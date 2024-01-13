Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com — as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow me on Threads, Twitter and Facebook. Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

1. Few elected leaders in recent memory have seen a bigger transformation in their public personas than Attorney General Peter Neronha. The second-term Democrat has the most talked-about Twitter account in Rhode Island politics, where he shares his opinions on, well, seemingly everything — including a state government he views as lethargic and adrift. The AG’s outspokenness has raised some eyebrows, and lately landed him in a hot water with a Superior Court judge. But he argues it’s also been effective. “I think using Twitter to bring attention to issues that need fixing, that won’t get fixed otherwise, is important,” Neronha said on this week’s Newsmakers. “Everything I do is calculated and meant to make a point,” he added. Governor McKee is a frequent, if indirect, target of Neronha’s commentary. “What I worry about,” the AG told us at one point, “is we spend more time worrying about the state of the Independent Man, God bless him, than we do about these very difficult challenges.” Such remarks fuel speculation about whether the AG will run against McKee in 2026, should the incumbent seek another term. Neronha professes no interest in the ceremonial trappings of the governor’s office, but says he’s willing to run if he thinks someone needs to step up on the issues of health care and climate change. “If I don’t think the next governor — or this governor, for that matter — are making enough progress there, and more progress could be made, then it’s an office that I would consider running for,” he said.

2. AG Neronha’s current crusade is to focus State House attention on what he sees as a deepening crisis across the Rhode Island health care system, which he calls “the principal challenge facing the state.” There’s no disputing the problems. Rhode Island doesn’t have enough providers, particularly in primary care. The two big hospital systems aren’t profitable enough to make major capital investments. The No. 3 hospital system, Prospect CharterCARE, is in dire shape. “Fatima and Roger Williams [hospitals] will close for certain in 2026 unless something changes,” Neronha warned. The AG is among those suggesting Rhode Island needs to boost its Medicaid reimbursement rates to direct more revenue into the medical sector. But as Speaker Shekarchi said on last week’s Newsmakers, it will be hard to find enough money to move the needle when Medicaid already eats up 30% of the state budget. There is also a fundamental problem that’s even bigger than health care: Rhode Island is a lot poorer than Massachusetts and Connecticut. Per-capita income in Rhode Island is about $63,000; it’s $85,000 in Massachusetts and $83,000 in Connecticut. Thus, as Josh Barro wrote back in 2012, “it’s really hard for Rhode Island to stay competitive. Trying to match its neighbors on service delivery will mean having an outsized tax burden, and trying to match their tax rates means providing a lot less government.” Neronha himself acknowledges that the health system’s problems follow from Rhode Island’s failure to keep up with its neighbors since World War II. That’s why, he said, growing the economy “should be the primary objective of anyone who’s leading the state.”

3. Governor McKee will deliver his State of the State address on Tuesday at 7 p.m., his biggest platform of the year and a chance to lay out his priorities for 2024. He is sure to highlight the strength and resilience of the Rhode Island economy, with the official unemployment rate at 2.9% and payrolls getting closer to their pre-pandemic level. But for the first time in his tenure, McKee is also going to need to talk about belt-tightening. A new report out Friday from the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council spells it out in its first sentence: “Rhode Island’s state budget stands at a major transition point, leaving a time of unprecedented revenues and entering a period of fiscal restraint.” The state budget has grown by 46% over the last five years, from $9.6 billion in 2019 to $14.01 billion today. Even if you strip out the big increase in federal funds tied to the pandemic, spending funded by state revenue has been rising 7.5% a year, more than double the 3.5% pace from 2014 to 2019. RIPEC officials go out of their way to praise state leaders for mostly using one-time money for one-time expenses. Yet “despite the dramatic growth in expenditures over the past few years,” the report notes, “demands for significant increases in spending persist.” How McKee squares that circle — and how lawmakers do the same when they write the final budget bill this spring — will be telling.

4. For more evidence that the fiscal winds have shifted, just look north. In Massachusetts, Governor Healey just ordered $375 million in midyear budget cuts as tax receipts fall $1 billion short of expectations. (She’s redirecting other funds to close the rest of the gap.)

5. Signature scandal 2.0? This time it’s Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and the No Labels party accused of filing paperwork with fake signatures — making this a cross-partisan problem after what happened with Democratic Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos’s campaign last year. AG Neronha declined to say much on Newsmakers about whether he expects criminal charges related to these latest issues, but he did reveal that he expects to announce the resolution of the Matos signatures investigation “very soon.” He added, “Generally speaking, the first shoe to drop in an investigation is not the last shoe.”

6. Rhode Island’s No. 2 city should be No. 1 for political intrigue this year. Cranston is set for a barnburner of a mayoral race, with state Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung seeking to return her family to City Hall four years after her husband Allan left due to term limits. To get there, though, she will first need to wrest the GOP nomination from incumbent Mayor Ken Hopkins, who won with Fung’s support in 2020. In a statement this week ahead of a Jan. 30 kickoff fundraiser, Fenton-Fung said, “it’s obvious Cranston has lost its mojo and the third floor of City Hall has lost its way.” The power couple hasn’t cowed Hopkins, who recently hosted his own fundraiser where Democratic Gov. Dan McKee crossed the aisle to speak up for the endangered incumbent. A bruising Republican primary could be good news for City Councilor Robert Ferri, a Republican-turned-Democrat who switched parties in 2022 and is widely expected to seek his new party’s mayoral nomination. “I will have more to share about my intentions for 2024 in about a month,” Ferri told me this week.

7. Meanwhile, how many candidates will file for mayor in Woonsocket, where Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s abrupt resignation amid a land-deal scandal has opened up the seat? Veteran state Rep. Bob Phillips has already tossed his hat in the ring, but he’s likely to have competition.

8. Here’s an item from my Target 12 colleague Eli Sherman: “It’s shaping up to be a painful financial year for Rhode Island public schools. The confluence of plummeting enrollment, along with federal COVID money drying up and the General Assembly ending a policy that had kept state education aid level during the pandemic, will mean money problems for districts across the state. Don’t take my word for it. On 12 News at 4 this week, my colleague Kim Kalunian asked Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green about the looming fiscal cliff and got a stark response: ‘There will be layoffs.’ The commissioner added, ‘Superintendents are going to have to make cuts.’ And this isn’t some issue way down the road. School officials are scrambling right now to try and figure out how to balance budgets with so much funding coming off the table. To get a sense of what could be ahead, check out Steph Machado’s Globe examination of what Providence is considering.”

9. The Ethics Commission dismissed a GOP complaint against Speaker Shekarchi.

10. Congressman Seth Magaziner had a fairly quiet first year in the job after being the center of attention during the 2022 general election, when he beat Allan Fung in a close race that drew massive national money. David Cicilline’s unexpected retirement, and the resulting special election campaign, allowed Magaziner to ease into the job out of the spotlight. Now, though, he is poised to raise his profile thanks to his membership on the House Homeland Security Committee — which will be the setting for Republican efforts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Magaziner joined fellow Democrats including Dan Goldman, who made his name as the lead impeachment lawyer against Donald Trump, to make the case against the impeachment proceedings on Wednesday. But he also offered a warning to his own party via Punchbowl News, an influential Beltway outlet, about the risks of downplaying the situation at the border: “I’d say to my fellow Democrats, ‘Don’t deny the fact that there are challenges,’” Magaziner said.

11. Ever since the Washington Bridge closed a month ago, it’s been suggested the Federal Highway Administration would be doing some sort of independent review to figure out what went wrong. “What’s going to happen, from what I understand right now, is that the Federal Highway Administration is going to come in here. They’re going to take a look at … what happened with this bridge,” Senate President Dominick Ruggerio told The Journal. But turns out that’s not the case. “Since the closure, the Federal Highway Administration has been working closely with RIDOT on repair solutions and to provide engineering expertise, support and guidance,” an FHWA spokesperson told me. “FHWA’s priority is safety, and as per requirements of the national bridge inspection program, we continue our regular, ongoing federal oversight and monitoring role with the review of state programs and bridge inspection data.” Translation: FHWA has no plans to conduct a special outside review of what happened with the Washington Bridge, though the agency will continue its usual support for RIDOT.

12. As expected, President Biden went along with the recommendation of U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse to fill Rhode Island’s vacant federal judgeship, nominating R.I. District Court Judge Melissa DuBose for the seat. The timing is auspicious for DuBose, with Democrats still having months to get her through the Judiciary Committee before the fall elections, when Senate control could flip. (Democrats have retiring Judge William Smith — himself a George W. Bush appointee — to thank for submitting his retirement well ahead of time.) DuBose has quite a backstory; she earned her law degree taking night classes at RWU Law while teaching at Central High School during the day. If confirmed, she would be the first person of color and first openly LGBTQ individual to serve on the federal bench in Rhode Island. The White House said the selections of DuBose and her colleagues are meant to “ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country — both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds.”

13. As he begins his second year at City Hall, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley is also taking on expanded duties with the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Smiley has been named vice chair of the group’s Mayors and Police Chiefs Task Force, and is slated to co-moderate a discussion about crime trends, police staffing and homelessness at next week’s USCM winter meeting in D.C. The task force “is a focal point for sharing problems and successes relating to preventing and reducing crime in our cities,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, the group’s president, said in a statement. “We know Mayor Smiley will make important contributions to our efforts through his leadership in the task force.” Smiley is still outranked at the USCM by New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell, though — Mitchell serves on the conference’s board of trustees.

14. People on the move: Annette Maggiacomo has been named president of Duffy & Shanley, the prominent Providence P.R. firm, as second-generation owner Jon Duffy becomes CEO.

15. The Providence Police Department lost its longest-serving active officer at the end of 2023, when Patrolman Frank Moody handed in his badge after reaching the city’s mandatory retirement age of 65. Tim White joined Moody for one of his last patrols to put together this affecting portrait of a cop’s cop. His raw emotion at the memory of his late partner James Allen, who was shot to death by a suspect at police headquarters in 2005, will stay with you.

16. The lives of many jazz legends were intertwined with the civil rights movement, whether it was Louis Armstrong calling out President Eisenhower in 1957 or Nat King Cole being attacked by racists while singing in Alabama. Ella Fitzgerald also experienced the injustice of the Jim Crow south: an unforgettable photo shows her sitting in a Texas jail cell after police raided an unsegregated concert. (The authorities cited illegal gambling by her fellow musicians, but her manager called that a pretext.) In 1968, Fitzgerald was so shaken by the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. that she quickly wrote and recorded a protest song called “It’s Up to Me and You.” Capitol has never reissued the single, but it’s on YouTube.

17. Thanks for the memories, Bill.

