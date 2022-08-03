NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — An Attleboro woman is facing a felony charge after police say she led officers on a chase and intentionally rammed into multiple vehicles in Narragansett on Tuesday.

Court documents show Elise Collins, 57, has been charged with assault of a police officer. She was arraigned by a justice of peace in her hospital bed, where she was brought for treatment and evaluation following the incident, according to R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) spokesperson Mike Healey.

Healey says a DEM employee noticed Collins’ vehicle was parked illegally on Great Island Road. When the employee asked her to move, she allegedly flipped them off and sped away.

An environmental police officer then attempted to stop Collins in a marked patrol vehicle, but after taking an abrupt U-turn, she intentionally rammed her car into the officer’s truck, the DEM said.

Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan said they were then called in to assist. When an officer saw the crash, he parked his cruiser to block traffic and got out to help remove Collins from her car.

Collins then backed her vehicle up into the Narragansett police cruiser, drove forward into the DEM police truck, then reversed until she hit the cruiser again, according to Corrigan. Her car eventually caught fire which was put out by a bystander on scene.

Corrigan says Narragansett officers helped DEM police take Collins out of her vehicle and into custody.

Narragansett police are handling the traffic violations in Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal.

Healey says more charges are possible after review by the attorney general’s office.