Woman charged in deadly North Kingstown crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A South Kingstown woman involved in a deadly crash this past summer is now facing charges, according to the North Kingstown Police Department.

Police said the investigation revealed Stephanie Briggs, 57, crashed head-on into Leah Ribner’s vehicle on South County Trail back in August.

Ribner, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Briggs was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Briggs has since been charged with one count of driving to endanger, death resulting. She was arraigned Tuesday and the judge set her bail at $10,000 with surety.