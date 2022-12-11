EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory Sunday for Kent and Providence Counties.

Accumulations were expected to range from 2-4″ in Kent and Providence Counties.

12 News spoke with people preparing for the snowfall including Doug Metz and his son, Gavin.

“I don’t like snow, for real, it’s actually torturing,” said Gavin Metz.

However, some people are excited about the snow, and hope it sticks around for an extra day.

“I can’t wait for more snow,” said Sirena Rice. “Monday my sister and her family are coming from Florida, so hopefully the snow stays for that.”

Light snow is expected through midnight Sunday and will be mostly finished by around 5 a.m.

The National Weather Service’s advisory is expected to be lifted 7 a.m. Monday.