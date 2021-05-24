Study ranks Rhode Island 12th grossest state in America

Local News

by: Natasha Anderson,

Posted: / Updated:
Downtown Providence skyline - Waterplace Park - generic Providence_230377

(WJW) — According to a new study, Virginia is the “grossest” state in the U.S.

The study, conducted by Zippia, calculated each state’s grossness based on air quality, the number of landfills, and illness spread.

They also included the number of Google searches for certain gross items when determining the rankings. Zippia cites “Mayo recipes” and “Croc wearing” as search terms included in the gross category.

Here are the grossest states, according to the study:

  1. Virginia
  2. South Carolina
  3. North Carolina
  4. Pennsylvania
  5. Texas
  6. New Jersey
  7. Connecticut
  8. Georgia
  9. Delaware
  10. New York
  11. Tennessee
  12. Rhode Island
  13. Ohio
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Vermont

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/14/21: Federal relief money poll, Rep. Cheney ouster

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community