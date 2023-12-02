Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com — as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow me on Threads, Twitter and Facebook. Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

1. Every few days, it seems, there’s a new data point illustrating Rhode Island’s housing crisis. On Tuesday, my colleague Alexandra Leslie spotted a Zillow report showing the Providence market experienced the largest increase in rents in the country over the last year, a 7.5% jump. That same day, the Boston Foundation publicized a report warning that Massachusetts ranked near the bottom of all states for housing production in 2022 — but Rhode Island was even worse, ranking last in the continental United States. Washington, D.C., is 10 times denser than Rhode Island yet had nine times more permits. Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor doesn’t sugarcoat the situation. “If you look at the trend, it’s terrible,” Pryor said on this week’s Newsmakers. Amid endless zoning fights, he continues to emphasize cooperation with construction-resistant municipalities rather than conflict. He singled out East Providence as an example of a community that welcomes new housing, and said there are promising projects all over the state. Pryor’s team is currently working to get over $300 million in federal relief money for housing projects out the door, and is preparing to lobby lawmakers for more money and tools when next year’s Assembly session starts; he’s also hinting that the state could start using sticks as well as carrots. “We can’t be the worst in the country in producing housing stock and expect to keep our kids and grandkids here, to expect to grow our workforce and to retain the workforce we have, given that people are being priced out,” Pryor said.

2. One effect of the tight housing supply: it appears to be putting a firm floor under Rhode Island’s property market. Axios reported Monday that a “growing proportion of homeowners are selling their houses for less than they paid for them,” but added, “Losses were least common in Providence, Rhode Island.”

3. Appointments to the R.I. Ethics Commission are among the most important ones a Rhode Island governor makes. That’s not only because of the panel’s expansive power to police the behavior of government officials, but also because there is no Senate confirmation vote for the jobs, meaning whomever the governor chooses goes straight onto the commission. Governor McKee and his team now admit that they didn’t take the responsibility seriously enough in choosing former South Kingstown Town Councilor Bryant Da Cruz for an open seat on the ethics panel. The nomination was announced the day before Thanksgiving, when few people were paying attention. But The Providence Journal’s Katherine Gregg immediately filed a story which noted Da Cruz had faced allegations of sexual harassment while on the Town Council. McKee spokesperson Olivia DaRocha initially dismissed the concern, telling Kathy, “None of the allegations warranted action by the town or police department.” It was only on Friday, hours after The Boston Globe’s Amanda Milkovits and Ed Fitzpatrick published a thoroughly reported examination of the allegations, that McKee backtracked and announced Da Cruz’s withdrawal. “The office acknowledges that the vetting process was not adequate and that will be corrected going forward,” said Andrea Palagi, the governor’s communications director. Common Cause’s John Marion expressed a similar sentiment, saying, “We hope that future appointments will be chosen carefully and held to a high standard.”

4. The Ethics Commission story played out during a period when Governor McKee has been out of the public eye. McKee’s last public schedule was released on Nov. 15; the next day, a spokesperson announced he would be out of the office until Nov. 29 in order to spend time with family out of state. Then this past Thursday, just a day after the governor’s scheduled return, his office announced that he was heading out of state once again, this time flying to Arizona for the annual meeting and holiday party of the Democratic Governors Association. In both cases, aides said McKee planned to remain in contact with his staff throughout his trip. The governor’s office hadn’t released a schedule for next week as of late Friday, but McKee is expected to resume public events as soon as Monday.

5. Also headed out of town: Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, whose office says she will depart Monday for meetings of the National Lieutenant Governors Association and the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association in Puerto Rico. She returns to Rhode Island on Friday.

6. Congressman Amo had been in office for only a week before he took a controversial vote, opposing a measure to bar federal funds for colleges found to have authorized events promoting antisemitism. Amo was the only local House member to vote that way; the other three — Democrats Seth Magaziner, Jake Auchincloss and Bill Keating — joined a bipartisan 373-54 majority in backing the amendment. (Ayanna Pressley was the only congressperson from Rhode Island or Massachusetts who voted with Amo.) Republican state Rep. Brian Newberry, whose hometown of North Smithfield is one of three Amo lost on Nov. 7, blasted him for the vote: “When you side with the rump crazy wing of your own party against the majority of it, you are no ‘moderate.'” Asked about Amo’s rationale, spokesperson Matt Rauschenbach said he was concerned “that this could affect federal funds for our district, including preventing antisemitism on college campuses.” The newly elected Democrat has spent the two weeks since the vote seeking to highlight his opposition to antisemitism and support for Israel. Amo’s office noted he signed a bipartisan letter asking for more federal funding to combat the problem; devoted his first regular floor speech to reaffirming Israel’s right to exist; participated in a meeting with families of Hamas hostages; and opposed a ceasefire in an interview with Punchbowl News.

7. Meanwhile, Congressman Magaziner worked with the sponsor of that college antisemitism amendment — New York Republican Mike Lawler — to introduce a bill Friday directing the State Department to waive an existing requirement that Americans reimburse the federal government for evacuating them in the wake of the Hamas attack. “This is not without precedent,” Magaziner spokesperson James Kwon reports. “In 2021, during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. citizens were not required to sign promissory notes to pay back the costs of their evacuation.”

8. The war in Israel has convulsed college campus around the country, including Brown, which has repeatedly made national news in the weeks since the Oct. 7 attack. First there was the Nov. 8 arrest of 20 students, all members of BrownU Jews for Ceasefire Now, for staging a sit-in at University Hall. (Those charges have since been dropped.) Then last weekend came the shocking news that a Brown student of Palestinian descent, Hisham Awartani, had been shot in Vermont in a potential hate crime; his mother says he is unlikely to ever walk again. That set the stage for a vigil Monday evening, where Brown President Christina Paxson was shouted down by students who disagree with her stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Paxson has now managed to anger both sides of the debate; National Review’s Zach Kessel discovered that during the vigil she changed her prepared speech on the fly to remove references to Jewish students’ safety; his social media post about Paxson had been viewed nearly four million times as of Friday afternoon. A Brown spokesperson explained, “At the point students began to disrupt the remarks, President Paxson began to abbreviate them with the hope of being able to finish. It’s not unusual for there to be some deviation between remarks as prepared and remarks as delivered, and certainly that was the case here given the disruption.” Brooklyn College’s KC Johnson responded: “That describes what happens; it doesn’t describe why Paxson dropped the reference to Jewish students.”

9. So far Attorney General Peter Neronha isn’t kowtowing to Superior Court Judge Daniel Procaccini’s order for him to appear in court so Neronha can (apparently) explain some tweets critical of the type of trials frequently presided over by the judge. Tim White reports the AG’s office argues the order violates the First Amendment.

10. The 1st Congressional District primary is long over, but unsuccessful candidates are still closing the books on their campaigns. One of them is state Sen. Sandra Cano, who placed third in the Democratic primary after a campaign that cost about $333,000. Roughly a quarter of that money came out of Cano’s own pocket, funded by an $80,000 personal loan she made to her campaign back in March. A federal filing shows Cano was still owed the full balance of the $80,000 loan as of Sept. 30, and her campaign account also owed another $25,000 to her main consulting firm, Brad Dufault’s Checkmate Consulting Group. But with only $9,000 left in the bank, Cano on Monday night is throwing a big post-campaign fundraiser at Ladder 133 in Providence pitched as an effort to “retire the debt” left over from her congressional bid. And she’s assembled quite a host committee for the fundraiser: the whole congressional delegation; all five general officers (among them her fiancé, Treasurer Diossa); all six General Assembly leaders; five municipal leaders; 10 rank-and-file lawmakers; and a roster of union chiefs that includes Armand Sabitoni and George Nee.

11. One unsuccessful Democratic congressional candidate who has finished closing the books on his campaign: Don Carlson, who quit the race after a Target 12 investigation into his behavior as a college professor. Carlson’s campaign wound up costing about $875,000, of which $436,000 was his own money. He’d loaned his campaign a total of $600,000 last spring, and on Nov. 9 repaid himself $164,000, all that was left of the original loan money.

12. People on the move: Jake Bissaillon is getting not one but two new jobs next week. On Monday, Bissaillon is set to be announced as the new CEO of the nonprofit Justice Assistance, which provides services to Rhode Islanders interacting with the criminal justice system. And on Friday, the 36-year-old Providence Democrat will be sworn in as Rhode Island’s newest state senator following his victory in last month’s special election to fill the late Maryellen Goodwin’s seat.

13. Two good reads on Northern New England: James Pindell worries about New Hampshire’s changing political culture, while Ben Casselman and Jeanna Smialek warn Vermont’s acute labor shortage is a glimpse of the whole country’s future.

14. Madeline Holcombe examines why men don’t have enough close friends.

15. Raise a glass Tuesday to commemorate America’s 90th “Repeal Day,” which marks when Prohibition came to an end back in 1933. Mark Lawrence Schrad suggests the policy wasn’t as big a failure as popular memory suggests.

16. If you want some yuletide serenity, try listening to one of the prettiest obscure holiday records ever made: “This is Christmas” by the Jimmy Joyce Singers, from 1964.

