1. As the Washington Bridge crisis unfolded, I kept thinking back to a conversation I had nearly nine years ago, in early 2015. Newly inaugurated Gov. Gina Raimondo had just announced plans to replace RIDOT Director Michael Lewis, who’d held the job for seven years. So I asked the outgoing transportation chief, what should be the top priority for his successor, Peter Alviti? “The biggest issue we have is really our entire bridge program,” Lewis told me then. “We’ve talked about this for years, literally. We need to find a way to invest in our bridge program, not just a one-off kind of deal but over the long term.” Lewis’s long-ago warning is a reminder that responsibility for Rhode Island’s dismal transportation infrastructure lies with generations of state leaders, not just the current crop. And there is evidence of some progress in recent years. The multibillion-dollar RhodeWorks program has increased the share of structurally sufficient state bridges from a low of 74.4% in 2016 to 84.7% as of this summer, with a goal of 90% by 2026. Granted, that is probably little consolation to commuters who spent hours in traffic after Monday’s sudden I-195 shutdown, and Alviti must answer for RIDOT’s project prioritization and inspection standards. But the state’s leaders at least have a case that they’ve been making bridge repairs more of a priority for the past decade.

2. One reason the Washington Bridge is in such disrepair is because the timing for fixing it has slipped. RIDOT’s Transportation Improvement Program plan from 2017 shows the agency had then hoped to have the bridge completed by 2024. And in late 2019, Senator Reed’s office announced a $25 million federal grant to help fund the $70 million project. But as Tim White reports, RIDOT’s initial pick to do the job — Cardi Corp. — got vetoed by federal highway officials, who called the company a “puzzling” choice. The botched bidding process triggered litigation, delaying the project until U.S. District Judge William Smith finally ruled for RIDOT in August 2021. The upshot: the project’s completion date has been pushed back to August 2026, and its estimated cost has risen to $78 million.

3. “The” Washington Bridge is actually a bit of a misnomer. For one thing, the current Washington Bridge isn’t even one bridge — the eastbound side was built in the 2000s to replace a predecessor built in 1930, while the westbound side dates to 1968. But travelers have crossed the Seekonk River on spans named for America’s first president much longer than that. Local historian Steve Frias passed along an article from The Providence Journal’s edition of Oct. 21, 1962, when planning was underway for what is now the westbound side: “The new Washington Bridge will be built parallel to the present one and 120 feet upstream. It will be the sixth Washington Bridge on the site; four others preceded the present one, the first being built in 1793 by Providence merchant John Brown. By 1980, the two spans are expected to be carrying 117,000 cars daily, twice the bridge’s present volume.” Former RIDOT spokesperson Dana Alexander Nolfe wrote a great history of the bridges in 2004 that’s available here.

4. Will Dan McKee ever learn to accept press scrutiny? Considering he’s been governor for nearly three years, a state officer for nine years, and a politician for over 30 years — the answer is probably no. McKee’s response to the bridge crisis, which earned him a D+ grade from The Globe’s Dan McGowan, has put the 72-year-old’s hair-trigger temper on display once again. McKee began the emergency on the wrong foot, tweeting jovially about his visit to Big Tony’s Pizza barely an hour before the bridge shut down and failing to join Director Alviti at the emergency news conference announcing the decision. (The following night McKee went to a political fundraiser for none other than RIDOT’s own chief of staff, John Igliozzi, the governor’s office now confirms.) Then Wednesday, the governor scolded WJAR’s Brian Crandall on live TV for having the temerity to ask whether a transportation disruption of this magnitude might indicate a need for personnel changes at RIDOT. Rather than expressing confidence in Alviti and moving on, McKee lectured the press corps — not for the first time — about which questions we’re allowed to ask him. “As I’ve pointed out to @GovDanMcKee before he can control his answers but not the questions,” replied The Globe’s Ed Fitzpatrick, referencing a tense pre-election podcast the pair recorded last year. Stories about McKee’s touchiness were filed Friday by both Fitzpatrick in The Globe and Nancy Lavin in the Rhode Island Current. It’s true that McKee boasts a 49% job approval rating and hasn’t lost an election since 2004, so he can argue that many voters don’t mind his temperament. But the governor might create fewer P.R. headaches for himself — and his staff — if he tried a different approach.

5. Speaking of Governor McKee’s communications staff, he’s added two new names to its roster: former WJAR reporter Cal Dymowski has joined the governor’s office as a communications specialist, earning $87,000 a year, and Trevor Williams has been brought in as a multimedia specialist, at $78,000. The pair replace Lexi Kriss and Jonathan Bissonnette, both of whom left for the judiciary. Four other staffers also handle media for McKee: communications director Andrea Palagi, who makes $139,000; senior communications advisor Matt Sheaff, who makes $127,000 (funded by the R.I. Commerce Corp.); press secretary Olivia DaRocha, who makes $91,000; and digital communications director Jakob Frenette, who makes $78,000.

6. So where was Governor McKee as the Washington Bridge shut down, anyway? Basketball practice, according to his official calendar. The governor’s office says McKee received an initial phone call from Director Alviti informing him about the bridge situation Monday at 2:52 p.m. — not long after the governor’s now-infamous 1:45 p.m. visit to Big Tony’s Pizza. Alviti called a news conference to announce the bridge closure barely two hours later, at 5 p.m. Rather than go across the street to join Alviti at RIDOT for the announcement, McKee left the State House at 5 p.m. to spend an hour at Hope High School’s basketball practice, according to his calendar. (McKee did participate in a 30-minute “I-195 call” later that night, the calendar shows.)

7. The bridge fiasco overshadowed some concerning news about two of Rhode Island’s biggest employers, CVS Health and Hasbro, both of which are cutting jobs. CVS has upped its estimate for Rhode Island layoffs this year to over 300, while Hasbro said it’s eliminating 1,100 jobs companywide and closing its downtown Providence office. Still, the state unemployment rate remains very low, at only 2.7% in October.

8. Some Democrats are protesting efforts by President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to cut a deal with Republicans over border policy as part of a compromise to unlock funding for Ukraine. But Senator Reed and Congressman Amo aren’t among them. “We have to get the money to Ukraine, and we also have to get resources, particularly humanitarian resources, to Gaza and to support Israeli military operations,” Reed told my colleague Jake Holter on Friday. “And one of the critical issues is negotiating appropriate language – we already have the money – for increased security at our borders. If we can do that, then we’ve made a great bipartisan breakthrough and we’ve also historically responded to the Ukrainian crisis. If we fail to help the Ukrainians, they won’t stop fighting, but the advantages will begin to slip away. So this is absolutely critical. I hope we get it done.” Amo echoed Reed during an appearance on this week’s Newsmakers, but emphasized the need to balance any new border policies with compassion for immigrants. “I think we have to appeal to values,” Amo said. “Border security means that we domestically are secure, and that those who are coming have a secure pathway to coming. There’s nothing inconsistent there. I do think we have a tough time talking about it — this is often a problem with Democrats — but we have a high ideal for opportunity being brought forth by an immigration system that functions.”

9. The state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital has lost yet another chief medical officer.

10. Count the forecasters at the Cook Political Report among those who don’t expect Democratic Congressman Seth Magaziner to have much of a problem in his first re-election bid next year. Cook’s Matthew Klein wrote this week, “With Biden and Trump poised to sit atop the ballot in 2024, the chances of Magaziner facing a competitive reelection are slim. [Allan] Fung won’t be back next year, and his hard-fought loss isn’t likely to entice any members of the GOP’s already thin bench to take on the uphill battle.”

11. Here’s a bracing assessment from Massachusetts Congressman Bill Keating, who represents New Bedford: “Without exaggerating, I think threats on democracy abroad and in the U.S. are greater now than at any time since World War II. That is not seen by people in our country, as much as it is seen by people in the wider world.”

12. Secretary of State Gregg Amore appears to be gaining momentum in his push for a new State Archives building steps away from the State House; Governor McKee now says he will include a proposed bond question for the project in his budget bill. But one person Amore still needs to convince about a state bond for the Archives is his old House colleague, Speaker Joe Shekarchi. “I support the Archives in concept, but we need a collaborative effort to fund it,” Shekarchi told me. “Secretary Amore has indicated there should be an educational component to the Archives, so I believe we should involve our private institutes of higher education in this effort. I also think we should actively seek federal funding and foundation funding before we seek voter approval. Details of the location still need to be worked out as well. If Governor McKee submits a proposal in his budget, it will be given full and fair consideration.”

13. Today marks the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party — and Senator Whitehouse is having none of it. Whitehouse has long argued that Massachusetts propagandists have overemphasized their state’s role in the colonists’ rebellion, minimizing the Gaspee affair even though it took place more than a year earlier. The latest person to get an earful from Whitehouse on the subject is Washington Post reporter Dan Diamond, after Diamond inquired about a bit of Gaspee artwork on the senator’s wall during an unrelated interview. He found the topic interesting enough to file a whole Post story on it this week. “They got drunk, painted themselves like Indians and pushed tea bags into the Boston Harbor, which we in Rhode Island think is pretty weak tea compared to blowing up the goddamn boat and shooting its captain,” Whitehouse told Diamond. “But you know, all those Massachusetts people went on to become president and run Harvard … so they told their story, and their story, and their story.”

14. And if you’re in the mood for more Revolutionary War content, check out Colin Hogan’s piece about the role New Bedford played in the Boston Tea Party.

15. The mess over at Twitter/X has once again shown how vulnerable our digital-era tools are to the capriciousness of Silicon Valley titans. I was recently reminded of another example: the divergent paths of Google Reader and Instapaper. As David Pierce writes in a great story for The Verge, Google killed Reader in 2013 even though the news app had legions of diehard fans and has never really been replaced; the suits just didn’t get it. The same fate could have befallen my favorite app, Instapaper, which had a near-death experience under the ownership of Pinterest but has been saved by the devotion of engineer Brian Donohue. Two takeaways for me: not every tech business needs to be a billion-dollar behemoth to be valuable, and good stewardship in business is never guaranteed.

16. Mark Price has a fun read on how the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. wound up producing some of the most beloved holiday albums of the 1960s.

