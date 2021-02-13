Nesi’s Notes: Feb. 13

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com — as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow me on Twitter and on Facebook.

1. They say it’s not easy to flunk out of Harvard, with its infamous “gentleman’s C.” But Rhode Island has managed that dubious achievement on the vaccine rollout (and under the leadership of a Harvard-educated governor, no less). As Tim White reported Thursday night, famed Harvard government professor Graham Allison gave Rhode Island an “F” in all four categories on his COVID-19 report card — even worse than Massachusetts, which scored three “F”s out of four. State officials reject the harsh assessment, but they don’t dispute the underlying data, which shows Rhode Island vaccinating more slowly than most states. “We are not trying to vaccinate as many people … as quickly as possible,” Dr. Jim McDonald, Rhode Island’s state medical director, told Tim. Instead, state officials say they have prioritized vaccinating the most at-risk groups — medical personnel, the nursing-home population, Central Falls residents — because they think that will offer the biggest bang for the buck in terms of driving down infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Over time, comparative state-by-state data should indicate whether that strategy was wise, but already it has made Rhode Island an outlier. Connecticut by contrast has ramped up much faster, getting an “A” from Harvard for vaccinations per capita. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member who lives in Connecticut, is an adviser to Gov. Ned Lamont and advocates getting as many shots into arms as fast as possible. “We really need to get this vaccine out more quickly because this is really our only tool, our only backstop against the spread of these new variants,” Gottlieb told “Face the Nation” last month. “If we can get a lot of people vaccinated quickly, we might be able to get enough protective immunity into the population that this stops spreading at the rate that it is.”

2. On Monday, Governor Raimondo broke a nearly seven-week streak without talking to reporters, stopping in the snow outside the State House to field questions from Kim Kalunian and Patrick Anderson. She insisted that her silence had been an effort to let Lt. Gov. Dan McKee step into the spotlight, rather than a gag order directed by the Biden White House; based on the reaction, not everyone believed her. Asked by Kim how much her preparation for commerce secretary is bleeding into her duties as governor, Raimondo said, “I can tell you I’m working as hard as I ever have as the governor. So my day-to-day hasn’t changed that much. I owe it to the people of Rhode Island to do that.” (Raimondo also defended Department of Administration Director Brett Smiley after our report that he raised campaign donations from state vendors; less than 48 hours later, he said he would resign.) Now Raimondo is facing calls from some mayors to step down, though all indications are that she will hang on until she is confirmed. When will that happen? With the Senate on track to wrap up the impeachment trial Saturday, followed by a one-week recess, the operating assumption at the State House is she’ll be confirmed sometime during the week of Feb. 22. But until the vote is scheduled, there will be uncertainty. McKee meanwhile has continued working behind the scenes to prepare, while also managing a lieutenant-governor selection process that has now drawn roughly 60 aspirants. McKee kept a lower media profile this week, appearing at a coronavirus briefing but otherwise doing no interviews. (His office says a newly published Q&A with the ed reform outlet The 74 happened earlier.) And with Raimondo announcing a new round of 11th-hour appointments on Friday evening, McKee’s frustrations presumably keep growing.

3. While most of the public focus has been on the transition in the governor’s office, the General Assembly is seeing plenty of changes, too. On Wednesday night, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio announced that chief of staff Steve Iannazzi, a canny State House operator, will step down to take a job as a lobbyist for Cox. Iannazzi is being replaced by Jake Bissaillon, who is currently the top aide to Senate Majority Leader Mike McCaffrey — though Ruggerio’s camp dismisses talk that a hand-off to McCaffrey is in the offing anytime soon. Over in the House, new Speaker Joe Shekarchi wielded the axe at the Joint Committee on Legislative Services, terminating an undisclosed number of employees who’d been installed during the Mattiello era. The move came shortly after Shekarchi appointed his new chief of staff, Ray Simone, and a new JCLS executive director, Henry Kinch. “There are many new technical challenges this session which are being addressed and professional changes must be made to fit the needs of the members,” Shekarchi said in a statement Friday. With Dan McKee expected to retain his current chief of staff, Tony Silva, the dynamic between Silva, Simone and Bissaillon will be something to watch in the coming months.

4. Meanwhile, House GOP Leader Blake Filippi continues pursuing his lawsuit over control of JCLS, which oversees much the General Assembly’s nearly $50 million annual budget.

5. Senator McCaffrey was the guest on The Public Radio’s Political Roundtable this week, and yours truly joined in the questioning. One of more newsy answers came on the topic of marijuana, a policy McCaffrey and Senate Health & Human Services Chairman Josh Miller have been working on since November at the direction of the Senate president. Leadership is considering a vote on legalization well before the late-spring budget vote, and McCaffrey indicated a draft bill could be released either late next week or early the following week. “We’re looking at an entrepreneurial setup,” he said, a contrast Governor Raimondo’s idea for state-run pot shops. Communities will be offered the option to opt out of having cannabis sold in their municipalities, though it’s still up in the air whether the market will be overseen by the Department of Business Regulation — as it is now — or through a Massachusetts-esque Cannabis Control Commission. McCaffrey says they are also reviewing a process to let individuals expunge prior convictions for misdemeanors related to marijuana, and are looking for a way to create opportunities in the industry for “people who may not be able to have the resources to afford a license.” (Remember that Rhode Island’s current yearly licensing fee for a medical-marijuana dispensary is a cool $500,000.) With Dan McKee supportive of legalization and the General Assembly worrying about a roughly $500 million budget deficit, the big questions now are about how to legalize, not whether to do so.

6. The huge $1.9 trillion stimulus package that President Biden and congressional Democrats are pushing right now could make a considerable dent in Rhode Island’s $500 million deficit, depending on its final shape and scope. Senator Reed’s office says the current draft would direct $1.1 billion to the state, plus nearly $600 million more to municipal governments.

7. Rhode Island’s March 2 special election — to decide seven bond questions totaling $400 million — is around the corner, and WPRI.com has a Voter Guide here. The secretary of state’s office urges Rhode Islanders who plan to cast a ballot by mail to do so as early as possible; their turnout tracker shows 933 people have voted early in-person so far, and over 89,000 mail ballots have been sent out.

8. Dan McKee’s ascension has scrambled the calculus for his would-be competitors in the 2022 race for governor, with rival Democrats now facing the prospect of running against a solidly-funded incumbent presiding over (hopefully) a post-pandemic recovery. But that doesn’t mean they are putting their ambitions aside, at least for now. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner is aggressively working to raise his profile, campaigning for the March 2 bond questions and posting on Facebook about the need for a “reset” on the vaccine rollout. As for Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, she sounds unfazed about taking on an incumbent in the primary. “I think that voters are entitled to have choices, whether it be in the primary or the general election,” Gorbea said on this week’s Newsmakers. She also said, “I am flattered every time I go to the grocery store and somebody approaches me, thanks me for the work we’ve been doing, and encourages me to be their next governor.”

9. If Nellie Gorbea does run for governor, one unique perspective she’ll bring to the race is her expertise in housing policy; she spent more than five years leading the advocacy group HousingWorksRI before running for secretary of state. The issue could be high on the agenda considering the state of the housing market right now, with Rhode Island’s median single-family home up to $325,000 and less than two months of inventory on the market. “Affordable housing is a key issue for the economic development and growth of the state,” Gorbea said on Newsmakers. “That was palpable before and it is going forward. The bond issues we have is one of those solutions, right? Question 3 will provide $65 million for development of affordable housing — yes, that’s part of the solution. Yes, a line item for the development of affordable housing. But we have to take a bigger-picture look at all of the barriers and costs of developing housing in our state, and come together as a community and say, no, growth is not necessarily always evil. It has to be managed, it has to be done right, it can be done green. But we have to have growth in this state. And so I think we need a community conversation on all of the barriers that raise the price and the complexity of building housing in the state, as a way to get to more affordable homes for workers here in Rhode Island.”

10. No matter how many more years David Cicilline serves in Congress, it’s safe to assume this week will be one of the most memorable of his career. Cicilline was center stage as one of the impeachment managers making the case against former President Trump, winning plaudits for his presentation. “They called law enforcement officers traitors,” Cicilline said of the rioters on Thursday, after showing dramatic video from the Jan. 6 attack. “You have to wonder, who are these rioters sworn to? To whom do they believe the police owe their loyalty? To the people? To the Constitution? To our democracy? Or to Donald Trump?” Even the moment when Utah Sen. Mike Lee challenged Cicilline’s characterization of a phone call Lee had made wound up with the AP’s fact-checkers backing Cicilline: “By his own admission, Lee made the statements directly attributed to him. He did not publicly characterize what was said on the phone call — but Democrats did not claim that he had done so.” Washington would be shocked if the final vote, expected Saturday afternoon, hits the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump. But already it looks likely that Cicilline and his colleagues will achieve the most bipartisan impeachment vote in American history.

11. Jack Reed failed last week in his effort to keep the top spot on the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that doles out transportation dollars, as younger Democrats refused to delay a new rule giving them priority for subcommittee gavels over senior members who already lead other panels. That spot is now going to Hawaii’s Brian Schatz, who entered Congress 16 years after Reed. Instead, Reed will be chairman of the Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch, a less powerful post, though one that could be more high-profile than usual in the coming weeks since it funds the Capitol Police. That said, it’s unusual that Reed is on Appropriations at all — since 2001, he has had a special waiver from his Democratic colleagues that lets him serve on both Appropriations and Armed Services, two so-called “super A” committees that are usually exclusive assignments.

12. Here’s a dispatch from my Target 12 colleague Steph Machado: “I spent the last three days in a Providence courtroom watching the trial of Providence Sgt. Joseph Hanley, who is accused of kicking, punching and kneeling on a man named Rishod Gore in a Federal Hill incident that was captured on video last year. The case has been unusual in several ways, starting with the fact that it’s rare in general for a police officer to stand trial for using excessive force on a suspect. Despite the highest interest in the case, courthouse pandemic restrictions mean the spectator seats have been nearly empty, with just reporters and law enforcement sitting spaced out. The judge banned cell phones and laptops, leaving me plenty of time to observe Hanley; he has pleasantly greeted fellow Providence cops who trooped in and out of the courtroom to testify against him or observe the trial. For a while on Friday, it looked like his fate would be decided without the court ever having heard Gore’s version of events; the alleged victim didn’t show up to testify, and sheriffs couldn’t find him for two days after a judge issued a civil warrant to go get him. Prosecutors rested their case Friday without Gore’s testimony, and by 3 p.m. the defense had only one witness left to call: Hanley. But then a sheriff asked to borrow a piece of paper from my notebook, and scribbled a note to the judge that Gore was downstairs. He was brought up to the courtroom, but it was too late in the day to start a new witness who was at risk of not coming back for cross-examination. So Gore promised to return on Feb. 25 — the next day of the trial due to COVID-related scheduling issues.”

13. Target 12 gets results: DCYF will now ensure that children in its care who are stuck at Bradley Hospital will get some sort of schooling.

14. A Barrington church is using business cards to make Ash Wednesday COVID-safe.

15. The New York Times goes deep on Rhode Island’s approach to school reopening.

16. The popularity of Disney+ is boosting business at Pawtucket-based Hasbro, too.

17. National Geographic examines New Bedford’s battle against COVID-19.

18. Amanda Mull on the categories of friendship that disappeared in the pandemic.

19. Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers — Secretary Gorbea.