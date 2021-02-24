Woman arrested after crashing stolen car in Richmond

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence woman was arrested Sunday evening after she crashed a stolen car into a tree while intoxicated, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police responded to KG Ranch Road after a caller reported that someone had crashed their car into a tree before driving off.

Officers found the vehicle parked on the front lawn of a nearby residence with Emilia Martinelli, 34, in the driver’s seat.

Police said Martinelli showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested.

Investigators later learned the vehicle Martinelli was driving was reported stolen out of North Providence on Feb. 20.

Martinelli is charged with one felony count of possessing a stolen motor vehicle and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

She was arraigned as a bail violator Monday on a previous breaking and entering charge.

Martintelli is currently being held without bail at the ACI in Cranston pending her next court date on April 16.

