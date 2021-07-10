Wickford Art Festival returns after hiatus; new location at Wilson Park

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The 58th Wickford Art Festival is back and bigger than ever after the pandemic forced the event to be canceled last year.

A big change this year is the location, with about 170 fine artists are set up Wilson Park in Wickford.

Organizers said the move enabled them to increase distancing among vendors and attendees amid lingering COVID restrictions.

“Because of COVID, a lot of the restaurants and retailers in the area have gone to curbside dining, curbside sales, and so it really would have been way too congested even in the best of situations,” Wickford Art Association Director Katherine Gagnon said.

Last year was the first time the festival has ever been canceled since its inception in 1962. This year, organizers were determined to make it happen and had several plans in place.

“It is really critical to both the economy of North Kingstown and our area of Southern Rhode Island, but also to the many, many artists who have taken part in this for years,” Gagnon said.

“A lot of people are really happy the festival’s returned, especially because it was not here last year and they really missed it,” volunteer Julia Tobin said.

The festival runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

You can learn more about the Wickford Art Festival on their website.