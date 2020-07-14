Wickford shop: 11 kayaks, 2 pedal boards stolen overnight

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Wickford business is asking for the public’s help in finding nearly a dozen kayaks that were stolen overnight Tuesday.

The Kayak Centre said the 11 kayaks and two pedal boards were part of the shop’s rental service.

The stolen kayaks are a variety of colors but all the Perception Sound 10.5 model. The pedal boards are Hobie Eclipse models and do not have the pedal drivers or handle bars needed to operate them properly. The pedal boards also have a foam exterior which is used almost exclusively for rental purposes, meaning it would be uncommon to see them used in public.

The Kayak Centre previously told Eyewitness News that it’s struggled to keep up with the high demand for kayaks this summer.

“Without these kayaks and without the ability to get any kayaks in near future we may have to operate our rental program at a very limited capacity,” the shop said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on who stole the kayaks and pedal boards, or where they’re being stored, is asked to contact the North Kingstown Police Department at (401) 294-3311.