EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Spring activities are in full bloom. Wicked Tulips, a local tulip farm in Exeter, held their first tulip picking event on Saturday.

According to the farm’s website, Saturday’s event marked the start of the farm’s picking season.

Tickets are now on sale online. To pick your own tulips at the farm, you must buy tickets online in advance. One ticket will allow you to pick 10 tulips. Wicked tulips does not offer tickets at the door.

You can buy tickets to pick flowers here. Adult General Admission tickets are $20 and children ages 5 to 17 are $5. Any child under the age of 4 can enter for free.

Tickets for Sunday, April 24th have sold out. As of April 23rd, there are still tickets available for picking flowers from April 25th through May 2nd.