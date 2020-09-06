Whale washes ashore at Scarborough State Beach

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is investigating after a whale washed ashore at Scarborough State Beach on Sunday.

DEM spokesperson Mike Healey said the whale, described as a 15 foot juvenile Northern or Common Minke whale, washed up around 11 a.m. at the beach with the high tide.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has been notified and will investigate what may have caused the whale’s death.

The DEM has stationed park rangers near the whale to keep beach goers from going near the whale.

Healey said tat Minke whales are the smallest baleen whale in North American waters, and can reach lengths of up to about 35 feet and weigh up to 20,000 pounds.

