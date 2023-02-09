A road damaged by rain,snow, or the freeze/thaw cycle that is in need of maintenance.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s sure not road island.

Out of all 50 states, Rhode Island has the worst roads in the United States, according to a new study by Construction Coverage.

The study claims that more than 38.8% of roads in the Ocean State are in poor condition.

Neighboring Massachusetts wasn’t far behind at number four, with nearly 30% of roads in poor condition.

One Bay State business owner who travels constantly says road damage not only impacts his delivery route, but he has to take money out of his own pocket to fix it.

“So next thing you know you’re spending a couple hundred on a tire and nobody is going to give it back to ya,” he said.

The website said the data used in this study came from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration’s Highway Statistics Series.

