for vaccinating an undisclosed number of their board members continued this week. “This situation is disgusting, vile, unfair and just one more example of the systemic privilege that our supposed leaders demonstrate on a daily basis, regardless of how it impacts the rest of the state,” declared Rep. Anastasia Williams. Attorney General Peter Neronha has now requested documents from the two hospital groups as part of a review of how the vaccines are being given out. Appearing on this week’s Newsmakers, Neronha emphasized that he was doing so in his role as the state’s health care advocate, not necessarily because he expects to find criminal wrongdoing. “When we get the information we’ll be able to conclude whether guidelines were breached or not, whether the guidelines weren’t clear enough or not, and then perhaps advocate for something moving forward to avoid a repetition of this loss of public confidence,” he said. “I think that was the real loss here. Whether a handful of people — 10, 20, look, every dose is critical — whether they got the vaccine and maybe got it out of line, I think is less important, frankly, than to go up to 50,000 feet, and the public losing confidence that the systems are in place to protect them in the right way.” Neronha said he expects to share his findings within a month. Meanwhile, count Neronha among the growing ranks of Rhode Island politicians rejecting Lt. Gov. McKee’s suggestion that state officers and lawmakers should be prioritized for the vaccine. “My view is this: I have a dad who’s 91 and my mom is 85, and I won’t get the vaccine until my parents and people of similar circumstances get vaccinated,” Neronha said.

6. Eli Sherman lays out who gets vaccinated when under the plan released Thursday.

7. A year into the coronavirus pandemic, one of the positive developments is that there are now some promising treatments for those who contract COVID-19, including the monoclonal antibody therapy that first gained attention in October when it helped President Trump recover. Yet experts like Dr. Kavita Patel say antibodies remain an underutilized tool in the fight against COVID-19. That includes in Rhode Island, where the Health Department told me this week only 1,446 of the 4,542 doses sent to the state since Nov. 26 have been administered. “We have plenty,” Dr. Jim McDonald, the department’s medical director, said Thursday on 12 News Now at 4. “So if you’re eligible — 65 or older and you’re not in the hospital, you’re eligible, and for some people younger who have co-morbid conditions, you’re eligible too — talk to your doctor about it because we can cure you of this quicker. I think one of the things that’s holding it back is people don’t know this became a treatable and curable disease, and quite frankly they’re going to a testing site, getting their result and going home. And it’s like, well, wait a minute folks — let’s see about treatment.”

8. U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has signed on as a cosponsor of his New Jersey colleague Cory Booker’s bill to create a commission on reparations for African Americans to address the wrongs of slavery. Booker has 15 cosponsors so far this Congress, up from 12 in 2019, when Whitehouse was not on the list. (Massachusetts’ Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey were among the 12 back then and are on the bill again today.) Asked why the senator decided to back the reparations legislation, Whitehouse spokesperson Meaghan McCabe said, “Senator Whitehouse supports having an important and overdue conversation about these issues.” She also noted that he cosponsored a reparations resolution that Booker introduced last month, at the tail end of the 116th Congress.

9. There was still no power-sharing agreement in the U.S. Senate as of Friday night, so Jack Reed was still in purgatory on the Senate Armed Services Committee — almost the chairman, looked to as the quasi-chairman, but not in fact the chairman. In the meantime, here’s something else to keep an eye on: will Reed also be allowed to chair the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies? They say there are three parties in Congress — Republicans, Democrats, and appropriators — and Reed has worked hard to keep his perch on Appropriations, which decides how every federal dollar is spent. (He actually has a special waiver from his Democratic caucus colleagues that allows him to serve on two top-tier committees, Armed Services and Appropriations, simultaneously.) Reed is currently the top Democrat on “THUD,” as his subcommittee is known, working closely with its top Republican, Maine’s Susan Collins. If he does get the gavel, Reed will have significant sway over Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s budget — which probably won’t hurt Rhode Island in its annual fight for infrastructure money.

10. Quick hits across the political scene … Dan McKee released his transition team lineup … Speaker Shekarchi saw 19 House members vote against a provision in the new House rules that gives him the lead role in policing reps … look for the speaker to announce committee chairs and other House leadership positions very soon … Shekarchi and Dominick Ruggerio announced a bill Friday to make Gina Raimondo’s cherished Rhode Island Promise CCRI free tuition program permanent, in a tip of the cap to the outgoing governor … State House sources say Superior Court clerk Henry Kinch Jr. will be replacing Frank Montanaro Jr. as head of JCLS … when George Nee and Mike Sabitoni are arm-in-arm with environmentalists, you should pay attention … Democrat Aaron Regunberg says he has $78,000 on hand as he prepares a second bid for lieutenant governor … Providence mayoral hopeful Brett Smiley made waves with a big fourth-quarter haul … the R.I. Commerce Corp.’s investment committee votes Tuesday on tax credits for Fortuitous Partners’ Pawtucket soccer development … in Washington, David Cicilline walked the impeachment article across the Capitol to kick off the second trial of Donald Trump … Sheldon Whitehouse gave his 279th and final “Time to Wake Up” speech on climate change; diehard climate skeptic Jim Inhofe turned heads afterwards by praising his Rhode Island colleague’s tenacity in a floor speech … Rhode Island will find out by April 30 if it’s officially losing a House seat, with Secretary Raimondo likely delivering the fatal blow since she’ll be in charge of the Census Bureau … Joe Kennedy made his maiden voyage with Wolf Blitzer on Friday as a newly hired CNN commentator, days after announcing his new Groundwork Project.

11. General treasurers always like taking credit for market upturns, and Seth Magaziner played to type this week, alerting reporters that the pension fund finished 2020 at a record $9.5 billion. The news comes as the 2011 pension overhaul approaches its 10-year anniversary, and as the law’s architect, Gina Raimondo, is preparing to leave the State House. So how is the system doing? At first glance, it appears to be treading water: the two biggest pension plans, for state employees and teachers, are slightly below their funding levels at the time of the law’s passage. That partly reflects how investment gains are only gradually reflected in the official numbers: the system’s total assets were reported at $8.8 billion as of June 30, more than half a billion dollars below the pension fund’s market value at the end of last year. The state’s actuaries are bullish about the outlook from here: the state employees and teachers plans are both on pace to be 75% funded by the end of this decade.

12. Most of the chattering-class discussion about Rhode Island’s 2022 gubernatorial race has centered on the Democratic primary. But there’ll be a Republican nomination up for quotes, too — so consider this quote from Florida’s state GOP vice-chair: “Anyone running for a Republican primary … I think it’s very difficult to beat a Donald Trump recommendation in a Republican primary.”

13. The New England Council’s James Brett on regional priorities in 2021.

14. Sonny Bunch argues America is “in a golden age of cringe.”

15. Lift a glass on Sunday to the memory of a great Rhode Islander, Bobby Hackett, one of the all-time best jazz trumpeters. Born in Providence on Jan. 31, 1915, CCRI’s theater is named for him.

16. Your intrepid correspondent will be easy to find on the airwaves this weekend. I’ll be a guest on “A Lively Experiment,” breaking down the latest on local and national politics along with host Jim Hummel and fellow panelists Patrick Anderson and Amanda Milkovits; tune in Sunday at noon on Rhode Island PBS or watch online here. Plus, I’ll also be joining WGBH’s “Under the Radar” as part of a regional news roundup along with host Callie Crossley and fellow panelists Arnie Arnesen and George Brennan; tune in Sunday at 6 p.m. on 89.7 FM or listen online here.

