Witnesses: Car hits multiple people waiting outside Matunuck Oyster Bar

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are are investigating outside Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingstown after multiple people were allegedly hit by a car.

Witnesses tell Eyewitness News the people were waiting in line outside the bar when they were hit.

It’s unclear at this time exactly how many people were hit by the car, or the extent of their injuries.

Quite a scene here at Matunuck Oyster bar. One woman who was at the bar at the time just told me people who were waiting in line got hit by a car. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/OP6PICLKdw — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) August 30, 2019

The car came to a rest just outside the building after crashing into a fence alongside it.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.