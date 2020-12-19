Yawgoo Valley opens with fresh powder and some new restrictions

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a rough winter last year for business at ski resorts everywhere, but not because of the pandemic.

Yawgoo Valley in Exeter had already closed when everything started to shut down. Instead, it was the rain we experienced that greatly impacted last season.

On Saturday, it was a sense of normalcy as skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes on opening day amid sunny skies and fresh powder.

“It’s fun. I like to go with my mom and me.”

Seven-year-old Ari Polikoff and his mom secured tickets ahead of time — and good thing — opening weekend is completely sold out.

“I got them two days ago online. I knew we wanted to come and I made sure that we were here first thing in the morning,” Dana Polikoff said.

Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time for contact tracing and limiting capacity to about one hundred skiers and snowboarders per session. There are two session: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It's that time again! How's this for a sense of normalcy. Skiing, after all, is basically a socially distanced sport by nature! @YawgooValley is open and sold out for opening weekend! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/w4RyDs1N0N — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) December 19, 2020

“We’re maintaining our six foot distance and mask wearing. We’ve reduced our capacities to allow people to spread out on the hill and our ticket sales will reflect that because of how many trails we’ll have open. We’ll adjust our ticket sales as we need to,” General Manager Tracy Hartman said.

General Manager Tracey Hartman explained how ski lifts will operate.

“Ride together, you ride together, that’s our motto,” she said.

The Lodge has limited capacity — just for warming up — and a takeout window offers snacks and drinks. Porta potties are another option to going indoors to use the bathroom.

Some ‘regulars’ told 12 News it’s working.

“We have all the equipment in the car and we get ready in the car, in fact I’m actually going to get some water in the car. It’s easy, it’s convenient, it’s close, it’s fairly inexpensive. It’s great,” Magda Matwijow said.

Another popular family activity at Yawgoo is snow tubing, but that’s not quite yet an option. It requires a lot of manmade now, although management expects it to open soon.