Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com

1. How high will voter turnout go in 2024? With current polls forecasting a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, it’s possible Rhode Island could match or even surpass the record 522,000 ballots cast in 2020. Secretary of State Gregg Amore says he’s confident elections officials will be prepared to handle the surge of voters — and this year’s congressional special election turned out to be a helpful practice run. “We’re feeling pretty good,” Amore said on this week’s Newsmakers. One of his biggest concerns at the moment: finding enough poll workers. Staffing a precinct is not only a very long day for minimal pay, it’s also become a more stressful job due to the partisan tensions nationwide over election administration. “We’ve seen election workers who have aged out, but we’ve also seen some who have said, ‘I’ve had enough – I don’t want to face that type of threat,'” he said. Nevertheless, Amore is encouraging more citizens to consider signing up, whether through their local canvassing board or his office. Another one of Amore’s efforts got some national attention this week, as USA Today spotlighted his Student Civic Liaison program, which gets young people involved in projects such as voter registration drives. Over time, he hopes, it could create a pipeline of future poll workers. “It’s an incredibly patriotic thing to do, to work from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on behalf of democracy,” Amore said.

2. One concern Secretary Amore has for 2024 is that the Board of Elections will be going through a leadership transition in the run-up to the April 2 presidential primary, since its executive director since 2017 — Bob Rapoza — has announced plans to retire next year. The board is accepting applications for the job through Dec. 17, with plans to conduct two rounds of candidate interviews in January and February before making a selection. “I think there’s some institutional knowledge there today that can help whoever it is that comes in catch on quickly,” Amore said on Newsmakers. “But we need to get this done. This has to happen quickly so that this person is ready to go for the next election cycle.”

3. This was a week when Governor McKee’s sincere love of Rhode Island and its history came through. The governor’s office organized plenty of pomp and circumstance surrounding the Independent Man’s removal from the State House dome for repairs, with the statue now set up in a place of honor inside the building for the first time since 1975. (Check out my colleague Kyle Kane’s cool time-lapse video of the statue’s removal.) Separately, McKee is sounding much more enthusiastic than his predecessor Gina Raimondo ever did about the possibility of building a State Archives building and museum steps away from the State House. Nellie Gorbea tried for years to win support for the project when she was secretary of state, to no avail. But now Gregg Amore has picked up the baton and seems to be getting traction, with McKee indicating to reporters this week he’s seriously considering putting money for the Archives project in his upcoming budget proposal. “We are going to ask the people of the state of Rhode Island to approve that,” McKee said, “to make sure we have our Declaration of Independence and our constitution and the George Washington picture by Gilbert Stuart all in one spot so the people know about our founding and why we are so proud to live in this state.” Amore, echoing Gorbea, makes both a practical argument and a tourism argument for the project, and says any final financing plan will require a state bond, federal funds, grant money, and capital-budget allocations. “We are the only state in the nation that leases a commercial space for our archives,” he said. “To have these treasures and not be able to display them is really sad.”

4. It doesn’t look like the fight between Attorney General Peter Neronha and Superior Court Judge Daniel Procaccini will be over anytime soon. As Tim White reported, the longtime judge on Friday administered a tongue-lashing to the absent Neronha from the bench over two critical social media posts last month, then announced he wants a formal disciplinary review of Neronha over the messages. The AG only sounded emboldened afterwards, posting online: “I love this work and I will always speak up for victims of crime and the people of Rhode Island. Don’t like my words? Refute them. Or go home.” Procaccini has critics, too; retired Superior Court Judge Steve Erickson says he is drafting a formal complaint against the judge (a Lincoln Almond appointee) for his remarks about the AG. All this, of course, comes amid the backdrop of Neronha’s public flirtation with a bid for governor in 2026.

5. Don’t miss our in-depth story from Eli Sherman and Alexandra Leslie about how much Rhode Island’s public-school enrollment has dropped in recent years. It’s happening all over the place: South Kingstown is down 18%, and Providence is down 17%.

6. Eye on Congress … Senator Reed scored two significant victories this week, first when Alabama’s Tommy Tuberville removed most of his holds on military promotions, then clinching a bicameral deal on the annual defense policy bill … Senator Whitehouse is in Dubai, where he’s part of a Senate delegation attending the COP28 summit on climate change; he’s due back in the U.S. on Monday … for the second time in the past month, Congressmen Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo split over a House vote related to antisemitism; when asked about it, they issued a joint statement … Jake Auchincloss joined the chorus of critics assailing the president of Harvard, his alma mater, for her remarks on antisemitism at a congressional hearing.

7. Speaking of Senator Reed, the 1971 West Point graduate is among those elated to have the Army-Navy Game being played here in New England for the first time ever. “It’s one of the great traditions,” Reed told Kim Kalunian during an interview Thursday on 12 News at 4. “Both teams come in, forget the record — they are playing for the season.” Not that Reed has any doubt Army will win: “We’ve got the best team, we’ve got the best coach, and we’ll scare the heck out of Navy.” Unsurprisingly, the prediction is different from former Rhode Island Congressman Ron Machtley, who served alongside Reed in the U.S. House years ago but who himself is an Annapolis graduate. Machtley told our Mike Montecalvo that he and Reed will “get together and we’ll wager a serious bet on this game. We know that Navy’s going to win, but I want to be good-natured about giving him the opportunity to at least bet away some of his hard-earned money.” You can watch the game today at 3 p.m. right here on WPRI 12.

8. Joyeux Noël to Rhode Island’s 113 state lawmakers, who are holding their annual legislative holiday parties. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio threw a seasonal gathering for senators Friday night at the Graduate hotel in Providence, while Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Majority Leader Chris Blazejewski are fêting representatives Sunday night at Harbor Lights in Warwick.

9. If you’re like me, you sometimes get nervous that you might be throwing stuff away in the wrong bin. Kim Kalunian to the rescue — she visited a Massachusetts recycling facility to hear directly from the experts about how to do it right. (Oddly, R.I. Resource Recovery Corporation officials refused to grant Kim an interview or provide access to their facility for her story.)

10. Famed Massachusetts political strategist John Walsh died last month, much too young at age 65 after a battle with stomach cancer. Walsh may not have been a household name outside political circles, but his influence stretched far beyond the borders of the Bay State, heavily influencing Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign for president. He was also instrumental in helping Ed Markey three years ago become the first politician ever to defeat a Kennedy in Massachusetts. Retired Boston Globe State House Bureau chief Frank Phillips has a great retrospective on Walsh in Politico Magazine that’s well worth your time.

11. Two interesting reads on the reality of the book business: most published authors can’t make a living as writers, and nobody quite knows how the New York Times bestseller list is formulated.

12. Tom Whitwell lays out 52 new things he learned in 2023.

13. Looking for something fun — and free — to do with your family this weekend? Check out our guide to the best holiday light displays in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

14. Since I got a great response to last week’s obscure Christmas music recommendation, here’s another one for you: jazz trombonist Urbie Green’s small-group album “A Cool Yuletide” from 1954. RCA has made it available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and the like. And while we’re discussing the holidays – Happy Hanukkah to all who celebrate!

