Witches of Wickford paddle brings Halloween spirit to the harbor

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Some witches descended on Wickford Harbor on Saturday bringing the Halloween spirit into the historic village.

The free costumed fun paddle was put on by the Kayak Centre. It was originally supposed to be a paddling parade, but was changed to allow participants to social distance.

Those who attended were asked to stay next to or in their car until their number was called to launch due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Rachel McCarty works for the Kayak Centre and said it’s the first time they’ve hosted the event.

“We heard about this idea that some other local paddling groups all over the country were doing and we thought it would be a great addition to what used to be the ‘Wicked Week (and a half) in Wickford’. And we thought we would add our own thing, we never really had an event for and it would be a good opportunity for people to get out paddling as the season is ending, kind of push people to keep out on the water,” she said.

The paddle wasn’t just for witches — prizes were awarded to best witch/warlock, best dressed overall, and best spellhound — for dogs.