WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman has been arrested after she allegedly tried to trespass at Taylor Swift’s home earlier this week, Westerly police confirmed to 12 News.

Officers were called to the Bluff Avenue home and found Kimberly Meyer outside the front gates.

Police said they previously warned her not to be there.

Meyer is charged with one count of trespassing and is scheduled to appear in court July 14.

According to TMZ, Swift was staying at the house during the holiday weekend, but it’s unclear if she was actually home at the time of Meyer’s arrest.