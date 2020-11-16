Woman seriously injured in fiery Charlestown crash

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A woman was seriously injured in a fiery crash Monday afternoon, according to Charlestown Police Lt. Phillip Gingerella.

Gingerella said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. when a landscaping truck crashed into a pick-up truck at the intersection of Narrow Lane and Old Post Road.

He said the driver of one of the pick-up truck, a 25-year-old woman, was pulled from her vehicle by a good Samaritan moments before it caught fire.

“We were fortunate enough that the operator was pulled from the vehicle prior to our arrival,” Gingerella said. “She has serious injuries, but not burn injuries because she was pulled out before the vehicle fully went up in flames.”

She was transported to Rhode Island Hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the landscaping truck, identified as a 55-year-old man, was not injured and stayed on scene.

Gingerella said a preliminary investigation reveals the driver of the landscaping truck did not stop at a stop sign, though the crash remains under investigation.