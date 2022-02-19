Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com — as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow me on Twitter and on Facebook.

1. Lifespan and Care New England have spent a year trying to convince regulators, lawmakers and the public that letting them merge would be a boon to Rhode Island health care and the state’s economy. They’ve spent $28.8 million on lawyers, consultants, fees, and the government’s review. They’ve secured Brown’s imprimatur, gotten once-skeptical union leaders on board, and won over a number of influential Rhode Islanders. Yet in the end, their plans were derailed by a concern raised on day one: how could a hospital group with roughly 80% market share be stopped from abusing its dominant position? The FTC and Attorney General Peter Neronha reached the same conclusion: it couldn’t. Neronha used his news conference Thursday to do more than announce he had denied their merger application — over the course of an hour, he laid out a painstaking case against an entity so large, rebutting arguments in favor one by one. He also left the impression that the hospitals’ leaders and lawyers never took his concerns seriously. “You want me to give you 80% of the market — it’s unprecedented in New England and around the country,” Neronha said on this week’s Newsmakers. “You want me to give you that share of the market, but you don’t want to tell me what the benefits are and how you’re going to achieve them.” So what happens now? Lifespan CEO Tim Babineau hinted Thursday he still wanted to explore a Plan B for the merger, but Care New England CEO Jim Fanale sounded ready to look into other options. The hospital groups could still try to convince state lawmakers to grant them what’s called a COPA — basically, a vote by the legislature to say the merger can go forward despite antitrust problems. But it’s hard to imagine rank-and-file lawmakers wanting to take that step, particularly in an election year and after Neronha came out so firmly against it. They could also decide to craft an entirely new proposal, perhaps involving hospital divestitures. But that would be no small undertaking.

2. One reason leaders at Care New England may want to move on more quickly is because CNE has always had a more pressing need for a partner that could strengthen its finances. The No. 2 hospital group — owner of Women & Infants, Kent and Butler — has been on shaky ground at least since its 2013 acquisition of since-shuttered Memorial Hospital. Those pressures haven’t let up: Care New England’s operations lost roughly $20 million in the final three months of 2021, partly due to soaring costs to deal with staffing shortages, and the organization is hoping for an infusion of American Rescue Plan cash from the state to help it get through the year. Few people seem to think Care New England can stay independent for the long term, which suggests yet another transaction involving its hospitals could be on the table before long. But who will be the suitor? Some have floated a second try by Mass General Brigham, whose takeover of CNE was derailed in 2019 when then-Governor Raimondo urged another round of Lifespan-CNE merger talks. (A spokesperson for Mass General Brigham, formerly known as Partners, declined to comment Friday.) CharterCARE might be interested in one or more of the CNE hospitals, but its ownership is currently in flux, too. It’s likely other out-of-state operators, including for-profit companies, will also see a potential opportunity in CNE. That has merger supporters like Senator Whitehouse concerned. “I’m interested to see how those responsible for these decisions will protect us against what seems now to be a likely, if not inevitable, consequence: loss of local control over our hospitals due to out-of-state acquisitions,” Whitehouse said Thursday. But AG Neronha pushes back at concerns about what out-of-state ownership would mean, insisting his office would set the same high bar for other entities that it did for the Lifespan-CNE proposal.

3. Ever since he first ran for attorney general four years ago, Peter Neronha has been expressing frustration at what he sees as a lack of long-term vision for the future of Rhode Island’s health care sector, and that concern came up again as he explained his rationale for rejecting the Lifespan-CNE merger. “If we want to talk about fixing health care, we can’t do it in the context of these individual transactions,” Neronha said. He argues that state leaders need to come up with a broad plan defining their goals for health care and laying out what needs to happen to get there, in part so that issues like hospital ownership can be examined in that context. One of his key concerns: Rhode Island’s Medicaid reimbursement rates, which he says are too low and are part of why local hospitals are under financial strain. He is keen on a policy called all-payer rate setting that is used in Maryland, where since 1977 the state has set hospital reimbursement rates for all public and private payers, including the federal Medicare program. To do that, Maryland has a waiver from the feds that requires Medicare to pay the state-set rate, even if it’s higher than what Medicare pays in the other 49 states. Neronha argues that adopting a similar model in Rhode Island could bring in more federal dollars to help the state’s hospitals. “We need the federal government to participate,” he said. But would federal officials be willing to devote extra Medicare money to Rhode Island, the way they do in Maryland?

4. If you want to read the AG’s full Lifespan-CNE decision, here’s the 150-page PDF.

5. Three weeks after he pivoted from the governor’s race to the 2nd Congressional District contest, Seth Magaziner’s campaign is seeking to establish him as the man to beat in the Democratic primary. The campaign touted union endorsements on three successive days this week — from Ironworkers Local 37, Unite Here Local 26 and Carpenters Local 330 — as they seek to make him labor’s preferred candidate. Magaziner also continues to stockpile money at a fast clip, with over $500,000 in the bank so far; a spokesperson says that amount represents all donations and no personal loans. Nevertheless, others continue to see the 2nd District as an appetizing opportunity: Sarah Morgenthau, a U.S. Commerce Department official and plugged-in Democrat, is considering joining the crowded field of primary hopefuls. Her résumé shows more ties to Washington and New York than Rhode Island, but her mother Ruth was a congressional candidate here in 1988, and she registered to vote at the family’s Saunderstown summer home this month. Elsewhere, Ed Pacheco held a Zoom event on Thursday night; his campaign manager declined to say how much he raised, calling it “a meet and greet with supporters, contributions optional but encouraged.” Michael Neary, the former John Kasich staffer, is kicking off his candidacy Saturday. Also in the race so far are Joy Fox and Omar Bah, with another newcomer, Cameron Moquin, also planning to launch a bid. State Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee tells me she’s still considering entering the primary, too, and expects to make a decision by early March. And with the filing deadline still months away, you can’t rule out more Democrats entering the fray.

6. On the Republican side of the 2nd District race, Allan Fung’s entry into the primary hasn’t made former Rep. Bob Lancia rethink his own candidacy. Lancia was the GOP nominee against Langevin in 2020, taking 42% of the vote, and announced soon after that he would seek a rematch in 2022. “I’ve been at this for three years now,” Lancia told Kim Kalunian on 12 News at 4. “So no, no chance I’m dropping out. We’re working hard. I’ve hired some additional people — a national fundraiser, national folks as far as helping us with messaging, as well as local folks. … We expect to be successful.” State Sen. Jessica de la Cruz is also seeking the Republican nomination.

7. Remember the campaign for Rhode Island governor? It’s been understandably overshadowed by the 2nd Congressional District race in recent weeks, in part because the winter before the primary is still a time when most voters aren’t paying attention and most campaigns are doing behind-the-scenes work like raising money and crafting strategy. But the gubernatorial contest will be back in the spotlight on Tuesday, when Dan McKee makes his bid for a full term official. He’s expected to hold an event in the morning in East Providence, then visit spots around the state in the afternoon. He faces four challengers: Matt Brown, Helena Foulkes, Nellie Gorbea and Luis Daniel Muñoz.

8. James Diossa remains the only Democrat announced in the race for general treasurer, and is tapping his old network of fellow mayors for support. This week he announced endorsements from the leaders of Pawtucket, East Providence and North Providence, who joined former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras in backing Diossa. Yet few Democrats expect Diossa to remain the party’s only candidate in the September primary. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor has yet to confirm his intentions, but privately his supporters say they still expect him to run. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ryan Pearson is still exploring the race, as well, though in order to run he would have to give up a plum leadership post and the potential to advance higher in the Senate ranks. And so far there’s been no final decision from Pearson’s House counterpart, Finance Committee Chairman Marvin Abney, who didn’t respond to a phone call Friday seeking an update on his plans.

9. Some news clippings from the Sheldon Whitehouse file this week. … The group End Citizens United has filed an IRS complaint against the conservative nonprofit Americans for Public Trust over a TV ad that criticized Whitehouse last year (item #8 here). … Whitehouse gave a telling quote to the AP explaining why he and other Senate Judiciary Democrats were likely to let Republican Ron Johnson use what’s called a “blue slip” to block a home-state judicial nomination: “I got a judge through during the Trump years because Senator (Lindsey) Graham protected my blue slip rights, so I’m in no position to turn against that now.” … Speaking of Graham and Whitehouse, the pair this weekend are once again leading a bipartisan Senate delegation to the annual Munich Security Conference; also in Germany for the event are Jim Langevin and Massachusetts Congressman Bill Keating, who represents New Bedford. While many Americans probably haven’t heard of the gathering, The Washington Post’s Josh Rogin offered this take about its importance amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions: “The Munich Security Conference, which first convened in 1963 to bolster the transatlantic alliance to prevent another war in Europe, has never in its 59-year history been more relevant.”

10. All four Democratic congressmen who represent Southeastern New England — David Cicilline, Jim Langevin, Jake Auchincloss and Bill Keating — tell me they’re on board with a new push to unionize their own U.S. House staffers. “Unions have been the single most important force in improving pay and working conditions for workers in this country and everyone – whether they work in the halls of Congress or the local factory – should have the freedom to join a union,” Cicilline said. “This is rightly provided to staffers through regulations created by the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights, and Congress needs to ratify those regulations so that staffers can exercise this right.” Yet the proposal raises some thorny questions, as The New York Times reported: “What exactly could aides bargain for? How, if at all, would a labor agreement cover district staff, Washington staff and interns differently? What senior aides would qualify as management?” It would also require a revolution in the culture of some congressional offices, where demanding bosses don’t always think the work week ends at 40 hours. (Or, in some cases, 50.)

11. Congressman Langevin has said he expects to finish out the final year of his term before leaving office. But he’s also being mentioned as a potential pick to be the next president of Rhode Island College, and education officials said this week they hope to have that individual installed by the start of the next school year. So if Langevin got the nod at RIC and decided to step down early, what would happen to his seat? It appears it would remain empty. Under state law, if a U.S. House member resigns after April 1, the governor has the option to call an early special election if he thinks it’s necessary, but otherwise the seat is filled during the November election, with no provision for an interim appointment to fill the vacancy. One side effect: that would cut the Democratic majority in the House from six seats to five. (Rhode Island governors used to have the power to appoint an interim U.S. senator, but lawmakers revoked that authority in 2009 amid concern that Republican Don Carcieri might get to pick a replacement for Democrat Jack Reed if Reed joined the Obama administration.)

12. A bit of trivia from the team at Punchbowl News: “[Mitch] McConnell turns 80 on Sunday. He’s exactly nine months older than his friend Joe Biden, who will hit this milestone on Nov. 20. Speaker Nancy Pelosi will turn 82 next month. We note all this because never before in American history have the president and top Democrat and Republican in Congress all been octogenarians. Americans are living longer than in the past, so it’s no surprise that this would be reflected in the age of its top political leaders. But it is also a testament to the extraordinary length of their individual political careers, each of which have spanned many decades.”

13. Here’s an item from my Target 12 colleague Eli Sherman: “Rhode Island parents should feel a lot better about the COVID-19 landscape heading into next week’s February break, as the picture is far improved from winter vacation just two months ago. State and federal health officials still consider the current rate of transmission ‘high,’ but it’s clear Rhode Island is now well past the worst of the omicron spike that caused record-breaking daily infections and hospitalizations last month. As of Friday, new cases had declined 93% from their peak in January, and hospitalizations were down roughly 72%. Deaths – a lagging indicator that never reached the highs seen during this same time last year – were likewise falling, a welcome development after the pandemic has claimed nearly 3,400 lives in Rhode Island. You can see the data for yourself on our charts page here. Nevertheless, health officials are urging caution over the upcoming vacation, especially when gathering in crowded indoor settings. ‘You definitely want to think about wearing a mask and just being tested, perhaps when gathering with other folks, especially with people that may be older or immunocompromised,’ Dr. Philip Chan told 12 News last week.”

14. Good spot from Bloomberg’s Janet Lorin: “For Brown University, posting the best investment return in the Ivy League added more than $2 billion to its endowment. It also thrust the school into an elite club: It reached the threshold for paying a federal tax on investment income.” (You can read more about Brown’s 51.5% investment gain in this story.)

15. North Providence Mayor Charlie Lombardi has been leading Rhode Island’s 9th-largest community for 15 years now, ever since he won a special election in 2007, and he faced no challengers in his last re-election race two years ago. Lombardi is now 75, and the next mayoral election won’t be held until 2024. Will he seek another term? “If my children heard this they’d probably want to put me in the trunk, but I have a good time — I love what I do — so there’s a really good chance,” Lombardi told me this week. He said he’s proud of the town’s financial health, citing its A1 bond rating. “I’m having a good time, and maybe it’s because I don’t need this job,” Lombardi said. “If you were to ask me today, I would probably lean toward telling you I’m going to run again, if my health holds out.”

16. Steph Machado breaks down the governor’s revised rules on remote access to public meetings.

17. Mike Montecalvo and Johnny Villella always deliver a memorable feature in their Street Stories series on Fridays, but political and journalism aficionados will get a particular kick out of this week’s edition: a profile of Valley Breeze editor-in-chief Ethan Shorey. In a digital age, Ethan represents the best of the country’s newspapering tradition.

18. Here’s why that sunken barge is still sitting in the Providence River after four years.

19. The New Yorker’s style guru on when to put an “S” after an apostrophe.

Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers — AG Neronha.