Nesi’s Notes: Dec. 12

1. After months of hand-wringing over what was once a $900 million budget deficit, it turns out the forecasts of major layoffs, spending cuts or tax hikes were overly pessimistic. On Wednesday night, the House Finance Committee belatedly released a $12.8 billion tax-and-spending plan for 2020-21 that was most notable for its commitment to the status quo; it contains no tax or fee increases and makes no major policy moves. Even the eye-popping 11-digit total was due more to decisions by lawmakers on Capitol Hill than Smith Hill. “We are just a few weeks away from the start of a new session in January, and at that time we look forward to a full discussion of new policies and ideas,” said Speaker-to-be Joe Shekarchi. “For now, we need to hold the line.” Of course, that also means all the hard decisions have been punted to next year — and there are going to be plenty. The House Fiscal Office estimates the budget bill pays for more than $300 million in recurring annual spending with one-time federal funds, meaning lawmakers will need to either come up with new revenue next year or make significant cuts. “There will be a serious reckoning either in fiscal 2022 or fiscal 2023 when the state’s spending needs to be reconciled with its revenues,” warns RIPEC’s Mike DiBiase, who thinks next year’s gap is closer to $400 million. State leaders remain hopeful Congress will pass another relief bill, but aid to state governments is one of the biggest sticking points in D.C., so there’s no guarantee another significant infusion of federal cash will be coming in 2021. One senior Democrat tells me the fiscal outlook makes it more likely his colleagues will enact two long-discussed policies next year: legalizing recreational marijuana, and raising taxes on higher-income residents.

2. Even all that federal money wouldn’t have been enough to cover Rhode Island’s deficit if tax receipts hadn’t also been much more robust amid the pandemic than expected last spring, with general revenue now on track to beat the May forecast by $331 million. It’s not just a Rhode Island phenomenon: tax collections in Massachusetts are actually running ahead of last year, and the FT’s Martin Wolf reports experts across the world have been pleasantly surprised by the resiliency of the global economy in the face of COVID-19.

3. Nick Mattiello may have lost his re-election race last month, but he’s still speaker of the House until the new General Assembly is sworn in next month — including for next week’s special budget session. However, Mattiello won’t be holding the gavel when reps gather at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday. A spokesperson confirmed that while Mattiello does plan to attend the session, he and his successor, Joe Shekarchi, have decided that Deputy Speaker Charlene Lima and Speaker Pro Tempore Brian Kennedy will take turns presiding at the rostrum. Shekarchi told reporters during this week’s budget briefing that Mattiello has been nothing but helpful during the transition period. “He’s been very gracious and I thank him for that,” Shekarchi said. “He has made the entire staff available to me and he has let me run with this budget.”

4. Here’s a dispatch from my colleague Steph Machado: “The House and Senate’s rare move to meet outside the State House isn’t coming cheap: both chambers are paying for rent, audio-visual equipment, staff and more in the facilities they’ll use to hold safer sessions. If the Senate decides to stay at Rhode Island College’s Sapinsley Hall until the end of June, the cost to taxpayers is estimated at $524,000, according to a copy of the lease signed this week, including $35,000 just to set the hall up with the right equipment and air filtration. Ongoing payments to RIC for the 28-week lease include rent ($98,000), technical staff ($100,000), equipment rentals ($71,000), the use of two RIC police officers ($33,000), meals and snacks for 28 weeks ($67,000), as well as cleaning and COVID-19 mitigation costs ($120,000). The good news is the upper chamber can decide to go back to the State House with very short notice if the pandemic risk lifts; the lease requires only 24 hours notice to cancel the agreement. On the House side, Wednesday’s rental of the Vets (including staff, equipment, setup and cleanup) for the budget session will cost $8,400, according to a spokesperson; the House hasn’t decided yet if they’ll stay there for the 2021 session. A spokesperson for the Department of Administration says federal coronavirus relief funds can pay for the rentals until Dec. 30, but unless the feds extend the deadline to use those funds, the legislature will be on the hook to pay the costs from its own budget in 2021.”

5. Rhode Island is set to have its fourth statewide election in less than a year, likely March 2, so voters can consider $400 million in bond referendums. Steph Machado has a breakdown of the seven bond questions here.

6. So far, no General Assembly Republican will say Joe Biden won the election.

7. Governor Raimondo has made a number of controversial comments during her coronavirus briefings over the last 10 months, but few drew such immediate and widespread pushback as Thursday’s remarks about superintendents moving schools to distance learning. “You’re letting the children down and I don’t see any reason for it,” she said. “The statistics that are coming in around the harm to our children being out of school are heartbreaking.” It was one thing when Raimondo made that argument in late summer, when virus numbers were low and the school year was not yet under way. But now Rhode Island has the worst COVID-19 case rate in the nation, and schools face staffing shortages due to quarantines. So why did she shoot herself in the foot? By all accounts, Raimondo is personally passionate about the plight of students in lower-income school districts, and she sees those children as uniquely harmed by distance learning. She is also well aware of the larger debate happening nationally about whether adults have been too quick to go remote, as laid out in Alec MacGillis’s high-profile New Yorker article earlier this fall. (MacGillis himself took note of Raimondo’s comments Thursday, tweeting, “Is there ANY prominent elected Democratic official in the country who has staked out such a strong stance in favor of school reopening as @GovRaimondo?”) Plus, there’s no doubt the governor sees the tug-of-war over remote learning as another in her decade of battles with Rhode Island teachers unions. But while she may have had State House combatants like Bob Walsh in mind when she spoke at the podium, the people listening at home included beleaguered superintendents and teachers who feel they’re doing their best in a difficult situation. The governor apparently realized that after the fact: I’m told she reached out to multiple superintendents Friday to express regret about her comments.

8. Is the “pause” working? There is some reason to hope so. Our WPRI.com tracking page shows Rhode Island’s seven-day average of new cases peaked at 1,308 last Sunday, and by Friday had fallen nearly 10% to 1,181. True, that is still a higher number than the state had ever seen before this month, and Rhode Island remains No. 1 in The New York Times’ per-capita COVID rankings. But at least it’s going in the right direction. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until Monday to get a fresh look at hospitalizations — that data was not updated Friday, and since it is always reported with a two-day lag, the most recent hospital numbers we currently have are from Tuesday. “We’re doing some maintenance on our hospitalization data set,” explained a Health Department spokesperson to Eli Sherman. (As you probably know, the governor has extended the “pause” for a third week.)

9. Cranston City Council President Mike Farina after surviving COVID-19: “You need to know this is not just the flu, not just a little sickness you could get. This pandemic, this COVID-19, it’s not a joke, not something to be toyed with.”

10. Governor Raimondo made history with her latest judicial selections, nominating the first person of color to the R.I. Supreme Court, the first Asian-American to Superior Court, and the first Latina to Family Court, as well as setting up the Supreme Court’s first all-female majority. “I have seen the impact on girls seeing their state’s first [female] governor — it’s very empowering,” Raimondo told Kim Kalunian during their weekly interview on 12 News at 4. “So the Latinx kids out there and the girls out there and the Asian Rhode Islanders out there, they will see their faces represented in the judiciary and know that they can be that. And to the litigants that go before these judges, they might see somebody in a robe who looks like them. I have the chills just talking about it.” The governor’s picks received widespread hosannas. Rep. Grace Diaz declared, “This is a great day for women of color and for Rhode Island’s courts — and it’s long overdue.” But there were dissenting voices, too. Common Cause’s John Marion was among those warning the choice of Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Erin Lynch Prata undermines the revolving-door rule, while Republicans argued the other high court pick, Superior Court Judge Melissa Long, should have recused herself from deciding on a case brought by a gym challenging Raimondo’s closure order.

11. AG Neronha has created a new Civil Rights Team in his office.

12. Eye on the Senate … Jack Reed is in a pickle after Joe Biden picked retired General Austin Lloyd for secretary of defense, forcing Reed to either oppose Lloyd or flip-flop on waivers for retired generals … Reed joined forces with the Patriots’ Joe Cardona to tout today’s Army-Navy game … Dick Durbin prevailed in a Democratic caucus vote that will let him become the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, blocking Sheldon Whitehouse, whose own proposal won a first-round vote but not a second.

13. Although he’s given no indication he’s interested, there has been speculation that Jim Langevin could be tapped for a spot in the incoming Biden administration, so it’s worth looking at what would happen next. Under Rhode Island law, if Langevin were to leave office before the end of his term, the 2nd Congressional District seat would remain vacant until a special election was held to fill it. (That is to say, Governor Raimondo would not appoint an interim House member.) The exception is if Langevin left office after April 1, 2022; then the seat would simply remain open until the November 2022 general election. The current expectation is that Langevin’s district won’t even exist come the 2022 election, since Rhode Island is at risk of losing one of its two seats after the Census reapportionment. Thus, under a Langevin-departs scenario you could imagine a knock-down drag-out primary and special election battle in 2021 — all for the chance to spend less than two years in Congress (presuming David Cicilline captures Rhode Island’s post-2022 at-large seat). Nancy Pelosi might not be too keen on removing Langevin from the House right now for her own reasons: Democrats will likely have a slim 10-seat majority in the new Congress, so any vacancy could matter on close votes. And as Scott Brown taught us in 2010, a special election is the rare federal contest in Southern New England that a Republican can actually win these days; the more GOP-friendly 2nd District would certainly get a second look from partly notables like Allan Fung. Is any of this likely? No, at least not at this writing. But it’s certainly interesting to contemplate.

14. Joe Kennedy’s main message about his failed Senate run when I sat down with him this week: non, je ne regrette rien. (Our full interview will air as this weekend’s edition of Newsmakers.) As he closes out his eight years representing the 4th Congressional District, Kennedy is facing an uncertain future. The 40-year-old still possesses the most famous name in Massachusetts politics and is well-liked even among some Democrats who opposed his Senate bid, but he’s also made himself some implacable enemies in the party’s progressive wing for trying to oust the co-sponsor of the Green New Deal. And Kennedy says he doesn’t want to uproot his family and move to Washington, ruling out some of the Biden administration jobs he’s been mentioned for. (One job Biden could give Kennedy that would let him stay at home: U.S. attorney for Massachusetts. Kennedy was a prosecutor before he ran, after all. And his grandfather was attorney general.)

15. One interesting comment from Joe Kennedy that wasn’t included in my stories Tuesday came in response to a question about what he’s learned representing the Southeastern Massachusetts cities in the 4th District (Fall River, Taunton and Attleboro): “Yes, [there is] a consensus across the country of the need to address climate change, and the fact that it is real and an existential threat to our country. But let’s not get bogged down in what that means as an oversimplification, particularly for a southern part of the district whose history and economy is still very much tied to industries like advanced manufacturing. Where a higher energy bill might mean an inconvenience to a family living outside of Boston, it is devastating to a business that is providing a lifeline to 12, 14, 16, 20 employees in Bristol County. And trying to make sure that, one, we address those policies to confront climate change, two, make sure some of those voters that are so active and engaged in that fight also recognize that we’re going to do so in a way with these other communities at the table, and not view it as a threat to their way of life, because it’s that tension that I think ends up leading to some of the polarization and the vitriol that we see across our system today.”

16. Joe Kennedy’s successor in the 4th District, fellow Democrat and Newton city councilor Jake Auchincloss, has not yet announced his staff picks, though at least one of his hires — Matt Corridoni — is already getting started. Asked by Kim Kalunian in an interview Friday night when he plans to roll out a staff roster, Auchincloss said, “We have been focused on hiring exceptional people as part of this transition. We’ll be rolling out those announcements over the next couple of weeks. And we’ve had a really seamless transition with the office of Congressman Joe Kennedy — his district staff, his D.C. staff, and Joe himself have been gracious and have ensured we’re going to have a seamless transition to best serve the constituents of the district.”

17. Jasiel Correia has reason to worry as his ex-chief of staff changes her plea.

18. Tim White and Eli Sherman had an eye-opening Target 12 report Thursday night revealing that some young people in DCYF custody are getting stuck at Bradley Hospital without proper education for months due to a lack of placements for them after treatment. The investigation immediately caught the attention of Hanna Gallo and Sandra Cano, the outgoing and incoming Senate Education Committee chairs, who pledged a legislative review of the situation in the new year. “They are essentially being told that they do not matter and that simply is one of the most horrible things one can do to a child in state care,” Gallo said. “This is wrong and needs to end immediately.”

19. A verdict in the Jeff Britt trial is set to come down Wednesday at 10 a.m.

20. It’s not even 2021 yet, let alone 2022, but Aaron Regunberg has already done a soft launch of his second bid for lieutenant governor.

21. The Wall Street Journal asked Governor Raimondo to name the best book she’s read this year. Her pick: “Maid,” by Stephanie Land. The governor called the book “a harsh examination of the way our society fails to value unskilled work and the laborers who make up the backbone of our economy.” She added, “Thousands of women in this country — many of whom face racism and discrimination that Ms. Land does not — are similarly overworked and underpaid. It should be a wake-up call for all of us. As we rebuild from Covid, we have a moral responsibility to transform our economy and restore dignity to work.”

22. The Providence Country Day School’s new recruitment strategy, complete with a significantly lower price tag, caught the attention of CNBC this week.

23. CNN’s John King recalls his days at URI ahead of Monday’s NEFAC event.

24. Bob Dylan will score a big tax break by selling his songwriting catalog.

25. Terry Teachout on the enigma of Cole Porter.

26. Why “It’s a Wonderful Life” no longer airs on TV 500 times a year.

