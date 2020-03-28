Woman charged in deadly pedestrian crash in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Wakefield woman is charged with driving under the influence-death resulting following a fatal pedestrian crash Friday night.

Police said Cara Kenyon, 30, was traveling on Middlebridge Road when her vehicle struck 54-year-old Alan Albergaria of South Kingstown.

Albergaria was transported to South County Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Kenyon is also charged with refusal to submit to a chemical test and obstruction. She was released on $10,000 personal recognizance and will appear in court at a later date.

The crash remains under investigation by the accident reconstruction unit.