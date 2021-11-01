Woman, 88, killed in head-on Hopkinton crash; 3 others hurt

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Westerly woman died and three other people were injured in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Hopkinton, according to Hopkinton Police Chief David Palmer.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Spring Street. Palmer said the 88-year-old woman was a passenger in a car being driven by her 57-year-old daughter.

The daughter was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital but has since been released.

Two men from Fall River, ages 34 and 35, were in the other vehicle and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Palmer said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.