Woman still searching for answers in hit-and-run crash that killed her father

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman whose father was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this year is still hoping someone might be able to help her find answers.

Kayla Pike got a phone call from a family member on April 28 saying her father, Lloyd Pike, 51, had been in a crash and was thrown from the vehicle.

Rhode Island State Police said a black or dark-colored pickup truck was seen by witnesses operating erratically around the time the crash which occurred on I-95 northbound near Exit 4 in Richmond.

The vehicle struck the car Lloyd was in, causing it to go off the highway and roll. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“They had to resuscitate him a few times that night,” Kayla recalled. “It ended up being a neck injury that was causing trouble for him to breathe normally and with that, he would be paralyzed, so we tried everything we could.”

Since this all happened during the pandemic, Kayla was unable to be by his side.

“Couldn’t hold his hand. I couldn’t talk to him. Couldn’t be with him, and he had always been there for me and I couldn’t return the favor,” she added. “And he just for three weeks was staring at the ceiling by himself.”

Lloyd died on May 19, and the person responsible for hitting the vehicle he was in still hasn’t been found.

“All we know is it’s a black truck, possibly a Tacoma. Black wheels, tinted, white male between the age of 20 and 40,” Kayla said.

There have been some leads over the past five months, according to Kayla, but there has not been enough. It’s not nearly where she and her family thought they’d be with the investigation at this point.

“Our family hasn’t been the same since, and every black truck that goes by, I look to see, ‘could that be him? Could this be the person who killed my father?'” Kayla said.

Kayla hopes that by getting the word out again, someone who drove by the crash might have a clue that could lead to some closure.

If you have any information about that afternoon on I-95 in Richmond, you’re asked to call Rhode Island State Police at the Hope Valley Barracks at (401) 444-1068.