NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The State Fire Marshal’s office investigators are expected to head to Block Island on Monday after a fire at the Harborside Inn on Saturday.

The Fire Marshal said the inn, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, is a total loss.

Investigators will likely determine whether the building needs to be torn down today.

Officials said the fire likely started in the historic hotel’s first-floor kitchen, quickly striking a second alarm. The second alarm prompted crews on the mainland to jump into action.

According to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Ketelle, the old-style of the building helped the fire move quickly from the first floor to the inn’s attic. The roof design also made it harder for water to reach the flames.

Kettelle said the ferry was used to rush mainland fire crews to the island. Using the ferry was part of a plan established almost a year ago between the heads of mainland fire departments and New Shoreham.

The U.S. Coast Guard also assisted in getting fire crews to Block Island, including fire engines and ladder trucks.

“It was a challenge,” Ketelle said, “the building is still standing. There is significant, major damage, water damage, some structural damage. All in all, the benefits that came out of this, no one got hurt, and that’s amazing with a fire of this magnitude.”

Officials say some other local businesses were damaged as well.

The town of New Shoreham issued a state of emergency over the weekend due to limited power and water supply. Officials also urged island residents to conserve water.

All high-speed morning ferry departures were cancelled on Saturday from Point Judith and Newport, but are now back to normal.