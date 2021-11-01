Woman, 88, killed in head-on Hopkinton crash; 3 others hurt

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Westerly woman died and three other people were injured in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Hopkinton, according to Hopkinton Police Chief David Palmer.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Spring Street. Palmer said the 88-year-old woman was a passenger in a car being driven by her 57-year-old daughter.

The daughter was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital but has since been released.

Two men from Fall River, ages 34 and 35, were in the other vehicle and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Palmer said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community