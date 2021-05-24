Study ranks Rhode Island 12th grossest state in America

(WJW) — According to a new study, Virginia is the “grossest” state in the U.S.

The study, conducted by Zippia, calculated each state’s grossness based on air quality, the number of landfills, and illness spread.

They also included the number of Google searches for certain gross items when determining the rankings. Zippia cites “Mayo recipes” and “Croc wearing” as search terms included in the gross category.

Here are the grossest states, according to the study: