Nesi’s Notes: Feb. 5

1. The departure of Seth Magaziner from the Democratic gubernatorial primary leaves Dan McKee, Helena Foulkes and Nellie Gorbea as the three candidates on track to raise significant money. At first glance, they appeared fairly evenly matched in Monday’s quarterly filings: the McKee and Foulkes campaigns’ cash stockpiles were separated by just $13,000 as of Dec. 31, with Gorbea another $61,000 behind Foulkes. The difference is in the speed that Foulkes caught up with the other two — she raised about $971,000 in three months, more than McKee (or Gorbea) raised over the entire calendar year. If she keeps up anything like that pace in 2022, and the other two don’t turbocharge their own fundraising, Foulkes is going to have a major financial advantage down the stretch. That, of course, in no way guarantees she’ll win — as the short-lived Michael Bloomberg presidential campaign demonstrated, even unlimited resources won’t make a difference if voters aren’t buying what you’re selling. But having that kind of money will give her team the opportunity to go on offense and get her message across. For McKee, fundraising has never been an ace in the hole, but he has his own advantages. Witness last weekend, when he was a ubiquitous presence on TV leading Rhode Island’s storm response. It was a reminder of why his team doesn’t see an urgent need to do a formal campaign kickoff — the incumbent can draw attention without being a candidate and in doing so, he hopes, make a good impression on voters. Gorbea faces the underdog’s challenge: with less visibility than McKee and less money than Foulkes, her team has to make every dollar count while looking for non-financial advantages.

2. The other two Democratic gubernatorial candidates — Matt Brown and Luis Daniel Muñoz — aren’t in the same financial league as the top three, sitting on $38,000 and $3,000, respectively. The Brown campaign announced its fundraising numbers by combining them with his running mate for lieutenant governor, Cynthia Mendes, and together they have about $91,000. One interesting side note about the Brown-Mendes ticket is the way they’re splitting expenses, even though Rhode Island has no formal legal mechanism for candidates to run as a joint ticket. Brown’s filing showed transfers of almost $25,000 from Mendes’ account to cover her half of their joint costs; a spokesperson says the campaign consulted with Brown’s longtime election lawyers at Trister Ross Schadler & Gold to make sure the process was OK. Here’s how Common Cause’s John Marion views it: “Because the joint ticket is a new phenomenon in Rhode Island politics it raises all sorts of challenges. The biggest may be that the law hasn’t caught up with the political reality of a McKee-Matos or a Brown-Mendes ticket. In the case of campaign finance law, how do two candidates split expenses when they can’t form a joint fundraising committee? This week we saw Matt Brown and Cynthia Mendes split expenses the way two people split a dinner check when only one remembered to bring a credit card. Brown paid for most of the expenses incurred by the ticket (more than $24,000), and Mendes reimbursed him for her half of the cost. It will be up to the Board of Elections to decide if that passes muster, but it shows that we need to take a hard look at whether our laws are capable of keeping up with our politics.”

3. Will Ashley Kalus emerge as the Republican nominee for governor? Kalus didn’t respond to a phone call, text or email this week, but she’s been kicking the tires on a run for weeks now.

4. The Democratic primary for the 2nd Congressional District is starting to come into sharper focus. The entry this week of Joy Fox, a former staffer to both Jim Langevin and Gina Raimondo, gives the race its first female candidate at a time when a number of Democrats say they think it’s time for the party to elect a woman to Congress for the first time. With the filing deadline months away, Fox may not wind up as the only woman in the race, but for now she has a first-mover advantage. (Two other prominent women looking at the race, former Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott and Rep. Teresa Tanzi, both took a pass this week.) As our political analyst Joe Fleming noted on this week’s Newsmakers, Fox faces the same initial challenge as all newcomer candidates: raising the money to improve her name recognition among voters. Yet while she may be unfamiliar to rank-and-file 2nd District Democrats, Fox has a solid network to tap for donations from her years working for top elected officials, as well as her post-political work for clients like former U.S. Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin. She and the other Democrats will have to work quickly, though, if they want to catch up with the financial and organizational head start possessed by General Treasurer Seth Magaziner. And all five declared Democrats — Fox, Magaziner, Omar Bah, Ed Pacheco and Michael Neary — can’t be sure yet whether more candidates could enter the primary in the coming weeks, complicating the calculus further.

5. State lawmakers will begin hearings on Rhode Island’s proposed redistricting maps next week, and one thing to keep an eye on is whether General Assembly leaders make any attempt to redraw the boundary lines for the two congressional districts to give Democrats more of an edge in the race for Jim Langevin’s seat. There appears to be little appetite to do so, however, after months of hearings by the reapportionment commission and knowing the obvious criticism they would face for such a power play. (None of the 2nd District Democrats I surveyed called on lawmakers to reexamine the lines.) There is also pushback from Langevin’s corner at the idea that no top Democrats knew his announcement was coming until the day he announced in January, leaving the party flatfooted in its attempts to hold the seat. On Friday, a source close to Langevin said individuals “at the highest level of the party” were actually given the word about his retirement decision back in December — though the source declined to name names.

6. The new campaign-finance filings provided a chance to take stock of the races for the other two open statewide offices in Rhode Island this year, which are looking very different at the moment. State Rep. Gregg Amore continues to be the favorite to succeed Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, with $109,000 stockpiled and broad support among various wings of the Democratic Party — no one else in either party has stepped forward to run for the seat so far. The race for general treasurer, on the other hand, has been slow to coalesce — somewhat surprisingly, since the last three Democrats to hold the job all ran for governor. So far former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa is the only candidate actively seeking the job, with $79,000 in the bank after loaning himself $20,000 in the fourth quarter. Diossa has also brought on board his campaign team, hiring the consulting firms GPS Impact (TV and digital advertising) and Solidarity Strategies (mail and phone) along with veteran Rhode Island politicos Andy Roos as senior advisor and Amy Gabarra as finance director. Diossa may not remain the only Democrat in the primary, however, with Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor continuing to seriously consider a run. For the moment, though, Pryor seems to think it’s better politics to try and secure accomplishments in his current job rather than convert himself into a full-time candidate.

7. The news this week that interim Department of Human Services Director Celia Blue is stepping down, first reported by my colleague Tolly Taylor, reminded State House observers that the agency has now been without a permanent director since May, when Courtney Hawkins stepped down. And DHS isn’t alone: the governor’s office counts eight agencies that are currently led by interim or acting directors. Like DHS, three of them — the Department of Children, Youth and Families; the Department of Health; and the state Medicaid office — are also awaiting a permanent leader to be picked. Two currently have nominees awaiting Senate confirmation — the Department of Environmental Management and the Office of Healthy Aging. Then there is the State Council on the Arts, where Steve Feinberg is filling in after longtime director Randy Rosenbaum’s retirement last month, and the Emergency Management Agency, where Tom Guthlein is in charge while permanent director Marc Pappas temporarily leads coronavirus response in the governor’s office. Senate leaders have historically been on guard against quasi-permanent acting agency directors, fearing it usurps the chamber’s advise-and-consent powers and leaves agencies without strong leadership. “The Senate would like to see qualified directors in place as soon as is practical,” Senate spokesperson Greg Pare said Thursday.

8. Here’s a dispatch from my Target 12 colleague Eli Sherman: “Negotiations to revitalize the ‘Superman building’ in downtown Providence have been a perennial story in Rhode Island ever since Bank of America left the 26-story skyscraper empty in 2013. Nearly a decade later, there’s nothing to show for those negotiations, as the state’s tallest building remains vacant and decaying. But it’s time to start paying close attention to the topic again, as Rhode Island officials are bullish there’s enough public, political and financial support floating around to finally make a deal work. Governor McKee said on Joe Paolino’s TV show last week that he was ‘hopeful that something’s going to happen there in the near-distant time frame,’ and Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor says he currently has the ‘highest level of optimism’ he’s ever had about whether a deal could come together. Still, Pryor hedged his bets, underscoring that no deal is done until it’s done. But with both McKee and Pryor are preparing to pitch themselves to voters, finally getting some movement on one of the state’s most well-known buildings could make for good stump-speech fodder. Of course, a lot is riding on the thinking of Superman building owner David Sweetser – so far, his camp isn’t making any public comments. And the details of any potential deal could decide whether it attracts public support or falls flat the way the proposed PawSox stadium did.”

9. Our latest Target 12 investigation into the ILO Group contract: Tim White and Eli Sherman obtained emails showing Dan McKee and close confidante Mike Magee emailing about a potential multimillion-dollar state contract involving ILO’s managing partner just days before the new governor took office.

10. The Republican National Committee voted Friday to censure U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger over their roles on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and the vote divided Rhode Island’s top GOP officials. Republican National Committeeman Steve Frias says he was in the minority that voted no. “We should be talking about the failures of the Biden administration, not Cheney and Kinzinger,” Frias said in an email. “Also, the Republican Party should not be censuring a Republican unless he or she engaged in criminal or unethical conduct.” GOP Chair Sue Cienki said she also voted no on the resolution. But National Committeewoman Lee Ann Sennick said she voted for the censure as a member of the resolutions committee, saying she did so “after compromises were reached to satisfy a consensus of the body.”

11. Federal money has long been an important component of Rhode Island’s state budget, with billions of dollars a year flowing annually from Washington to Smith Hill. But what’s happening right now is of a different order of magnitude: there was the $1.25 billion from the CARES Act, hundreds of millions in FEMA reimbursements for COVID costs, and now the much-discussed $1.13 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act. The next round of money coming the state’s way is $2.5 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law, but planning to spend that money is only just getting started.

12. The newly released report from Mayor Elorza’s pension working group has some striking statistics about Providence’s pension crisis: the annual contribution to the pension fund is growing by 5% a year, even as city revenue grows by only about 2%, and will account for over 20% of all city spending by 2027. So the panel has made a controversial recommendation, saying the city should borrow $500 million in a pension obligation bond to replenish the fund and smooth out payments, effectively exchanging one type of debt for another. Steph Machado has a full breakdown of the report here. State House leaders will have to decide whether they’re on board with the idea, which is why Elorza will be glad to have the backing of RIPEC and the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce for the proposal. Treasurer Magaziner has called Providence’s pension crisis “the biggest financial problem that the state of Rhode Island faces,” but it’s also one that is worsening slowly enough that leaders will always be tempted to try and kick the can down the road a little further.

13. Eye on Congress … Jack Reed says the raid that killed the head of ISIS was “almost textbook” … Sheldon Whitehouse resumed his “Time to Wake Up” climate speeches … David Cicilline is still working behind the scenes to rally support for his antitrust bills … Jim Langevin has a new chief of staff, Kathryn Mitchell Thomas (replacing Nick Leiserson).

14. This just in from the Rhode Island Association of Realtors: “Rhode Island’s housing market continued to break records in 2021, fueled by high buyer demand which was intensified by buyers from other states.” The median single-family Rhode Island home sold for $365,000 in 2021, up from $319,250 in 2020 — and $225,000 as recently as 2015. No wonder state officials are spending so much time talking about the need for more affordable homes.

