Special Olympics Rhode Island to hold 14th Annual Torch Run Plunge

by: Leah Crowley

Posted: / Updated:
Torch Run Plunge

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — Members of local law enforcement and volunteers will be “Freezin for a Reason” as they participate in this year’s 14th annual Torch Run Plunge.

Special Olympics Rhode Island is holding the plunge at Salty Brine State Beach in Narragansett to raise money and awareness for their organization.

This chilly event typically hosts over 200 participants, many representing local and state police agencies, fire departments and athletes who plunge in accompanied by their friends and families.

A team of “Super Plungers” will kick off the cool event on Saturday at 1 p.m. as they take their first dive into the freezing waters. They will continue to plunge once every hour for 24 hours until their final plunge at the Torch Run Plunge on Sunday at noon.

The final dip will feature live music and an after party. It is the only pet-friendly plunge in Rhode Island as many of the participating officers take the plunge with their K9 partners.

Registration for the Torch Run Plunge opens Sunday at 10 a.m.

12 News’ Mike Montecalvo, Tony Petrarca and Rosie Langello will be participating in the event.

WPRI 12 is a proud sponsor of the Torch Run Plunge.

