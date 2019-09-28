State police announce hotline for victims of clergy abuse

by: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials released a hotline dedicated to victims of clergy abuse within the Roman Catholic clergy in the state.

The hotline is a response to a list the Diocese of Providence released of 51 clerics, religious order priests and deacons that it deems have been credibly accused of sexually abusing children, dating to the 1950s.

State officials say they are investigating the list and trying to prosecute as many cases as possible.

Officials are urging victims or anyone with information to call the new number with the Major Crimes Unit or contact Day One, an advocacy organization for victims of sexual abuse.

Maureen Philbin, the COO of Day One, says the organization saw a spike in calls the day after the list was released in July.

