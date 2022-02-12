Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com — as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow me on Twitter and on Facebook.

1. For months, Allan Fung was seen as a likely candidate for general treasurer, with the potential to be the first Republican nominee to win a down-ballot general office in Rhode Island since the 1990s. But that was before Jim Langevin upended the Rhode Island political chessboard with his retirement announcement. After keeping his cards close to the vest for a few weeks, Fung made it official Friday, confirming he will seek the GOP nomination in the 2nd District. “We need leaders who are willing to work with people on both sides of the aisle to bring common sense solutions to our everyday problems,” Fung said in a statement, offering a pitch clearly aimed at independent voters. Democrats take Fung’s chances seriously thanks to his high profile, Cranston voter base, and moderate image. At the same time, it shouldn’t be underestimated how challenging it will be for a Republican to win a congressional seat in Rhode Island, even in a bad year for Democrats — a lesson Fung learned in his two gubernatorial campaigns. One risk for Fung is in his own party, since he currently has two GOP primary rivals, Jessica de la Cruz and Bob Lancia, which could force him to tack right if either one gets traction. (de la Cruz was in Washington last week to meet with Republican officials, including staffers at Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s PAC.) And if Fung wins the nomination, he will need a message for the fall that persuades voters who’ve been backing Langevin in recent years. Seth Magaziner gave an indication Friday of how Democrats will run against Fung, renewing Sheldon Whitehouse’s 2006 critique of Lincoln Chafee as a vote for GOP control in Washington. But 2006 was a historically bad year for Republicans that only got worse as November approached — the opposite of how 2022 is shaping up. And while the GOP won’t lack for places to spend money this year, if Fung or one of the other Republicans looks viable come the fall, it’s easy to see how national money could come to their aid.

2. Of course, it’s hard to handicap the Republican nominee’s chances in November without knowing who the Democratic nominee will be — and Democrats face the same risk of a bruising primary that could leave their candidate weakened for the general election. Seth Magaziner’s team has been working assiduously to transfer his financial advantage in the gubernatorial race to the congressional contest; a Magaziner spokesperson reports he now has $400,000 in the bank, plus another $300,000 in pledges. Joy Fox kicked off her campaign on Tuesday, introducing herself to voters in a video and at a series of 2nd District landmarks, including the Atwood Grill and Twin Oaks. (She wasn’t the only politician lunching at the Atwood Grill that day: soon-to-be-rival Allan Fung was there, too, as was former state Rep. John Carnevale.) Appearing on 12 News at 4, Omar Bah made the case for a non-politician to represent the district in Congress; appearing on the same newscast last week, Ed Pacheco argued that his background and experience make him the best choice. A fifth candidate, Michael Neary, has also entered the race, and a sixth, Cameron Moquin, says he is planning to launch his campaign later this month. How many more will announce before the June filing deadline — and how many will be in contention by the September primary?

3. National elections forecaster Kyle Konidk put Allan Fung’s decision in the context of Republican hopes for the midterms when he tweeted this observation Friday: “One wave indicator is when credentialed candidates take a stab at reach seats – here we have a former RI GOP gov candidate running for open D-held RI-2.” (And as one Democrat pointed out to me Friday, if Republicans take the seat, local party leaders could face recriminations for declining to redraw the district lines to maximize their chances of holding it.)

4. When Dan McKee took office nearly a year ago, it was often said he had the best timing in politics — stepping into the governor’s office just in time to preside over widespread vaccinations, the lifting of pandemic restrictions, and the distribution of billions in federal relief money. But the path didn’t turn out to be as smooth as it looked at the time; by August McKee was imposing a school mask mandate to deal with the delta variant, and this winter he was forced to introduce a vax-or-mask mandate to address omicron. Now, though, McKee may be getting a second chance to establish his bona fides as the reopening governor, with this week’s announcement of end dates for both mask mandates. “We have to learn how to manage COVID as we move from a pandemic to an endemic state of the virus,” he told reporters. McKee’s move was part of a rapid round of restriction-lifting by governors in blue states, all coming to the conclusion that the emergency period of the pandemic is winding down and public support for policies like mask mandates is evaporating. Not everyone agrees: Matt Brown, who is mounting a progressive primary challenge against McKee, condemned the decision to lift the school mask mandate. But McKee’s other leading rivals, Nellie Gorbea and Helena Foulkes, appeared torn on the topic, expressing sympathy for voters weary of restrictions while still raising concerns about McKee’s timing. They may have one eye on the primary electorate, since Democratic voters are more likely to support continued restrictions than voters in general. For now, McKee and his advisers appear confident they’ve struck the right balance, in terms of both public health and public opinion. But as last year showed, there are no guarantees when it comes to COVID.

5. The end of the statewide school mask mandate does not mean the end of masks in schools across Rhode Island. Governor McKee’s decision to let his executive order expire moves the issue back to local districts, who were wrestling with the topic last summer before the governor intervened. The state’s biggest school district, Providence, will be keeping masks in place after March 4 — notable in part because the city schools are controlled by the McKee administration due to the state takeover. Appearing on this week’s Newsmakers, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said the reason was simple: Providence’s student vaccination rate. “We’re at 34%, and what that means is we have some schools that are at 10%, that are very low, and we don’t feel comfortable removing masks at this point,” she said. Other communities are going in the other direction, with South Kingstown voting the night before the governor’s announcement to make masks optional as soon as it’s allowed. Overall, Infante-Green said school districts are “a little mixed” in their thinking about masks so far, suggesting most need some time to come to a decision. With passions high around the issue, that could mean some heated School Committee meetings in the weeks to come.

6. On masks in schools, we have some recent polling data showing how Rhode Island parents feel about the issue. A survey of 400 parents conducted last month by Fleming & Associates for Bryant’s Hassenfeld Institute found 78% supported having their children wear a mask in school, compared with 18% who opposed doing so. While there was broad support across the various demographic groups surveyed, there were some differences in intensity — 84% of moms supported masks in school, versus 69% of dads; 90% of urban parents expressed support, versus 71% of urban-ring parents; and 83% of high-school parents offered support, versus 70% of elementary-school parents. That said, the timing of the survey likely affected the results — it was conducted Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, during the height of the omicron wave.

7. Another sign of Rhode Island shifting into a new phase of the pandemic: Thursday’s legislative debate over extending Governor McKee’s emergency powers. While the final votes were lopsidedly in favor of allowing the state of emergency to continue through March 31, the debate suggested a growing consensus that it’s time to return to normal checks and balances after two years of executive orders. That’s a shift from earlier in the pandemic, when legislative leaders often cited the fast-changing nature of the COVID situation to defend deferring to the governor. And the fact that the extension will only run through the end of next month, rather than into April as originally proposed, was another sign of lawmakers’ increasing desire to reset the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches. (Republicans argued even the 45-day extension is too long, primarily because it would allow the school mask mandate to remain in place until March 4.) If nothing else, the debate showed that last year’s move to put a 180-day sunset on executive orders had a real effect by calling the question and forcing a vote.

8. Steph Machado finds Rhode Island public schools have seen a net loss of nearly 5,000 students since the start of the pandemic.

9. Here’s a dispatch from my Target 12 colleague Eli Sherman: “Death is hardly a pleasant topic, but it’s one worth examining in context amid a global public health crisis that’s now spanned two years. Preliminary data shows Rhode Island counted 11,454 deaths in 2021, making it the third deadliest year in more than a century; even on a per-capita basis, 2021 was the second deadliest year since the height of the Vietnam War. Looking for a silver lining? Last year was slightly less deadly than 2020, the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, which had been the deadliest since the influenza pandemic of 1918. And some public health officials, including interim Health Director Dr. James McDonald, are bullish that the downward trend in deaths could continue through 2022 thanks to the prevalence COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. ‘We envision these data returning to pre-pandemic levels soon,’ McDonald told me. One growing issue that’s been overshadowed by the pandemic, though, is the ongoing opioid epidemic. Nearly 400 people died last year because of drug overdoses, mostly from heroin, fentanyl and prescription pills. The death toll represents a nearly 30% increase from 2019.”

10. Two from the dynamic duo of Tim White and Eli Sherman: the $3,000 incentives for unionized state employees will be partly funded with state revenue after all, and House Minority Leader Blake Filippi won a round in his two-year-old lawsuit over JCLS (which oversees the General Assembly’s budget).

11. This could be a consequential month for the future of Rhode Island’s hospital industry. There could be clarity soon on where the proposed merger of Lifespan and Care New England is heading — the FTC is expected to render its decision by the end of this month, while at the state level the AG and Department of Health hit their deadline next month. Lifespan and CNE leaders are working to consolidate outside backing for the deal: all their unions are now on board, and House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio have sent a letter to regulators pledging their “full and unequivocal support.” But the FTC in particular is a black box, and it’s hard to judge from the outside how the process is really going. Meanwhile, two of the state’s other hospitals — Roger Williams Medical Center and Fatima — appear increasingly likely to come under new ownership themselves before long. Prospect Medical, the California-based for-profit that has controlled the two facilities since 2014, has been rapidly divesting its East Coast holdings and has brought potential buyers to Rhode Island to lay the groundwork for a possible transaction. If it happens ,one thing to watch is how any acquirer handles the conditions AG Neronha placed on Prospect last year to resolve a battle over a previous ownership change; the requirements include keeping the two hospitals open and fully operational for at least five years.

12. There are four declared Democrats running for Providence mayor: Gonzalo Cuervo, Nirva LaFortune, Brett Smiley and Michael Solomon. Only Solomon has run for mayor before, yet so far his campaign is the quietest of the bunch. But Solomon says he’s serious about running. “It’s a 10-month race,” he told Kim Kalunian on 12 News at 4 this week. “It’s not a sprint; it’s a marathon. And I’m just going to take my time and get my message out and work the streets. I’ve been there before, and I know what it takes to become mayor of the city of Providence. I came close last time, and we’re going to work hard.”

