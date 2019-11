WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck in front of a Westerly motel, according to Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey.

Lacey said the woman was hit on Route 1 in front of The Aquastar Inn Friday evening.

She was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where she is in critical condition.

Lacey said no charges have been filed and the driver is cooperating with police.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.