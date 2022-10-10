EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island and Massachusetts rank among the most expensive states nationwide to retire, according to a report from BankRate.

The study considered various factors to determine the rankings, including affordability, well-being, culture and diversity, weather, and crime.

Rhode Island ranked seventh worst in affordability, while Massachusetts ranked fourth worst. Other New England states also ranked among the top 10 least affordable including Connecticut, Vermont, and Maine. Hawaii and California topped the list of least affordable.

The overall scores were more encouraging for New England states, particularly Rhode Island and Massachusetts, when other factors were considered.

Both Massachusetts and Rhode Island ranked in the middle of the pack with overall rankings of 32 and 34, respectively.

Overall, New Hampshire ranked 23, Connecticut ranked 43, Vermont ranked 45, and Maine ranked 49, according to the report.

Top 5 States to Retire

Florida

Georgia

Michigan

Ohio

Missouri

Worst 5 States to Retire