Women dies after fall down stairs of Westerly bar

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman has died, and another was injured after the pair fell down a set of stairs outside the Hill Top Cafe Friday night, according to police.

It happened around nine o’clock.

Police say the women tumbled down concrete steps leading to a basement stock room for the establishment at 23 Canal Street.

One woman was able to get up and call for help. Her friend was found unconscious at the bottom of the stairs when Westerly fire ambulance arrived.

That woman, identified as a 31-year-old from Westerly, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

The other woman, a 31-year-old from Mystic, Connecticut, was transported to Westerly Hospital where she was treated and released for her injuries.

Patrons told officers the women had gone outside to have a cigarette when the tragic fall occurred. The stairs are located outside of the side entrance.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted by the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office.

Westerly police are investigating the incident.