WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a car crash in Westerly Thursday afternoon.

Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella tells 12 News the crash happened on Post Road near Old Post Road.

The woman has not yet been identified and it’s unclear what caused the crash.

Gingerella said more information would be released at some point Thursday evening.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.