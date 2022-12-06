HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Samantha Stone was known as the glue of her family.

The 21-year-old’s life was cut short Sunday, when she was killed in a crash just over the Rhode Island border.

Stone was driving on I-95 South in Stonington when her car veered off the highway and crashed head-on into a tree, according to police.

It’s an unfathomable loss, according to Stone’s cousin Melissa Avery.

“I’m still in shock over it,” Avery said. “We are all kind of struggling … it’s surreal.”

Avery said her cousin was energetic, loved life and could light up any room she walked into.

“She was just so fun-loving,” Avery recalled. “She was goofy and sassy and she had so much fire in her.”

Stone was a Coventry High School graduate and a student at the Community College of Rhode Island, according to Avery.

Avery said Stone’s absence will be felt for years to come, especially since her family is still reeling from the loss of her mother nine years ago.

“I hope that she’s with her mom and she is looking down on everybody,” Avery said.

Avery created a GoFundMe for Stone’s father and brother to ease the financial burden of laying her to rest.

“I’m trying to stay strong for my uncle and cousin,” Avery said, referencing Stone’s father and brother. “They’re having a really hard time right now.”

Stone’s 23-year-old boyfriend was in the car with her when it crashed. He suffered serious injuries and is still recovering in the ICU, according to his family.