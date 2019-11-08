State police captain that filed complaint against agency retires

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Longtime Rhode Island State Police Captain Gerald McKinney has retired, according to Col. James Manni.

Manni said McKinney has been with Rhode Island State Police for 25 years, making him eligible for retirement.

Back in September, Manni asked Connecticut State Police to independently review an incident from 2014 involving a member of the Rhode Island State Police command staff, who is being accused of striking a suspect in custody.

McKinney recently filed a complaint with the state’s Commission for Human Rights against the agency.

When asked if McKinney’s retirement is connected to the investigation, Manni cited the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of rights.

“Therefore, in compliance with that rule of law, I can make no comment and must decline to do so,” Manni said in a statement.

