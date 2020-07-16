Woman killed in Hopkinton rollover crash

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ One person has died following a crash on I-95 South Wednesday afternoon, Eyewitness News has learned.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., just south of the Richmond weigh station.

Police said the crash only involved one car, which rolled over into the median.

The female driver was rushed to Kent Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. She was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, however, police said speed appears to be a factor.

