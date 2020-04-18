Nesi’s Notes: April 18

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. Rhode Island has clearly had some success flattening the curve of the coronavirus pandemic. Over the last week the number of people hospitalized with the disease has gone up 49%, down from 119% the previous week and 175% the week before that. Confirmed cases have soared, but that’s in part because Rhode Island went from laggard to leader in per-capita testing capacity. And the number of deaths is rising steadily, rather than exponentially — with the vast majority of those killed residing in nursing homes. None of this is to minimize the human toll of the crisis, which has already taken the lives of more Rhode Islanders than the Station nightclub fire. But it helps explain why there was some incredulity Thursday when Governor Raimondo finally released the state’s internal modeling and revealed it projects 2,250 Rhode Islanders will be hospitalized with COVID-19 barely two weeks from now. That can’t be ruled out; as one official reminded me, “Exponents are a fickle thing.” And certainly, the crisis in the state’s nursing homes is acute. But with thousands of people now getting tested every day and a huge number of hospital beds soon to be available, the governor is beginning to shift toward putting in place whatever will be Rhode Island’s new normal. The key date to keep in mind: May 8, when her current stay-at-home order expires. “I hope very much that shortly thereafter I might be in a position to start relaxing some of the most stringent requirements,” Raimondo told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Friday evening. “It all depends on the data.”

2. As May gets closer, the State House’s attention will be increasingly focused on what to do about the state budget. With revenue expected to crater and costs for coronavirus response soaring, the roughly $10 billion plan Governor Raimondo put forward in January is going to need major surgery. Department of Administration Director Brett Smiley says the administration has already been “in constant conversations” with legislative leaders about what to do, and says the upcoming Revenue Estimating Conference will be a key milestone. “This year it’s going to be a very difficult task, because we’re going to be looking at predictions in terms of what things like wage growth will look like, and income growth, that I don’t think any of the smartest economists in the world right now know exactly how that’s going to sort out,” Smiley told Tim White on this week’s Newsmakers. “So we will be working closely together with the legislature in the coming weeks, and one way or another we still need to pass a new state budget by the end of June.” As for furloughs or layoffs of state workers, Smiley called that “the last thing we want to do.” He noted that there’s a hiring freeze in place for all non-COVID-related hires and a spending freeze for anything that isn’t related to the crisis. “We are working closely with our unions to ask for additional flexibility and cooperation,” Smiley said, pointing to how sheriffs have been redeployed from the mostly-closed courts to do health checks at state buildings. “So long as we can continue to get flexibility and cooperation to deploy state employees and, frankly, other state help to where it’s most needed, those are the kinds of actions that we can take in order to try to defer and ultimately hopefully never have to talk about furloughs,” he said.

3. State leaders got one bit of good financial news Friday, when Senator Reed announced that the U.S. Treasury had wired Rhode Island $625 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help cover costs directly related to the pandemic. It’s half the $1.25 billion Reed helped secure in the CARES Act, with the rest due to arrive by April 26. General Assembly leaders are still awaiting more detailed guidance on how broadly they can interpret the requirement that the money be used only for COVID-19 response. Example: could you slash K-12 aid but replace it with a “COVID-19 Distance Learning Fund” that provides the exact same amount? Reed suggests the act should be interpreted liberally: “The law was written to help states cover all appropriate costs related to COVID-19. A plain text reading of the statute clearly should permit lost or delayed revenue as a result of COVID-19 to be a ‘cost.'” At the same time, Reed is now pushing for an additional $150 billion for states in the next coronavirus relief package, which would double the size of the Coronavirus Relief Fund, though this time Rhode Island would only get $500 million due to a lower small-state minimum. The National Governors Association is asking for three times as much: $500 billion.

4. The SBA says 7,732 Rhode Island employers qualified for $1.3 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans before funding ran out Thursday. By many accounts there is still plenty of demand out there, but Congress remains at loggerheads over increasing the program’s appropriation, with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin still negotiating with Democrats as of Friday. Republicans have lambasted Democrats for demanding that PPP funding be paired with more money for hospitals and states, but so far all the Democrats who represent Southeast New England have held to that position. “I think everybody acknowledges the fact small businesses are going to need more support,” Congressman Kennedy told me Wednesday. “You know who else needs more support? Hospitals. Community health centers. Individuals and families – more direct cash payments. People need a lot more assistance than we even got out of $2.2 trillion.” Senator Reed has also been steadfast against a PPP-only bill, arguing Thursday that the real problem was “missteps and mismanagement” by the Trump administration that fouled up the application process. He was focused not only on PPP but also on the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which was supposed to give out money within three days but has been a source of considerable complaints.

5. Congress quick hits … Senator Whitehouse was named to President Trump’s bipartisan task force on reopening the economy. “I think you really have to let safety and the science drive this, but have your purpose be to try to reopen as much as you can as quickly as you can and as safely as you can,” Whitehouse told my colleague Mike Montecalvo. Whitehouse also made waves for requesting an analysis of a big tax break for millionaires that got tucked into the CARES Act … In exchange for a bailout, United Airlines is issuing the government warrants equal to about 2% of its stock under a CARES Act provision championed by Senator Reed, modeled on a provision he put in the 2008 TARP bailout … Congressman Kennedy is proposing that Massachusetts mail a ballot to every voter this year due to COVID-19.

6. Double-check your results if you get tested for COVID-19: one woman who went to the CVS rapid-testing site told Kim Kalunian her paperwork said she was negative but she was actually positive.

7. Steph Machado has the skinny on the fines you could face if you violate your quarantine.

8. Annie Lowrey makes the case that Millennials are the new “Lost Generation.”

9. Two good reads on our inner lives today: Tara Parker-Pope says helping others offers a psychic lift, and Scott Berinato lays out how many of us are feeling a sense of grief.

10. Stuck inside? Take a virtual tour of the Vatican Museums.

11. Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers – R.I. Department of Administration Director Brett Smiley. Watch Sunday at 10 a.m. on Fox Providence. Podcast lovers, you can subscribe to both our weekend shows on iTunes — get the Newsmakers podcast here and the Executive Suite podcast here — and radio listeners can catch them back-to-back Sundays at 6 p.m. on WPRO-AM 630 and WEAN-FM 99.7. See you back here next Saturday morning.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines