Breaking News
Health Dept: Human case of EEE detected in RI

Witnesses: Car hits multiple people waiting outside Matunuck Oyster Bar

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are are investigating outside Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingstown after multiple people were allegedly hit by a car.

Witnesses tell Eyewitness News the people were waiting in line outside the bar when they were hit.

It’s unclear at this time exactly how many people were hit by the car, or the extent of their injuries.

The car came to a rest just outside the building after crashing into a fence alongside it.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams