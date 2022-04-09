Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com — as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow me on Twitter and on Facebook.

1. The race to replace Jim Langevin in the 2nd Congressional District is coming into sharper focus now that candidates have begun revealing how they fared in the campaign’s first fundraising quarter. Seth Magaziner solidified his status as the financial frontrunner among the Democrats, announcing a $1.4 million haul over less than three months. Magaziner’s rivals aren’t wrong to point out he had a head start, since he could ask donors to transfer over state-level contributions he got for his gubernatorial campaign into his federal account. But money is money, and Magaziner will have plenty. In second place was Sarah Morgenthau, who said she took in about $420,000. It reinforces the conventional wisdom about Morgenthau’s candidacy: that despite having no track record in Rhode Island electoral politics, she could have the financial resources to get her name out among voters. Up next was David Segal, who still hasn’t technically kicked off his campaign but said he took in $250,000 with a pitch that he can champion progressive causes in the race. The other Democrat offering a total was Joy Fox, who raised $175,000 — reinforcing her underdog status, but a strong enough number to keep her in the hunt for now. Fox’s advisers hope she’ll stand out with voters as the candidate most deeply rooted in the 2nd District. The other three Democrats who’ve filed in the race — Omar Bah, Cameron Moquin and Michael Neary — haven’t released fundraising totals, but aren’t expected to be in the same financial league as the top four. Campaigns are often compared to marathons, but the 2nd District race is more of a sprint — the contest feels like it’s just getting started, yet voters go to the polls in barely five months.

2. It was clear from the start that Sarah Morgenthau’s biggest challenge as a candidate congressional would be proving her Rhode Island bona fides — and that effort is off to a rough start. After the Projo’s Antonia Noori Fazan gave the candidates a quiz on local trivia, she reported that one of Morgenthau’s answers “matched the Wikipedia entry almost word for word, even though she claimed that she hadn’t Googled anything.” And when Morgenthau joined Kim Kalunian this week for a live interview on 12 News at 4, she wouldn’t directly answer a question about whether she’d ever lived in Rhode Island year-round, and acknowledged neither she nor her children went to school in the state. Yet Morgenthau argues it’s unfair to tag her as a carpetbagger, saying her family’s Saunderstown summer home has been “a constant” in their lives for four decades, and that they’ve paid property taxes to North Kingstown throughout that time. Will that be enough for 2nd District Democrats? Morgenthau has hired one of the Democratic Party’s savvier strategists, Mindy Myers, who has won tough campaigns in this region for candidates like Sheldon Whitehouse and Elizabeth Warren. And Morgenthau’s strong first-quarter fundraising indicates she should have the resources to increase her name recognition. She also has deep ties in elite Democratic Party circles, including the Biden White House, from her years as a fundraiser. Can those advantages offset her vulnerabilities?

3. The financial gap in the Republican primary for the 2nd District is even wider than it is for the Democrats. Allan Fung reported raising $500,000 in the quarter, more than seven times as much as rival Jessica de la Cruz, and also more than any Democrat save Seth Magaziner. De la Cruz said she took in $65,000, significantly less than the $100,000 in pledges she said she had back in January. (Fung and de la Cruz both say they also made personal loans to their campaigns; fellow GOP hopeful Bob Lancia hasn’t announced his totals.) As our political analyst Joe Fleming pointed out on Newsmakers, the GOP primary could be decided by just 20,000 ballots, and even if she’s at a heavy financial disadvantage de la Cruz could have a path if she can reach enough voters. But she will also have to offset Fung’s residual strength in Cranston, which could matter even more than money when it comes to the primary. For Fung, the big fundraising number could help convince Republicans in Washington he has a serious chance of making a run at the seat this November — which could bring in more money down the road, whether direct to his campaign or to supportive outside groups. That will also be the challenge going forward for de la Cruz, who needs to show she can not only raise enough money to win the primary but then have the cash and message to defeat a Democrat come the fall.

4. Michael Neary says he’s staying in the 2nd District race despite his recent arrest.

5. Deb Ruggiero’s decision to challenge Sabina Matos in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor signals there could be a real race for Rhode Island’s No. 2 job this summer. Dan McKee tapped Matos, then Providence City Council president, when he vacated the position last year to become governor, and she has been a regular presence at his side over the past year. Matos had already drawn a primary opponent in Cynthia Mendes, who is running an outsider campaign alongside gubernatorial hopeful Matt Brown, aimed at more leftist voters. But Ruggiero comes from inside the state’s traditional Democratic Party establishment, evidenced by how she almost immediately touted an endorsement from Speaker Shekarchi (who, as Joe Fleming noted, controls the state party nomination). Appearing on this week’s Newsmakers, Ruggiero shied away from direct criticism of Matos, though she did make sure to describe the ILO contract as a decision made by “the McKee-Matos administration.” Of Matos, Ruggiero said, “She’s a wonderful woman. We just have a fundamentally different view of what the Office of Lieutenant Governor should be.” Ruggiero is putting a focus on senior citizens in her campaign platform, arguing the state needs to do more on things like home care due to its aging population. It’s part of what she calls her “four E’s” — the economy, education, the environment, and elders. Matos will step out on her own next week at a campaign kickoff planned for Thursday at Farm Fresh RI, and she has hired Kristina Contreras Fox and Mike Raia among others to help get up and running. Two Republicans are also seeking the No. 2 job, Paul Pence Jr. and Jeann Lugo, but history is against them: Rhode Island voters haven’t elected a Republican as lieutenant governor since 1966, when Joseph O’Donnell rode then-Gov. John Chafee’s coattails to win. (O’Donnell lost re-election in ’68 to a guy named Joe Garrahy.)

6. The State House is (literally) crumbling. Will lawmakers OK $54 million for renovations?

7. Eye on Washington … Secretary Raimondo likely contracted COVID-19 at the elite Gridiron Dinner, salt in the wound after he jokes at the event apparently fell flat … Sheldon Whitehouse rolled out a bill to give the Supreme Court an ethics code, and grilled the Biden administration’s EPA director … Jack Reed rolled out a bill to create a no-fly list for unruly airplane passengers … David Cicilline is in talks to get conservatives on board with his bill allowing news media to negotiate with Big Tech; Cicilline also went to the White House for the LGBTQ Equality Caucus’s first formal presidential meeting … Jim Langevin warned that legacy IT systems are making governments at all levels more vulnerable to cyberattacks … Jake Auchincloss joined a state rep to criticize a lack of funding to reopen the South Attleboro MBTA station … Bill Keating elicited a warning from Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley that the war in Ukraine will last “years for sure.”

8. The historic confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as America’s first Black Supreme Court justice reminded one Nesi’s Notes reader of another path-breaking jurist: O. Rogeriee Thompson, who announced last year she will step down from her seat representing Rhode Island on the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Applications for the position were due to U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse last August, but there’s been no news since then about the pair sending a recommendation for the judgeship to President Biden. Asked for an update this week, their spokespersons sent me a short joint statement: “Right now, all the focus is on Judge Jackson’s historic nomination, as it should be. Senators Reed and Whitehouse have undertaken an extensive, thorough search and will work with the White House to make an announcement at the appropriate time.”

9. Here’s a dispatch from my Target 12 colleague Eli Sherman: “There was no shortage of news out of Eleanor Slater Hospital this week. The state-run facility earned key approval to spin off its Benton facility as a standalone psychiatric hospital, which BHDDH director Richard Charest hopes will help the facility solve its yearslong regulatory problems and allow the state to resume billing for patients in other units. Currently, the state is out of compliance, costing Rhode Island taxpayers about $3.4 million per month in general revenue. Speaking of high costs, state lawmakers grilled hospital officials this week over rising expenses and the hiring of consultants. The House Fiscal Office’s Sharon Reynolds Ferland estimated the annual cost per patient at Eleanor Slater has ballooned to well over $600,000, echoing an estimate last month from RIPEC’s Michael DiBiase, who pegged the number above $700,000. At the same time, the agency that runs the hospital has now spent about $7 million on consultant contracts since 2015, according to Senate Oversight Chair Louis DiPalma. And as the Projo’s Kathy Gregg highlighted on Twitter, a new expense at the hospital is $100,000 for the law firm Partridge Snow & Hahn ‘for legal services related to any current or former employees.’ While it wasn’t immediately clear what the state is expecting in terms of legal challenges, the relationship between the hospital’s former leadership team and Governor McKee’s administration ended on less than friendly terms.”

10. The Pawtucket soccer stadium redevelopment project has hit some turbulence.

11. It’s no secret that the Rhode Island Democratic Party is a (very) big tent, and that was once again on display Tuesday at the General Assembly. The Legislative Black and Latino Caucus held a news conference where its all-Democratic membership rolled out their priorities for the year, and criminal-justice reform was a centerpiece — including measures to ban cash bail for misdemeanors, restrict officers’ use of force, and revamp the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights. “This legislative package will address the struggles and hardships that too many of our residents of color are sadly experiencing,” said Rep. Karen Alzate, chair of the caucus. The same day, Democratic Deputy House Speaker Charlene Lima announced she is filing a bill to institute mandatory 10-year prison sentences without parole for “smash-and-grab” retail robberies, and mandatory one-year sentences for ATV riders. “My legislation takes away the power of these soft woke prosecutors and judges and gives the power back to the victims of these violent crimes,” Lima said, adding, “We need strong laws not ‘woke’ laws soft on crime with indifference to the victims.”

12. The Rhode Island Senate still refuses to post testimony online like the House does.

13. U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock has gotten a lot of public criticism for repeatedly delaying disgraced former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia’s prison reporting date — as of this week, he’s done so seven times. Woodlock used a footnote in a court order this week to respond to his critics, even quoting a harsh letter he got from one of Correia’s victims. “I recognize that the orderly process of considering a request for bail pending appeal can be particularly frustrating to lay members of the public, especially those entitled to restitution as victims of the defendant’s relevant fraudulent conduct,” Woodlock wrote. “That frustration can, perhaps understandably, erupt into overwrought characterizations of extensions to give full consideration to the arguments presented as ‘obscenely lenient and a travesty of justice’ and to the contention that ‘[e]very extension granted [by me here was] a slap in the face to all the investigators, witnesses, jurors, victims, Fall River Residents, and Federal Prosecutors.’ With all due respect to those views and the frustration which gives rise to them, I must maintain the position that this defendant, as with any defendant, is entitled to the full scope of the due process rights federal law provides and a reasonable time in which to exercise those rights.”

14. Hard as I try, I can’t develop particularly strong feelings about the state’s new license plate. But I did enjoy taking a gander at all these other designs Rhode Islanders sent the DMV.

15. Bill Clinton will be at Brown University on April 26 to deliver the annual Casey Shearer Memorial Lecture, which honors a Brown alum who died suddenly in 2000. Shearer’s father, Derek Shearer, was Clinton’s ambassador to Finland, and will join the former president for the event. More details here.

16. Lakshya Jain makes the case that money matters less and less in federal elections.

17. French voters go to the polls Sunday, and the outcome could reverberate worldwide.

18. Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers — Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Deb Ruggiero; a political roundtable with Joe Fleming. Watch Sunday at 5:30 a.m. on WPRI 12 or 10 a.m. on Fox Providence, or listen on the radio Sundays at 6 p.m. on WPRO. You can also subscribe to Newsmakers as a podcast on iTunes (or wherever you get your podcasts). See you back here next Saturday morning.